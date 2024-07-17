'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 45+ best Prime Day robot vacuum deals of 2024
Robot vacuums have become some of the most expensive devices we buy for our homes, but they don't have to be. The power and convenience of automated cleaning can be had without spending a full paycheck on a robot, especially with the many deals available during Amazon Prime Day and competing sales events at Walmart and Best Buy.
As a robot vacuum tester, I love many of these products, but there are some I wouldn't pay full price for. Luckily, many are often heavily discounted. We test many robot vacuums and robot vacuum and mop combinations at ZDNET, and we've gathered the best Prime Day deals so far so you can get the most bang for your hard-earned buck.
Best robot vacuum deals for Prime Day 2024
- iRobot Roomba S9+ robot vacuum for $500 (save $500): This 50% discount is an outstanding deal for one of the best iRobot robot vacuums, complete with strong suction and a self-emptying dustbin.
- Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop for $950 (save $450): This flagship Narwal robot features 8,200Pa of suction and a hands-free charging station that won't disappoint.
- Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra robot vacuum for $295 (save $304): At 51% off, this is one of the best discounts you'll find on a self-emptying robot vacuum.
- Yeedi M12 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop for $669 (save $331): Have you ever heard the phrase "high-end features for a mid-range price?" This hands-free robot vacuum and mop does all the work for you, with flagship features like an extending mop pad to reach corners and under cabinets and 11,000Pa of suction.
- Dreame X30 Ultra robot vacuum and mop for $1,150 (save $550): This flagship Dreame robot vacuum and mop is at its lowest price ever. It was considered ZDNET's pick for the best robot vacuum and mop before being dethroned by the newest model.
- iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop for $799 (save $600): This is the lowest price we've seen for the flagship Roomba Combo j9+, which features a retractable mop that lifts on top of the robot to keep rugs dry.
- Narwal Freo X Plus robot vacuum and mop for $280 (save $120): The Freo X Plus is one of the best-performing robot vacuums I've tested for hard floors. With intelligent mapping, 7,800Pa of suction, and up to seven weeks of dust storage, this is a top choice at $280.
- Tikom L9000 robot vacuum and mop for $180 (save $120): This highly-rated Tikom robot vacuum and mop is a budget-friendly option perfect for mostly hard floors.
- Eufy BoostIQ 11S Max robot vacuum for $130 (save $120): This inexpensive robot vacuum is a perfect affordable option for pet owners, with BoostIQ technology to boost suction when carpet is detected.
- Current price: $800
- Original price: $1,300
The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is one of the company's flagship robot vacuums from 2023, but it's a fantastic option, especially at its lowest price ever of $800. This all-in-one cleaning station delivers a hands-free experience with a self-emptying dustbin and self-washing and drying mop pads. It's also our pick for the best Roborock vacuum for pet owners.
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $800
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is our pick for the best Roomba vacuum overall, as a self-emptying robot vacuum that is smart enough to detect and avoid obstacles, including pet waste, thanks to its P.O.O.P feature. As it cleans, it empties its dustbin automatically at the base station, and you don't have to worry about it for up to 60 days.
- Current price: $900
- Original price: $1,200
The Deebot T30S combo is fairly new but lives up to the hype that only a three-in-one robot vacuum could garner. This has become my go-to upstairs robot vacuum and mop because it functions as a cleaning hub, made complete by the self-emptying cordless vacuum that charges right on the robot's charging station.
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $650
You can get a Eufy X8 Pro twin-turbine robot vacuum that is perfect for pet owners. With 4,000Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum includes a self-empty station and smooth navigation to leave beautiful carpet lines behind.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $700
The Eureka E10s features a bagless self-emptying station, which holds all of the robot's collected debris for up to 45 days. This means that once you're ready to empty it out, you can just shake it out into a trash bin and don't have to worry about buying replacement dust bags.
Prime Day Roomba deals
- iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop for $799 (save $600): This is the lowest price we've seen for the flagship Roomba Combo j9+, which features a retractable mop that lifts on top of the robot to keep rugs dry.
- iRobot Roomba S9+ robot vacuum for $500 (save $500): This 50% discount is an outstanding deal for iRobot's best robot vacuum, complete with strong suction and a self-emptying dustbin.
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum for $253 (save $147): This is a perfect fit if you're looking for a simple robot vacuum with smart navigation features that cleans in neat rows.
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 robot mop for $280 (save $220): The Braava Jet m6 is the perfect robot mop companion to any Roomba robot vacuum, especially at 44%.
- iRobot Roomba Combo Essential robot vacuum and mop for $190 (save $85): This essential robot vacuum is an entry-level Roomba that combines powerful suction with mopping action.
- iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum and mop for $399 (save $251): The older Roomba i5+ is still a great robot vacuum and mop combination robot, especially considering you get a self-emptying Roomba for $399.
- iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum for $160 (save $90): This entry-level Roomba is a powerful, inexpensive option for apartment dwellers.
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum for $300 (save $250): The i3+ EVO robot vacuum combines state-of-the-art iRobot smart mapping and personalized cleaning options with a self-emptying dustbin that can store dust for up to 60 days.
- iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum for $150 (save $110): The Roomba 692 has been part of iRobot's most affordable line of vacuums, recently replaced by the Essential line, making this deal a great time to scoop one up for $150.
Prime Day Roborock deals
- Roborock Q5 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop for $360 (save $340): At 49% off, the Roborock Q5 Pro+ is an outstanding deal. It has 5,500Pa of suction power and the flagship DuoRoller brush.
- Roborock Q Revo robot vacuum and mop for $660 (save $240): This Roborock features the convenience of hands-free cleaning, with a self-emptying dustbin and self-washing mop pads.
