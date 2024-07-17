'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Prime Day phone deals of 2024
We're on Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day, and perusing through the A-to-Z catalog reveals a slew of quality deals on the latest smartphones from major manufacturers. That includes the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which ZDNET has tested and recommends as some of the best phones on the market. The iPhone 15 series can also be bought at a discount; you just have to know where to look -- and we'll show you.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
If that all sounds good, here's the lowdown on the latest Amazon Prime Day phone deals. We'll continue to vet and frequently update the post as new offers appear, so you can always expect the best, most splurge-worthy deals here. I've also included a section below for renewed and refurbished models.
Best phone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $975 (save $325): The best phone we've tested so far, the Galaxy S24 Ultra packs the best specs across key categories, including display, performance, battery life, and camera. It also has a built-in S-Pen for precision inputs.
- Motorola Razr 2023 for $322 (save $378): The most affordable foldable phone on the market right now just got cheaper, with the 2023 Motorola Razr hitting an all-time low of $322.
- OnePlus Open for $1,299 (save $400): Arguably the best foldable phone on the market, even after months since launch, the OnePlus Open comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 67W fast charging that bests any Samsung or Google competitor.
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max for free (save $1,199): How can you buy the best iPhone for a cent? Agreeing to a 36-month financing plan under one of Boost Infinite's Unlimited services is how. Of course, a three-year commitment is a long time, but if you're planning to switch to a new carrier or buy a phone for the first time, this is a cheap and simple way to do so.
- Motorola Razr+ 2024 for $849 (save $150): Launched just a month ago, Motorola's flip phone contender comes with notable refinements to its outer display, camera, and software features.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,149 (save $650): Last year's phone-to-tablet model is also on sale, offering an expansive 7.6-inch inner display, 256GB of storage, and support for the latest Galaxy AI features.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $759 (save $300): We've seen the flagship Pixel go on sale for cheaper, but a $300 discount is still something worth celebrating. For the price, you're getting a reliable camera system that's backed by consistent software improvements.
Prime Day iPhone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro for free (save $999): It's not as large as the iPhone Pro Max, but for many, that's a good thing. For its size, the iPhone 15 Pro may well be the best iPhone on the market right now, with a similar processor/camera combo as its larger sibling.
- Apple iPhone 15 for free (save $829): The Boost Inifinite deal is currently active for the non-Pro iPhone models, too. If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Pro or Pro Max, the iPhone 15 will give you the same iOS 17 experience with the same after-market support as the more expensive models.
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus for $673 (save $127): While renewed, Amazon has discounted $127 off of the latest big-screen iPhone, and marks it as having been inspected, cleaned, and tested to function like new.
- Apple iPhone 13 for $469 (save $130): While newer iPhones have all the flashy hardware features, the iPhone 13 is the last remaining model that Apple sells with a SIM card slot. If you frequently travel and occasionally swap SIM cards, this deal on a renewed model has your name on it.
Prime Day Samsung deals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $655 (save $465): While it's no longer the newest flip phone from Samsung, last year's Z Flip 5 bares a similar design and feature set as the Z Flip 6.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $535 (save $184): One of the few compact phones on the market, the smallest Galaxy S24 series model has a reliable triple-camera system and similar Galaxy AI features as its more expensive siblings.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $1,099 (save $320): The latest flip phone from Samsung features an improved camera system, a more durable design, and some quirky outer-screen features. Amazon is currently offering a free storage upgrade, bringing it up to 512GB, plus a $200 gift card when you preorder.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,899 (save $420): The company's flagship foldable has a sturdier yet lighter and thinner design, an improved ultra-wide camera, and a host of Galaxy AI features meant to improve your productivity and creativity.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,149 (save $650): Last year's phone-to-tablet model is also on sale, offering an expansive 7.6-inch inner display, 256GB of storage, and support for the latest Galaxy AI features.
Prime Day Pixel deals
- Google Pixel 7a for $249 (save $250): For a budget pick that can't do you any wrong, Google's Pixel 7a offers a similar software experience as its more expensive siblings and a camera system that is tried and tested.
- Google Pixel Fold for $1,199 (save $600): A year later, Google's foldable phone still shines with a compact form factor and slew of Pixel benefits, like smooth and timely software features and some of the best computational photography we've tested.
- Google Pixel 8a for $449 (save $50): One of the best budget phones available, the Pixel 8a flew under many people's radar this year when it was released a week before Google I/O. However, it's a formidable mid-range Android with all the flagship essentials.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $759 (save $300): We've seen the flagship Pixel go on sale for cheaper, but a $300 discount is still something worth celebrating. For the price, you're getting a reliable camera system that's backed by consistent software improvements.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $479 (save $520): It's no longer the latest Pixel phone on the market, but that means you can pick up the still-fantastic Pixel 7 Pro for more than 50% off. This model also comes with 256GB of storage, double that of most flagship phones today.
Prime Day OnePlus deals
- OnePlus 12R for $449 (save $150): One of the fastest-charging phones on the market also happens to be fairly affordable. The OnePlus 12R with 256GB storage, during Amazon Prime Day, costs even less than usual, at $150 off.
- OnePlus Open for $1,299 (save $400): Arguably the best foldable phone on the market, even after months since launch, the OnePlus Open comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 67W fast charging that bests any Samsung or Google competitor.
- OnePlus 12 for $699 (save $200): Spec-for-spec, the OnePlus 12 gives you some of the best value of all flagship phones this year, with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and the fastest charging on the market.
- OnePlus 10 Pro for $399 (save $150): For a phone that charges faster than anything else in its price range, check out the OnePlus 10 Pro. Thanks to its 65W charging support, the phone can go from 0% to 65% within 20 minutes of charging.
- OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $229 (save $70): The brand's budget option gives you the essentials, like 50W charging, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and 128GB of storage, for an affordable price.
Prime Day Motorola deals
- Motorola Razr+ 2024 for $849 (save $150): Launched just a month ago, Motorola's flip phone contender comes with notable refinements to its outer display, camera, and software features.
- Motorola Razr 2023 for $322 (save $378): The most affordable foldable phone on the market right now just got cheaper, with the 2023 Motorola Razr hitting an all-time low at $322. It doesn't have the largest outer display of flip phones, but it's still compact and handy to use.
- Motorola Razr+ 2023 for $599 (save $400): Another foldable phone contender, the higher-end Razr+ model is discounted even more heavily and is arguably a better flip phone than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip thanks to a more customizable and functional outer screen.
- Motorola Moto G 5G 2024 for $179 (save $20): Motorola's G 5G line doesn't have the flashiest features, but it has a large battery and efficient processor that makes it a fantastic pick-up for kids, students, elders, or a secondary device.
- Motorola Moto G Play 2023 for $129 (save $40): Another budget option for less than retail, the Moto G Play has a reliable 5,000mAh battery that, when paired with its efficient processor, can deliver up to three days of endurance.
More Prime Day 2024 phone deals
- Current price: $1,299
- Original price: $1,699
One of the best foldable phones we've tested, the OnePlus Open offers a dual-screen experience that's satisfyingly lightweight and easy to manage. The aspect ratio makes the transition from phone to tablet very seamless, and OnePlus' 67-watt fast charging tech can keep the phone powered much faster than competing handsets.
- Current price: $1,099
- Original price: $1,419
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still in the pre-order phase, but Amazon is bundling a free $200 gift card and storage upgrade (bringing it up to 512GB) for early shoppers. For the money, you're getting a flagship-grade camera system, a larger battery than last year's model, and some charming new color options.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $1,199
Ahead of Prime Day, Boost Infinite customers (new and existing) can take advantage of its free iPhone deal, which requires activation and 36-month financing. Sure, three years is a long-term commitment, but if you've been wanting to switch carriers or are already acquainted with mobile contracts, this is a great way to get the latest iPhone for cheap.
- Current price: $349
- Original price: $499
The OnePlus 12R is one of ZDNET's sleeper picks for best budget phone of the year, with a competitive $499 price point that packages a flagship processor, a 120Hz display, and fast charging that will get you a day's worth of power in minutes. Right now, it's discounted by 20%, making it even more accessible.
