'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best Prime Day Kindle deals still live
Kindles are perfect summer vacation companions, offering everything you'd need in a top-notch e-reader. They're uber-portable (my Kindle fits in my coat pocket); they're lightweight (far lighter than that hardcover taking up valuable real estate in your carry-on); and you can take them on the plane, to the beach, or in the bathtub, and you won't have to sweat if they get some splashes of water on them (just don't take them swimming).
Amazon slashed the prices of many e-readers during its Prime Day sale this week. Even though Prime Day has now ended, you can still find some Kindle discounts available -- though better ones are likely to come around closer to the holidays. But if you're looking for an e-reader for yourself or as a gift right now, we found some good options still on sale.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
Best Prime Day Kindle deals still available
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with Amazon cork cover for $253 (save $20): Get the Paperwhite, a wireless charging stand, and a protective cork case with this deal.
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $238 (save $20): This Paperwhite comes with a wireless charging dock, a fabric cover that comes in a gorgeous green, and 32GB of storage for all your favorite novels.
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle 32GB for $430 (save $60): Save 12% on this Kindle Scribe bundle that comes with a protective leather cover, a premium pen, and a power adapter. Looks like you'll have to wait around seven to nine weeks for this bundle to ship though, so keep that in mind before you buy.
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Wi-Fi, fabric cover, 16GB for $185 (save $20): This 16GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle offers enough storage to fit your favorite novels, newspapers, and media.
Also: The best Kindles: Expert tested
This Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with a fabric cover and a charger, and with 16 GB, offers enough storage to fit your favorite novels, newspapers, and media.
You're getting 32GB of storage with this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The device comes with a fabric cover and a wireless charging dock, so you can read and charge at the same time.
This CoBak Kindle case is only $9 right now for a whopping 78% off its list price. The case protects 11th-generation Kindles (2022), and if you're clumsy but don't want to spend that much on a case, this is the one to buy right now.
The Kindle Scribe is one of our favorite digital notebooks that just so happens to be an e-reader as well. It's a great tool for reading and taking notes, and the pen-to-screen display feels nearly paper-like. When ZDNET's Matt Miller reviewed the Scribe, he said that after seven months of use, it "remains my on-the-go note-taking tablet."
Review: Kindle Scribe
You're getting a long battery life, a glare-free screen, and 32 GB of storage for all those e-books and notes. Plus, you can draw illustrations or even sign documents using this device. This bundle comes with a premium pen, and leather cover with a magnetic attach, and a power adapter.
More Amazon Prime Day Kindle and Kindle accessory deals
- CoBak Kindle Case for $9 (save $31): Take 78% off this Kindle case in black.
- Moko Kindle Case for $9 (save $21): Take 70% off another Kindle case for the 2022 11th-generation model.
- Moko Standing Kindle Paperwhite case for $15 (save $25): This Kindle Paperwhite case has a kickstand for easy reading.
- Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder for $25 (save $8): If you're a bed reader, this tablet holder is adjustable and holds your Kindle in place as you read. Customers say it's a durable product and the best at this price point.
- Ontel Pillow Pad Ultra Kindle and iPad stand for $12 (save $8): Prop up your Kindle with this reading stand while you rest, lounge, or stand.
- CoBak Kindle Paperwhite Leather Case with Hand Strap for $15 (save $15): Protect your Kindle Paperwhite with this durable leather case with auto-sleep and auto-awake features, as well as a hand strap for extra grip.
- Sycelu Kindle Page Turner for $20 (save $40): Clip this little device onto your e-reader to turn the pages. The page-turner is compatible with multiple models and Kindle generations.
- Fintie Stand Case for Kindle Paperwhite for $15 (save $18): This vintage brown synthetic leather case has a foldable stand on the back as well as a built-in card slot to act as a wallet.
- Tablet Pillow Stand for $12 (save $8): Easily view your tablet in bed or while sitting on the couch with this plush tablet stand that provides an angled view and is compatible with tablets of all sizes.
Prime Day e-reader competitor deals
- Kobo Sage e-reader for $240 (save $20): Get this rivaling e-reader with 32GB of memory and 200 hours of battery life.
- ReMarkable 2 tablet for $425 (save $25): Get this Kindle Scribe dupe at a $25 discount.
- Kobo Elipsa 2E for $350 (save $50): This e-ink tablet allows you to write directly in your ebooks or documents, making it a great note-taking tablet option.
- PocketBook InkPad Lite for $199 (save $20): This e-reader has a 9.7-inch e-ink screen that has brightness and color temperature adjustments, as well as automatic screen rotation.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's deals-palooza took place this year on July 16 and July 17.
Are Kindles really cheaper on Prime Day?
100% yes. Because Amazon created the Kindle, you can expect substantial discounts on Kindles during sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday. Amazon has taken $20 to $100 off select e-readers during previous sales events, so you surely are getting a cheaper product during these events compared to other times of the year.
One tactic that Amazon uses, however, to make the deals look sweeter than they are, is to raise the price of these products when they discount them. I saw this happen last year on certain Kindles and accessories.
Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite: Which is best for Prime Day?
From a value perspective, you're getting more out of the Kindle Paperwhite compared to the Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a bigger display, a warm light adjustment feature, longer battery life, a waterproof build, and a higher price tag. If you are looking to save more on higher ticket items, the Paperwhite is the Kindle to buy.
How much is Kindle Unlimited per month?
Kindle Unlimited is going to cost you $12 a month. Right now Amazon is running a sale where you get your first 30 days of Kindle Unlimited for free.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?
ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day Echo device deals
- Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals still live by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: