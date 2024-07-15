'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 12 best Prime Day laptop deals
There's no doubt that 2024 has been a big year for laptops, and it's still heating up. AI is everywhere across MacOS and Windows, which is getting more lightweight devices with bold designs.
This is fantastic news for you, since competition between the big brands has never been fiercer. As each manufacturer races to create the best laptop for different use cases, we see great deals on new machines, while previous iterations from even one year ago get marked down significantly. Simply put, now is a great time to spring for a new machine, and these are some of the best deals we've found ahead of Amazon's Prime Day, which kicks off tomorrow.
The best early laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): The MacBook Air (M2) combines performance and portability. It's one of our favorite laptops at ZDNET and our Product of the Year. Right now, it's on sale for just $799, the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $200): If you're looking for power, the MacBook Pro (M3) is still one of the best-performing laptops on the market. We've called it out repeatedly as being the best in multiple classes. Right now, it's on sale on Amazon for $1,400 for the 8GB of RAM and 512MB of storage configuration when you add the coupon offer on the page.
- Lenovo ThinkBook 15 for $568 (save $141): The ThinkBook 15 is a powerhouse for your back-to-school or business needs. Its 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor pairs with 16GB of RAM, so any major spec-heavy tasks will perform smoothly.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $650 (save $150): With an 11-inch display, powerful battery, and a total package that weighs just over a pound, the Galaxy Tab S9 is better than ever for just $650, nearly 20% off the regular price.
- HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 Laptop (save $120 at Walmart): In our testing, we found this 2-in-1 Chromebook easily flexes between a laptop and a tablet, with a large 14-inch screen, comfortable keyboard, and sturdy build.
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. (This deal is currently only available in two colors -- make sure you add the coupon on the page for the full discount.)
- Current price: $1,400
- Original price: $1,600
The MacBook Pro with 2023's M3 processor remains at the forward-edge of laptop technology with a powerful set of hardware armed to take on demanding tasks such as video editing, design, and work-related functions in a sleek form factor and with a gorgeous display. (Make sure you add the coupon on the page to get the full discount.)
- Current price: $568
- Original price: $649
With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, Lenovo's ThinkBook 15 is well-equipped to handle anything you throw at it, whether you're using it for work-related tasks, browsing media, or as a portable connectivity machine while on the go.
- Current price: $649
- Original price: $799
All three Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models are on equal footing, with most of the exceptions being sizing and camera configurations. This is wonderful news if you do not need a massive 14.6-inch Ultra model, but still want a flagship-grade tablet experience. Even better is the fact that the Tab S9 model is down to $649, the lowest price we've seen yet.
Prime Day HP laptop deals
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1: We recently had a chance to go hands-on with HP's newest version of the Envy x360 2-in-1, and praised the laptop for its gorgeous display and all-around optimization. If that laptop looked interesting to you, but you want to save some money, the previous version is on sale on Amazon for just $855 for the 16GB, 2TB version.
- HP laptop 15z: Need a budget machine? The HP 15z comes with a standard set of hardware that is great for the basics: browsing the web, checking emails, and watching some YouTube, all for just $369, which is a nice 12% off the regular price.
Prime Day Lenovo laptop deals
- Lenovo Legion 5i: This 16-inch laptop from Lenovo's gaming PC line features an Intel i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a solid selection of ports for all your gaming accessories.
More early Prime Day 2024 laptop deals
- ASUS ROG Strix G16: If you're looking for a deal on a high-tier gaming laptop, 2024's 16-inch ROG model is a beast with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and Intel Core i7 processor for just $1,289.
- Acer Aspire 3 15-inch (2023): Last year's Acer Aspire 3 is still a solid budget laptop pick for a 15-inch laptop, on sale for just $299. The large screen is great for college students looking for an inexpensive laptop to take on campus, and the AMD Ryzen 3 processor ensures a lot of bang for your buck.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: It doesn't get more ultraportable than Microsoft's Surface Pro series of laptops, and the 13-inch Surface Pro 9 tablet is currently 20% off the regular price for just $2,153. For that price, you're getting a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD, and over 15 hours of battery life.
- Asus VivoBook 16: One of the most versatile and well-rounded laptops on the market is also one of the most affordable. The Vivobook 16 is designed to handle a variety of use cases with ease, and for just $499 you can't really go wrong with its 1TB of storage, Windows 11, and solid selection of ports.
- Razer Blade 16 Gaming Laptop: As one of the most pivotal series of gaming laptops in the industry, the Razer Blade 16 is stacked with hardware that can run basically any high-end title on the market. It's got an Nvidia GeForce 4090 GPU, 2TB of storage, an Intel Core i9 processor, and a roomy 32GB of RAM. Ahead of Prime Day, it's 19% off the regular price for $3,499.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day officially runs from July 16 to July 17, but there are tons of promotional deals leading up to the event, particularly on laptops and computer accessories.
Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a laptop?
Even though Amazon isn't typically the first place you think of when you're shopping for a new laptop, there are some great deals that pop up if you're willing to look. We've thoroughly combed through the deals to find some diamonds in the rough, and listed the best ones here.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