- Current price: $759
- Original price: $1,059
The latest flagship phone from Google can be had in new condition right now for $300 off, putting it within the same price range as Samsung and Apple's standard tier of Galaxy S and iPhones. Google is promising up to seven years of software updates with the Pixel 8 series, so you can expect it to stay feature-relevant until 2030.
Prime Day renewed phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus for $673 (save $127): While renewed, Amazon has discounted $127 off of the latest big-screen iPhone, and marks it as having been inspected, cleaned, and tested to function like new.
- Apple iPhone 13 for $469 (save $130): While newer iPhones have all the flashy hardware features, the iPhone 13 is the last remaining model that Apple sells with a SIM card slot. If you frequently travel and occasionally swap SIM cards, this deal on a renewed model has your name on it.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $535 (save $184): One of the few compact phones on the market, the smallest Galaxy S24 series model has a reliable triple-camera system, and similar Galaxy AI features as its more expensive siblings. It costs just $535 in renewed condition.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $479 (save $520): It's no longer the latest Pixel phone on the market, but that means you can pick up the still-fantastic Pixel 7 Pro for more than 50% off. This model also comes with 256GB of storage, double that of most flagship phones today.
Prime Day phone accessories deals
- Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank USB-C Charger for $32 (save $12): This portable charger comes with a flip-out plug, a built-in USB-C cable for fast charging, and a 10,000mAh capacity that can top up a phone, tablet, or even a laptop.
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid S case for iPhone 15 Pro and other models for $24 (save $35): One of my favorite clear cases provides excellent drop protection, has an anti-yellowing coating, and comes with a built-in kickstand.
- Spigen GlasTR EZ FIt Screen Protector 2 Pack for $16 (save $18): Spigen also makes my go-to tempered glass screen protectors, which come with an installation bracket and some of the best oleophobic coatings I've tested.
- Apple EarPods with USB-C Plug for $17 (save $2): While it's a minor discount, the wired EarPods are great for casual listening, taking work meetings, and even recording audio. They work with iPhones, Android phones, and laptops.
- Belkin Auto-Tracking Tripod for $143 (save $36): For content creators and more seamless hands-free meetings, check out this AI-powered, rotating phone dock.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, started yesterday and continues today, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of. The event officially takes place on July 16 and July 17.
Are phones really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, phones are often cheaper on Prime Day, matching the level of discount you'd find in a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. This is partly because Prime Day typically happens in July, months after most manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and Motorola have launched new devices in the first half of the year. With the amount of time that has passed, you'll often see the more recent phones discounted by a good amount at this time.
Which smartphone brand tends to have the best Prime Day deals?
Based on past trends, Samsung tends to have the best Prime Day deals for two reasons: the number of models offered and the time since launch. Samsung typically launches its newest flagship phones (and mid-range devices) in the winter and spring, meaning when Prime Day comes along (mid-July), those handsets are ripe for competitive discounts.
Lately, Samsung has also been launching its Z-series of foldable phones in July, which makes Prime Day a great opportunity for the company to pitch pre-order deals to customers.
Are there different phone deals on Prime Day 2?
Yes and no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with Lightning deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more.
Do Prime Day phone deals sell out quickly?
Manufacturers tend to stock up on phones in preparation for higher demand during Prime Day, so they don't often sell out quickly. However, there are moments when a flagship phone from Samsung, OnePlus, or Google will due to the device being highly recommended and heavily discounted. Case in point, the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was previously discounted by roughly $250, is already on backorder status.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET chooses Prime Day deals based on the percentage of discount compared to the original price ($5 off a $20 item is just as good as $250 off a $1,000 item), how significant the discount is compared to pricing history, and whether our experts have tested and recommended the product.
We also look at deals from a wider scope, considering better alternatives, unique use cases, stock, and existing customer reviews on websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Reddit. The best deals will save you a decent amount of money while giving you a truly worthwhile product.