- Roborock Q Revo MaxV robot vacuum and mop for $1,000 (save $400): This 7,000Pa Roborock is a great choice if you're looking for a combination of intelligent obstacle avoidance and hands-free floor cleaning.
- Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop for $220 (save $380): At 57% off, this is one of the best discounts you'll find on a Roborock during Prime Day.
- Roborock S8+ robot vacuum and mop for $620 (Save $380): The Roborock S8+ features 6,000Pa of suction power, a self-emptying dustbin, and the company's Sonic Mop system.
- Roborock Q8 Max robot vacuum and mop for $340 (save $260): This Roborock features the DuoRoller brush, a double brush system that picks up debris more efficiently and prevents tangles.
- Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop for $700 (save $170): Aside from getting a Q7 robot vacuum and mop, the Max model includes a self-emptying dock that you don't have to worry about for up to seven weeks.
Prime Day Shark deals
- Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra robot vacuum for $295 (save $304): At 51% off, this is one of the best discounts you'll find on a self-emptying robot vacuum.
- Shark AV753 ION robot vacuum for $130 (save $100): This Shark robot vacuum is an inexpensive way to get started using robot vacuums, with a 120-minute runtime and a tri-brush system.
- Shark Matrix Plus AV2610WA robot vacuum and mop for $350 (save $350): With Sonic Mopping, the Shark Matrix Plus scrubs floors 100 times per minute to remove stains.
- Shark AV2501S AI Ultra robot vacuum for $405 (save $150): The bagless, self-emptying Shark robot vacuum cleaner can hold up to 30 days' worth of debris and pet hair.
- Shark AV2501AI robot vacuum for $300 (save $350): Shark is featuring some great discounts during Prime Day, and this is a powerful midrange option for pet owners.
Prime Day Eufy deals
- Eufy G30 robot vacuum for $160 (save $140): For $160, you can buy a robot vacuum with reliable navigation, letting you check one more task off your cleaning to-do list.
- Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop for $600 (save $200): This Eufy is self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying with AI Obstacle Avoidance.
- Eufy L60 robot vacuum for $280 (save $120): This highly-rated Eufy robot vacuum comes with a self-emptying station that holds up to 60 days' worth of dust and debris.
- Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum for $120 (save $130): An entry-level robot vacuum, the RoboVac 25C is great for mostly hard floors and apartments or small areas.
- Eufy L50 robot vacuum for $139 (save $61): With 4,000Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum easily handles hard floors and carpets.
- Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum for $350 (save $300): This powerful, twin-turbine robot vacuum expertly navigates carpets and suctions pet hair and dust like a dream.
- Eufy BoostIQ 11S Max robot vacuum for $130 (save $120): This inexpensive robot vacuum is a perfect affordable option for pet owners, with BoostIQ technology to boost suction when carpet is detected.
More Prime Day 2024 robot vacuum deals
- SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum and mop for $800 (save $400): The SwitchBot S10 is one of the few robot vacuums and mops with a roller mop that cleans with fresh water. It also has a self-refilling and draining station connected to your home's plumbing.
- Dreame D10 Plus robot vacuum and mop for $260 (save $140): Dreame makes some of the most highly-rated robot vacuums, and the D10 Plus is no exception. A 35% Prime Day discount brings this self-emptying robot vacuum down to just $260.
- Yeedi Cube robot vacuum and mop for $399 (save $300): The Yeedi Cube occupies a smaller real estate area in your home than other self-cleaning robot vacuum and mops. The water tank is built into the robot itself, which also features a handle so you can carry it from one story to another.
- Airrobo robot vacuum and mop for $300 (save $300): At 50% off, getting a self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is an outstanding deal.
- Tikom G8000 robot vacuum and mop for $120 (save $30): In addition to app controls, this robot vacuum and mop features a remote control for running and voice control support with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
- Yeedi C12 Plus robot vacuum and mop for $329 (save $150): This new Yeedi C12 Plus features a bagless dust storage system, so you don't have to worry about buying extra dust bags every couple of months.
- Dreame L10s Pro robot vacuum and mop for $735 (save $565): The Dreame L10s Pro is excellent for hard floors, especially for pet hair, with 7,000Pa of suction power and hot water mop self-cleaning.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 started yesterday and lasts through midnight tonight, July 17. It's a two-day annual sales event.
Are there different robot vacuum deals on Prime Day 2?
There can be. This isn't a yes or no answer because some retailers discount their products for the entire two days of Prime Day, but they may briefly discount them further at certain points. As I update this list to add more deals, I check that each deal is still available and have found big price differences between one day or moment in the day and another during the Prime Day event.
Sellers can also add lightning deals and limited-time deals, dropping the discounted prices further for a limited time to attract more buyers in a short amount of time. In past Prime Day events, Amazon, for example, has dropped its 43-inch Fire TV to $100 on Prime Day 2.
Are robot vacuums really cheaper on Prime Day?
Most of the robot vacuum discounts you find around Prime Day are steeper, but not all of them are. The robot vacuum market is very saturated, and the high competition makes for constant markdowns. There are many robot vacuums that hit their all-time lowest price during Prime Day, but you can find deals for these devices year-round.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
As a robot vacuum tester, I've become very familiar with unique features and tested different devices in every price range. This experience has made me realize that the robot vacuum market has a lot of competition. It also helps me discern which robot vacuums are worth their retail price and when a discount is a good deal.
I check robot vacuum deals weekly, always choosing the ones that deliver the most features for the least money. Using our expertise and different tools to track deals, we can determine when a deal is worth it and ensure that we only cover those.
