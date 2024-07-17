There have been a ton of new laptops released this year already, as new AI technology meets new processors, and laptop designs get more lightweight and bold. And from what we know about the next few months, it's only getting started.

This is great news for consumers like us, because competition has never been more fierce to get the best deals. And now that Amazon Prime Day is here, we're seeing some pretty hot ones. All the big laptop manufacturers are here with some great sales, from Apple to Dell to Samsung and Lenovo, and we've rounded up the best ones. Here are the best 20 deals we've scoured Amazon for.

The best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Save $200 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $799

Original price: $999 Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. (This deal is currently only available in two colors -- make sure you add the coupon on the page for the full discount.) View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (M3) Save $200 Apple/ZDNET Current price: $1,400

Original price: $1,600 The MacBook Pro with 2023's M3 processor remains at the forward-edge of laptop technology with a powerful set of hardware armed to take on demanding tasks such as video editing, design, and work-related functions in a sleek form factor and with a gorgeous display. (Make sure you add the coupon on the page to get the full discount.) View now at Amazon

Asus Zenbook 15 Save $200 Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET Current price: $599

Original price: $799 Asus Zenbook series is built with creators in mind. A brilliant display, full keyboard with number pad, hefty selection of ports, and solid hardware makes working with media a breeze. The Zenbook 15 is also ultraportable, as it's less than an inch thick. View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Save $150 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $599

Original price: $799 All three Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models are on equal footing, with most of the exceptions being sizing and camera configurations. This is wonderful news if you do not need a massive 14.6-inch Ultra model, but still want a flagship-grade tablet experience. Even better is the fact that the Tab S9 model is down to $649, the lowest price we've seen yet. View now at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Save $110 Lenovo/ZDNET Current price: $560

Original price: $649 With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, Lenovo's ThinkBook 15 is well-equipped to handle anything you throw at it, whether you're using it for work-related tasks, browsing media, or as a portable connectivity machine while on the go. View now at Amazon

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day officially runs from July 16 to July 17, but there are tons of promotional deals leading up to the event, particularly on laptops and computer accessories.

Are there different laptop deals on Prime Day 2?

In short, yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as laptops, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more.

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a laptop?

Even though Amazon isn't typically the first place you think of when you're shopping for a new laptop, there are some great deals that pop up if you're willing to look. We've thoroughly combed through the deals to find some diamonds in the rough, and listed the best ones here.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

