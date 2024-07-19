The best Prime Day Kindle deals still live

Kindles are perfect summer vacation companions, offering everything you'd need in a top-notch e-reader. They're uber-portable (my Kindle fits in my coat pocket); they're lightweight (far lighter than that hardcover taking up valuable real estate in your carry-on); and you can take them on the plane, to the beach, or in the bathtub, and you won't have to sweat if they get some splashes of water on them (just don't take them swimming).

Amazon slashed the prices of many e-readers during its Prime Day sale this week. Even though Prime Day has now ended, you can still find some Kindle discounts available -- though better ones are likely to come around closer to the holidays. But if you're looking for an e-reader for yourself or as a gift right now, we found some good options still on sale.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals still available

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $185 Save $20 Kindle/ZDNET This Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with a fabric cover and a charger, and with 16 GB, offers enough storage to fit your favorite novels, newspapers, and media. View now at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB for $238 Save $20 Kindle/ZDNET You're getting 32GB of storage with this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The device comes with a fabric cover and a wireless charging dock, so you can read and charge at the same time. View now at Amazon

CoBak Kindle Case for $9 Save $31 CoBak/ZDNET This CoBak Kindle case is only $9 right now for a whopping 78% off its list price. The case protects 11th-generation Kindles (2022), and if you're clumsy but don't want to spend that much on a case, this is the one to buy right now. View now at Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for $430 Save $60 Kindle/ZDNET The Kindle Scribe is one of our favorite digital notebooks that just so happens to be an e-reader as well. It's a great tool for reading and taking notes, and the pen-to-screen display feels nearly paper-like. When ZDNET's Matt Miller reviewed the Scribe, he said that after seven months of use, it "remains my on-the-go note-taking tablet." Review: Kindle Scribe You're getting a long battery life, a glare-free screen, and 32 GB of storage for all those e-books and notes. Plus, you can draw illustrations or even sign documents using this device. This bundle comes with a premium pen, and leather cover with a magnetic attach, and a power adapter. View now at Amazon

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's deals-palooza took place this year on July 16 and July 17.

Are Kindles really cheaper on Prime Day?

100% yes. Because Amazon created the Kindle, you can expect substantial discounts on Kindles during sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday. Amazon has taken $20 to $100 off select e-readers during previous sales events, so you surely are getting a cheaper product during these events compared to other times of the year.

One tactic that Amazon uses, however, to make the deals look sweeter than they are, is to raise the price of these products when they discount them. I saw this happen last year on certain Kindles and accessories.

Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite: Which is best for Prime Day?

From a value perspective, you're getting more out of the Kindle Paperwhite compared to the Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a bigger display, a warm light adjustment feature, longer battery life, a waterproof build, and a higher price tag. If you are looking to save more on higher ticket items, the Paperwhite is the Kindle to buy.

How much is Kindle Unlimited per month?

Kindle Unlimited is going to cost you $12 a month. Right now Amazon is running a sale where you get your first 30 days of Kindle Unlimited for free.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

