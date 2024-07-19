The 30+ best Prime Day phone deals still available for last-minute shoppers

This year's Amazon Prime Day is a wrap, but a delayed scan through the A-to-Z catalog reveals several quality deals on the latest smartphones that you can still take advantage of. That includes the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which ZDNET has tested and recommends as some of the best phones on the market.

If that all sounds good, here's the lowdown on the best remaining Amazon Prime Day phone deals.

Best phone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Prime Day Samsung deals

Prime Day iPhone deals



Prime Day Pixel deals

Prime Day OnePlus deals

Prime Day Motorola deals

More Prime Day 2024 phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Save $320 Kerry Wan/ZDNET Current price: $1,099

Original price: $1,419 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still in the pre-order phase, but Amazon is bundling a free $200 gift card and storage upgrade (bringing it up to 512GB) for early shoppers. For the money, you're getting a flagship-grade camera system, a larger battery than last year's model, and some charming new color options. View now at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro Save $260 Kerry Wan/ZDNET Current price: $739

Original price: $999 The latest flagship phone from Google can be had in new condition right now for $260 off, putting it within the same price range as Samsung and Apple's standard tier of Galaxy S and iPhones. Google is promising up to seven years of software updates with the Pixel 8 series, so you can expect it to stay feature-relevant until 2030. View now at Amazon

OnePlus Open Save $300 Kerry Wan/ZDNET Current price: $1,399

Original price: $1,699 One of the best foldable phones we've tested, the OnePlus Open offers a dual-screen experience that's satisfyingly lightweight and easy to manage. The aspect ratio makes the transition from phone to tablet seamless, and OnePlus' 67-watt fast charging tech can keep the phone powered much faster than competing handsets. View now at Amazon

OnePlus 12R Save $100 Matthew Miller/ZDNET Current price: $499

Original price: $599 The OnePlus 12R is one of ZDNET's sleeper picks for best budget phone of the year, with a competitive $599 price point that packages a flagship processor, a 120Hz display, and fast charging that will get you a day's worth of power in minutes. Right now, it's discounted by 20%, making it even more accessible. View now at Amazon

Prime Day renewed phone deals

Prime Day phone accessories deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, took place on July 16 and July 17, with major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. While the best deals are available for Prime members only, sellers often mark down products for non-Prime members to take advantage of.

Are phones really cheaper on Prime Day?

Yes, phones are often cheaper on Prime Day, matching the level of discount you'd find in a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. This is partly because Prime Day typically happens in July, months after most manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and Motorola have launched new devices in the first half of the year. With the amount of time that has passed, you'll often see the more recent phones discounted by a good amount at this time.

Which smartphone brand tends to have the best Prime Day deals?

Based on past trends, Samsung tends to have the best Prime Day deals for two reasons: the number of models offered and the time since launch. Samsung typically launches its newest flagship phones (and mid-range devices) in the winter and spring, meaning when Prime Day comes along (mid-July), those handsets are ripe for competitive discounts.

Lately, Samsung has also been launching its Z-series of foldable phones in July, which made this Prime Day a great opportunity for the company to pitch pre-order deals to customers.

Do Prime Day phone deals sell out quickly?

Manufacturers tend to stock up on phones in preparation for higher demand during Prime Day, so they don't often sell out quickly. However, there are moments when a flagship phone from Samsung, OnePlus, or Google will due to the device being highly recommended and heavily discounted. Case in point, the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was previously discounted by roughly $250, is already on backorder status.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET chooses Prime Day deals based on the percentage of discount compared to the original price ($5 off a $20 item is just as good as $250 off a $1,000 item), how significant the discount is compared to pricing history, and whether our experts have tested and recommended the product.

We also look at deals from a wider scope, considering better alternatives, unique use cases, stock, and existing customer reviews on websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Reddit. The best deals will save you a decent amount of money while giving you a truly worthwhile product.

