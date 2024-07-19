'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 30+ best Prime Day phone deals still available for last-minute shoppers
This year's Amazon Prime Day is a wrap, but a delayed scan through the A-to-Z catalog reveals several quality deals on the latest smartphones that you can still take advantage of. That includes the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which ZDNET has tested and recommends as some of the best phones on the market.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still available
If that all sounds good, here's the lowdown on the best remaining Amazon Prime Day phone deals.
Best phone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $926 (save $374): The best phone we've tested so far, the Galaxy S24 Ultra packs the best specs across key categories, including display, performance, battery life, and camera. It also has a built-in S-Pen for precision inputs.
- Motorola Razr+ 2024 for $899 (save $100): Launched just a month ago, Motorola's flip phone contender comes with notable refinements to its outer display, camera, and software features.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $739 (save $260): We've seen the flagship Pixel go on sale for cheaper, but a $260 discount is still something worth celebrating. For the price, you're getting a reliable camera system that's backed by consistent software improvements.
- Motorola Razr 2023 for $399 (save $300): The most affordable foldable phone on the market right now just got cheaper, with the 2023 Motorola Razr hitting an all-time low of $399.
Prime Day Samsung deals
- Samsung Galaxy S24+ for $849 (save $150): The mid-sized Galaxy S24 model gives you similar AI features as the Ultra but for hundreds of dollars less.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $720 (save $80): One of the few compact phones on the market, the smallest Galaxy S24 series model has a reliable triple-camera system and similar Galaxy AI features as its more expensive siblings.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $1,099 (save $320): The latest flip phone from Samsung features an improved camera system, a more durable design, and some quirky outer-screen features. Amazon is currently offering a free storage upgrade, bringing it up to 512GB, plus a $200 gift card when you preorder.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,899 (save $420): The company's flagship foldable has a sturdier yet lighter and thinner design, an improved ultra-wide camera, and a host of Galaxy AI features meant to improve your productivity and creativity.
Prime Day iPhone deals
- Apple iPhone 13 for $513 (save $80): While newer iPhones have all the flashy hardware features, the iPhone 13 is the last remaining model that Apple sells with a SIM card slot. If you frequently travel and occasionally swap SIM cards, this deal on a renewed model has your name on it.
Prime Day Pixel deals
- Google Pixel 8 for $549 (save $150): A sleeper pick for best Android phone last year, the Pixel 8 has a fantastic camera system, seven years of OS updates, and the latest Google AI features.
- Google Pixel Fold for $1,299 (save $500): A year later, Google's foldable phone still shines with a compact form factor and slew of Pixel benefits, like smooth and timely software features and some of the best computational photography we've tested.
- Google Pixel 8a for $449 (save $50): One of the best budget phones available, the Pixel 8a flew under many people's radar this year when it was released a week before Google I/O. However, it's a formidable mid-range Android with all the flagship essentials.
Prime Day OnePlus deals
- OnePlus 12R for $499 (save $100): One of the fastest-charging phones on the market also happens to be fairly affordable. Post Amazon Prime Day, the OnePlus 12R with 256GB storage costs even less than usual, at $100 off.
- OnePlus Open for $1,399 (save $300): Arguably the best foldable phone on the market, even after months since launch, the OnePlus Open comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 67W fast charging that bests any Samsung or Google competitor.
- OnePlus 12 for $799 (save $100): Spec-for-spec, the OnePlus 12 gives you some of the best value of all flagship phones this year, with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and the fastest charging on the market.
- OnePlus 10 Pro for $406 (save $144): For a phone that charges faster than anything else in its price range, check out the OnePlus 10 Pro. Thanks to its 65W charging support, the phone can go from 0% to 65% within 20 minutes of charging.
- OnePlus Nord N30 5G for $249 (save $50): The brand's budget option gives you the essentials, like 50W charging, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and 128GB of storage, for an affordable price.
Prime Day Motorola deals
- Motorola Razr+ 2023 for $599 (save $400): Another foldable phone contender, the higher-end Razr+ model is discounted even more heavily and is arguably a better flip phone than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip thanks to a more customizable and functional outer screen.
- Motorola Moto G 5G 2024 for $179 (save $20): Motorola's G 5G line doesn't have the flashiest features, but it has a large battery and efficient processor that makes it a fantastic pick-up for kids, students, elders, or a secondary device.
- Motorola Moto G Play 2023 for $99 (save $70): Another budget option for less than retail, the Moto G Play has a reliable 5,000mAh battery that, when paired with its efficient processor, can deliver up to three days of endurance.
