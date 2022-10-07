/>
The best TV deals on Amazon right now: $1000 off Samsung 65-inch OLED

Amazon's October Prime Day might be next week, but Prime Members can save big on TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also running their own sales, allowing you to save hundreds!
taylor-clemons
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu

If you've been waiting to upgrade your TV, now is the time to buy with Amazon's October Prime Day deals. You can save hundreds on TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung as well as TCL and Hisense. Prime Members also get exclusive access to flash deals on specific models and discounts on certain screen sizes.

Other retailers like Best Buy and Target are also running their own competitive sales, which means that you could potentially save up to $1,700 on a new TV for your living room, gaming space, or bedroom. Keep reading below to find out more.

Also: The best deals under $20 on Amazon for October Prime Day

Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED TV

Save $1000
A Samsung S95B OLED TV on a blue and purple background
Samsung
  • Current price: $1998
  • Original price: $2998

The S95B is Samsung's first OLED model, and you can save $1000 on the 65-inch version. It uses an OLED panel with individually lit pixels to give you incredibly rich colors, amazing contrast, and more lifelike images. It also utilizes Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound technologies to produce room-filling, virtual surround sound for a more immersive experience.

View now at Amazon

LG B1 65-inch OLED TV

Save $703
An LG B1 OLED TV in a white, minimalist living room.
LG
  • Current price: $1597
  • Original price: $2300

The B1 OLED TV from LG may be a slightly older model, but that doesn't mean that it isn't an excellent TV. It uses an OLED panel for more lifelike images as well as sharper contrast, while the 120Hz refresh rate virtually eliminates motion blur. Gamers will love it as well for its dedicated game mode with support for Nvidia G-Sync VRR to prevent annoying screen tearing and stuttering.

View now at Amazon

Sony X90K 55-inch

Save $302
A Sony X90K TV in front of a window, where you can see a pink sunset
Sony
  • Current price: $998
  • Original price: $1300

It's not often that Sony TVs go on sale, so it's the perfect time to snap up the 55-inch X90K. It uses Sony's proprietary Bravia XR LED panel to produce colors, contrast, and details similar to what you'd find on their OLED models, but at a much more affordable price. It also works with Dolby Vision HDR for finer contrast and better color saturation. And it's optimized for use with the PlayStation 5, allowing you to get the most out of your new console.

View now at Amazon

More October Prime Day 2022 TV deals

Best TV deals not at Amazon

Best Buy

Target

Sony

Samsung

How did we choose these deals?

I chose deals not only from Amazon, but from other retailers like Target and Best Buy to ensure that you'll get the best price on the best TVs. I also chose deals on a variety of brands and screen sizes to suit brand loyalists as well as bargain hunters. 

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale operates like July's Prime Day, giving you access to thousands of deals on everything from home goods to electronics. It's designed to give you a jumpstart on holiday shopping so that you can find great gifts at lower prices for everyone on your list.

Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

When is October Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is set to span two days in October. It'll start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12

What are the best Prime Day October 2022 deals?

ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category: 

