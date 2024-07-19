Remembering to bring your headphones in the morning is just as important as remembering to bring your phone, wallet, and keys. But many people hold onto their headphones and earbuds for years before they buy a new pair, and it may be time for an upgrade.

Although Amazon Prime Day is officially over, there are some leftover exciting deals on some of the best headphones on the market. It's a great time to upgrade your headphones, and I've included some of the best deals you can still find following Prime Day 2024.

Best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 still available

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Save up to $131 Jada Jones/ZDNET Current price: $249

Original price: $380 Sennheiser's Momentum 4 over-ear headphones are the perfect audio companion for people who prefer wireless headphones but don't want to compromise audio quality. These headphones are available in four colors, some of which are discounted more heavily than others. Right now, Black is is available for $249. View now at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro Save $180 Jada Jones/ZDNET Current price: $170

Original price: $350 Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and integration with both Android and iOS devices. These headphones are 51% off for Prime Day, so be sure to take advantage of this deal. View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Save $80 Christina Darby/ZDNet Current price: $169

Original price: $249 Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices. They integrate seamlessly with your personal device ecosystem and deliver top-tier audio features. View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Save up to $154 Jason Hiner/ZDNET Current price: $395

Original price: $549 Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones have generated buzz since their 2020 release. These headphones rarely go on sale, so snag them before this deal expires. These headphones are available in four colors, all of which are on sale for $395. View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 headphone deals still available

Jada Jones/ZDNET

Prime Day Apple headphone deals still available

Prime Day Bose headphone deals still available

Prime Day Beats headphone deals still available

Prime Day Sony headphone deals still available

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 began on Tuesday, July 16, and ended on Wednesday, July 17. However, some deals remain active after the official sale dates.

Are headphones really cheaper on Prime Day?

Yes (usually) -- many big-ticket headphones are on sale during Prime Day and have deeper discounts than they do during other popular sale events, like Memorial or Labor Day.

Are there different headphone deals on Prime Day 2?

In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo devices.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. We comb through Amazon for striking deals, using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also review customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

