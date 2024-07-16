'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Prime Day robot vacuum deals of 2024
Robot vacuums have become some of the most expensive devices we buy for our homes, but they don't have to be. The power and convenience of automated cleaning can be had without spending a full paycheck on a robot, especially with the many deals available during Amazon Prime Day and competing sales events at Walmart and Best Buy.
As a robot vacuum tester, I love many robots, but there are some I wouldn't pay full price for. Luckily, many robots are often heavily discounted, making them more worth the purchase during an event like Prime Day than otherwise. We test many robot vacuums and robot vacuum and mop combinations at ZDNET, and we've gathered the best Prime Day deals so far so you can get the most bang for your hard-earned buck.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
Best robot vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop for $950 (save $450): This flagship Narwal robot features 8200Pa of suction and a hands-free charging station that won't disappoint.
- Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra robot vacuum for $295 (save $304): At 51% off, this is one of the best discounts you'll find on a self-emptying robot vacuum.
- Yeedi M12 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop for $669 (save $331): Have you ever heard the phrase "high-end features for a mid-range price?" This hands-free robot vacuum and mop does all the work for you, with flagship features like an extending mop pad to reach corners and under cabinets and 11,000Pa of suction.
- Dreame X30 Ultra robot vacuum and mop for $1,150 (save $550): This flagship Dreame robot vacuum and mop is seeing its lowest price ever for $550 off. It was previously considered ZDNET's pick for the best robot vacuum and mop, but it was dethroned only by the newest model.
- Eufy S1 Pro robot vacuum and mop for $1,300 (save $200): This is by far the robot vacuum with the best mopping feature I've ever tested. With 8,000Pa of suction, the S1 Pro will continuously wash the mop roller as it navigates your floors, ensuring it only mops with clean water.
- Shark AV2501S AI Ultra robot vacuum for $250 (save $300): At 55% off, this bagless, self-emptying Shark vacuum cleaner is a deal you can't miss.
- Narwal Freo X Plus robot vacuum and mop for $280 (save $120): The Freo X Plus is one of the best-performing robot vacuums I've tested for hard floors. With intelligent mapping, 7800Pa of suction, and up to seven weeks of dust storage, this is a top choice at $280.
- iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop for $799 (save $600): This is the lowest price we've seen for the flagship Roomba Combo j9+, which features a retractable mop that lifts on top of the robot to keep rugs dry.
- Tikom L9000 robot vacuum and mop for $180 (save $120): This highly-rated Tikom robot vacuum and mop is a budget-friendly option perfect for mostly hard floors.
- Eufy BoostIQ 11S Max robot vacuum for $130 (save $120): This inexpensive robot vacuum is a perfect affordable option for pet owners, with BoostIQ technology to boost suction when carpet is detected.
- Current price: $800
- Original price: $1,300
The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is one of the company's flagship robot vacuums from 2023, but it's a fantastic option, especially at its lowest price ever of $800. This all-in-one cleaning station delivers a hands-free experience with a self-emptying dustbin and self-washing and drying mop pads. It's also our pick for the best Roborock vacuum for pet owners.
Review: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review: Most trustworthy robot vacuum and mop ever
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $800
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is our pick for the best Roomba vacuum overall, as a self-emptying robot vacuum that is smart enough to detect and avoid obstacles, even pet waste, thanks to its P.O.O.P feature. As it cleans, it empties its dustbin automatically at the base station and you don't have to worry about it for up to 60 days.
- Current price: $900
- Original price: $1,200
The Deebot T30S combo is fairly new but lives up to the hype that only a three-in-one robot vacuum could garner. This has become my go-to upstairs robot vacuum and mop because it functions as a cleaning hub, made complete by the self-emptying cordless vacuum that charges right on the robot's charging station.
Review: I tested a robot vacuum with a handheld vacuum that empties itself
- Current price: $403500
- Original price: $650
You can get a Eufy X8 Pro twin-turbine robot vacuum that is perfect for pet owners. With 4,000Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum includes a self-empty station and smooth navigation to leave beautiful carpet lines behind.
Review: Eufy X8 Pro
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $700
The Eureka E10s features a bagless self-emptying station, which holds all the robot's collected debris for up to 45 days. This means that once you're ready to empty it out, you can just shake it out into a trash bin and don't have to worry about buying replacement dust bags.
Also: I compared a $90 robot vacuum to a $700 one. Here's my buying advice for budget shoppers
More Prime Day 2024 robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba Combo i3+ robot vacuum and mop for $330 (save $280): If you've been holding out for a Roomba sale, I highly recommend the Combo i3+ at 45% off. This Roomba's base station can hold up to 60 days of dust and debris.
- SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum and mop for $740 (save $460): The SwitchBot S10 is one of the few robot vacuums and mops with a roller mop that cleans with fresh water. It also has a self-refilling and draining station connected to your home's plumbing.s
- Dreame D10 Plus robot vacuum and mop for $260 (save $140): Dreame makes some of the most highly-rated robot vacuums, and the D10 Plus is no exception. A 35% Prime Day discount brings this self-emptying robot vacuum down to just $260.
- Roborock Q5 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop for $380 (save $320): At 46% off, the Roborock Q5 Pro+ is an outstanding deal. It has 5500Pa of suction power and the flagship DuoRoller brush.
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum for $239 (save $161): This is a perfect fit if you're looking for a simple robot vacuum with smart navigation features that cleans in neat rows.
- Yeedi Cube robot vacuum and mop for $399 (save $300): The Yeedi Cube occupies a smaller real estate area in your home than other self-cleaning robot vacuum and mops. The water tank is built into the robot itself, which also features a handle so you can carry it from one story to another.
- Roborock S8+ robot vacuum and mop for $620 (Save $380): The Roborock S8+ features 6000Pa of suction power, a self-emptying dustbin, and the company's Sonic Mop system.
- Airrobo robot vacuum and mop for $300 (save $300): At 50% off, getting a self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is an outstanding deal.
- Shark RV2310 robot vacuum for $180 (save $120): Shark is featuring some great discounts ahead of Prime Day, and this is a powerful entry-level option for pet owners.
- Tikom G8000 robot vacuum and mop for $120 (save $30): In addition to app controls, this robot vacuum and mop features a remote control for running and voice control support with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
- Yeedi C12 Plus robot vacuum and mop for $329 (save $150): This new Yeedi C12 Plus features a bagless dust storage system, which means you don't have to worry about buying extra dust bags every couple of months.
- Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop for $260 (save $340): At 57% off, this is one of the best discounts you'll find on a Roborock during Prime Day.
- Eufy L50 robot vacuum for $136 (save $64): With 4000Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum easily handles hard floors and carpets.
- iRobot Roomba S9+ robot vacuum + Braava Jet M6 robot mop bundle for $899 (save $450): This bundle includes a great Roomba robot vacuum to sweep your floors and a Braava robot mop to follow up with mopping, so your floors are sparkling clean with no work on your end.
- Eufy L60 robot vacuum for $280 (save $120): This highly-rated Eufy robot vacuum comes with a self-emptying station that holds up to 60 days' worth of dust and debris.
- iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum for $160 (save $90): This entry-level Roomba is a powerful, inexpensive option for apartment dwellers.
- Roborock Q Revo MaxV robot vacuum and mop for $1,000 (save $400): This 7000Pa Roborock is a great choice if you're looking for a combination of intelligent obstacle avoidance and hands-free floor cleaning.
- iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum and mop for $399 (save $251): The older Roomba i5+ is still a great robot vacuum and mop combination robot, especially considering you get a self-emptying Roomba for $399.
- Eufy G30 robot vacuum for $160 (save $140): For $160, you can buy a robot vacuum with reliable navigation, letting you check one more task off your cleaning to-do list.
- Roborock Q Revo robot vacuum and mopRoborock Q Revo robot vacuum and mop for $660 (save $240): This Roborock features the convenience of hands-free cleaning, with a self-emptying dustbin and self-washing mop pads.
- iRobot Roomba Combo Essential robot vacuum and mop for $190 (save $85): This essential robot vacuum is an entry-level Roomba that combines powerful suction with mopping action.
- Roborock Q8 Max+ robot vacuum and mop for $520 (save $300): Hands-free cleaning is one of my favorite robot vacuum and mop features, and the Q8 Max+ has it all, plus great obstacle avoidance.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 started today and lasts through July 17. It's a two-day annual sales event.
Are robot vacuums really cheaper on Prime Day?
Most of the robot vacuum discounts you find around Prime Day are steeper, but not all of them are. The robot vacuum market is very saturated, and the high competition makes for constant markdowns. There are many robot vacuums that hit their all-time lowest price during Prime Day, but you can find deals for these devices year-round.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
As a robot vacuum tester, I've become very familiar with unique features and tested different devices in every price range. This experience has made me realize that the robot vacuum market is seeing a lot of competition. It also helps me discern which robot vacuums are worth their retail price and when a discount is a good deal.
I check robot vacuum deals weekly, always choosing the ones that deliver the most features for the least money. Using our expertise and different tools to track deals, we can determine when a deal is worth it and ensure that we only cover those.