More Prime Day 2024 phone deals
- Current price: $1,099
- Original price: $1,419
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still in the pre-order phase, but Amazon is bundling a free $200 gift card and storage upgrade (bringing it up to 512GB) for early shoppers. For the money, you're getting a flagship-grade camera system, a larger battery than last year's model, and some charming new color options.
- Current price: $739
- Original price: $999
The latest flagship phone from Google can be had in new condition right now for $260 off, putting it within the same price range as Samsung and Apple's standard tier of Galaxy S and iPhones. Google is promising up to seven years of software updates with the Pixel 8 series, so you can expect it to stay feature-relevant until 2030.
- Current price: $1,399
- Original price: $1,699
One of the best foldable phones we've tested, the OnePlus Open offers a dual-screen experience that's satisfyingly lightweight and easy to manage. The aspect ratio makes the transition from phone to tablet seamless, and OnePlus' 67-watt fast charging tech can keep the phone powered much faster than competing handsets.
- Current price: $499
- Original price: $599
The OnePlus 12R is one of ZDNET's sleeper picks for best budget phone of the year, with a competitive $599 price point that packages a flagship processor, a 120Hz display, and fast charging that will get you a day's worth of power in minutes. Right now, it's discounted by 20%, making it even more accessible.
Prime Day renewed phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus for $797 (save $51): While renewed, Amazon has discounted $127 off of the latest big-screen iPhone, and marks it as having been inspected, cleaned, and tested to function like new.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $550 (save $170): One of the few compact phones on the market, the smallest Galaxy S24 series model has a reliable triple-camera system, and similar Galaxy AI features as its more expensive siblings. It costs just $550 in renewed condition.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $330 (save $570): It's no longer the latest Pixel phone on the market, but that means you can pick up the still-fantastic Pixel 7 Pro for more than 50% off.
Prime Day phone accessories deals
- Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank USB-C Charger for $32 (save $12): This portable charger comes with a flip-out plug, a built-in USB-C cable for fast charging, and a 10,000mAh capacity that can top up a phone, tablet, or even a laptop.
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid S case for iPhone 15 Pro and other models for $24 (save $35): One of my favorite clear cases provides excellent drop protection, has an anti-yellowing coating, and comes with a built-in kickstand.
- Spigen GlasTR EZ FIt Screen Protector 2 Pack for $16 (save $18): Spigen also makes my go-to tempered glass screen protectors, which come with an installation bracket and some of the best oleophobic coatings I've tested.
- Apple EarPods with USB-C Plug for $17 (save $2): While it's a minor discount, the wired EarPods are great for casual listening, taking work meetings, and even recording audio. They work with iPhones, Android phones, and laptops.
- Belkin Auto-Tracking Tripod for $143 (save $36): For content creators and more seamless hands-free meetings, check out this AI-powered, rotating phone dock.
- Wireless Car Charger for $23 (save $17): This 15W fast-charging phone mount allows you to quickly charge your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone in your car. You can place it on your car's dashboard, windshield, or air vent.
- Portable Charger for iPhone for $19 (save $41): This small power bank provides fast charging at 20W and provides a wireless and portable way to charge your iPhone on the go.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, took place on July 16 and July 17, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of.
Are phones really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes, phones are often cheaper on Prime Day, matching the level of discount you'd find in a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. This is partly because Prime Day typically happens in July, months after most manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and Motorola have launched new devices in the first half of the year. With the amount of time that has passed, you'll often see the more recent phones discounted by a good amount at this time.
Which smartphone brand tends to have the best Prime Day deals?
Based on past trends, Samsung tends to have the best Prime Day deals for two reasons: the number of models offered and the time since launch. Samsung typically launches its newest flagship phones (and mid-range devices) in the winter and spring, meaning when Prime Day comes along (mid-July), those handsets are ripe for competitive discounts.
Lately, Samsung has also been launching its Z-series of foldable phones in July, which made this Prime Day a great opportunity for the company to pitch pre-order deals to customers.
Do Prime Day phone deals sell out quickly?
Manufacturers tend to stock up on phones in preparation for higher demand during Prime Day, so they don't often sell out quickly. However, there are moments when a flagship phone from Samsung, OnePlus, or Google will due to the device being highly recommended and heavily discounted. Case in point, the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was previously discounted by roughly $250, is already on backorder status.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET chooses Prime Day deals based on the percentage of discount compared to the original price ($5 off a $20 item is just as good as $250 off a $1,000 item), how significant the discount is compared to pricing history, and whether our experts have tested and recommended the product.
We also look at deals from a wider scope, considering better alternatives, unique use cases, stock, and existing customer reviews on websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Reddit. The best deals will save you a decent amount of money while giving you a truly worthwhile product.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?
ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:
