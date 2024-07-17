'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best Prime Day headphone deals of 2024
Remembering to bring your headphones in the morning is just as important as remembering to bring your phone, wallet, and keys. But many people hold onto their headphones and earbuds for years before they buy a new pair, and it may be time for an upgrade.
Although Amazon Prime Day is officially over, there are some leftover exciting deals on some of the best headphones on the market. It's a great time to upgrade your headphones, and I've included some of the best deals you can still find following Prime Day 2024.
Also: Prime Day is over: These are the best deals still available
Best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 still available
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $104 (in Gray only) (save $126): Samsung's premium wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, are on sale following the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds offer quality noise-canceling properties, integration with your other Galaxy devices, and all-day comfort.
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones for $349 (in Sandstone only) (save $80): Bose's latest flagship over-ear headphones were our favorite noise-canceling headphones of 2023. They offer a premium design, immense comfort, and best-in-class noise-canceling tech.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $169 (save $80): Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are the company's premium flagship earbuds that have appeared in our picks for best earbuds since their 2022 release. These earbuds have iOS-specific features, best-in-class noise-canceling tech, and a refined sound sure to please any audio fan.
- Sony Ult Wear over-ear headphones for $158 (in Off White only) (save $42): Sony's most recent mid-range headphones bring the bass. We tested them and praised their style and comfort.
- Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones for $120 (save $80): Beats released the latest iteration of its popular on-ear headphones two months ago, making this deal great for people looking for a pair of recently released headphones. When we tested them, we praised their comfort, style, and integration with Android and iOS devices.
- Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones for $395 (save $155): Apple's flagship over-ear premium headphones are rarely on sale, and even when they are, these headphones are a big ticket item. We love these headphones' unique style, integration with Apple devices, and impressive noise-canceling tech.
- Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds for $128 (save $72): Our testing concluded that these earbuds have a comfortable fit and are very practical. They are also packed with Sony's best software features, making them an even better deal when they are on sale.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless earbuds for $241 (in Black Graphite only) (save $59): The company's latest earbuds offer exceptional sound quality and a highly portable charging case.
- Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones for $88 (in Black only) (save $62): Sony's budget over-ear headphones borrow internal audio components from the company's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, and our testing concluded that their practicality and affordability make them worth a try.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones for $249 (in Black and White only) (save $131): Sennheiser's flagship over-ear headphones deliver highly detailed audio for Bluetooth headphones. These headphones come in many colors, and some have deeper discounts than others.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $380
Sennheiser's Momentum 4 over-ear headphones are the perfect audio companion for people who prefer wireless headphones but don't want to compromise audio quality. These headphones are available in four colors, some of which are discounted more heavily than others. Right now, Black and White are available for $249.
- Current price: $170
- Original price: $350
Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and integration with both Android and iOS devices. These headphones are 51% off for Prime Day, so be sure to take advantage of this deal.
- Current price: $169
- Original price: $249
Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices. They integrate seamlessly with your personal device ecosystem and deliver top-tier audio features.
- Current price: $395
- Original price: $549
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones have generated buzz since their 2020 release. These headphones rarely go on sale, so snag them before Prime Day ends. These headphones are available in four colors, all of which are on sale for $395.
More Prime Day 2024 headphone deals still available
- JLab JBuds Air Sport open-ear wireless earbuds for $40 (save $30)
- JBL Tune 770NC over-ear headphones for $100 (save $30)
- Sennheiser Accentum Plus over-ear headphones for $170 (save $60)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones for $125 (save $55)
- Raycon Everyday wireless earbuds for $56 (save $24)
Prime Day Apple headphone deals still available
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $169 (save $80)
- Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones for $395 (save $154)
- Apple AirPods (3rd generation) wireless earbuds for $120 (save $49)
- Apple EarPods wired earbuds for $17 (save $2)
Prime Day Bose headphone deals still available
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones for $349 (in Sandstone only) (save $80)
- Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds for $196 (in Soapstone only) (save $83)
Prime Day Beats headphone deals still available
- Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earbuds for $150 (save $100)
- Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones for $120 (save $80)
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones for $170 (save $180)
- Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds for $79 (save $71)
- Beats Studio Buds Plus wireless earbuds for $130 (save $40)
- Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones for $119 (save $81)
- Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds for $150 (save $50)
- Beats Flex wireless earbuds for $40 (save $30)
Prime Day Sony headphone deals still available
- Sony Ult Wear over-ear headphones for $158 (save $42)
- Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones for $88 (save $62)
- Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds for $128 (save $72)
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins on Tuesday, July 16, and ends on Wednesday, July 17. However, some deals remain active after the official sale dates.
Are headphones really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes (usually) -- many big-ticket headphones are on sale during Prime Day and have deeper discounts than they do during other popular sale events, like Memorial or Labor Day.
Are there different headphone deals on Prime Day 2?
In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning Deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. As always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning Deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo devices.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. We comb through Amazon for striking deals, using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also review customer reviews to learn what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing, extensive research, and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?
ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over.
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available by price:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day Echo device deals
- Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: