Robot vacuums have become some of the most expensive devices we buy for our homes, but they don't have to be. The power and convenience of automated cleaning can be had without spending a full paycheck on a robot, especially with the many deals available even after Amazon Prime Day and competing sales events at Walmart and Best Buy.

As a robot vacuum tester, I love many of these products, but there are some I wouldn't pay full price for. Luckily, many are often heavily discounted. We test many robot vacuums and robot vacuum and mop combinations at ZDNET, and we've gathered the best Prime Day deals you can still buy to get the most bang for your hard-earned buck. We've found so many great deals that we have included some cordless and handheld vacuums below.

Best robot vacuum deals for Prime Day 2024 still available

Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop Save $300 Maria Diaz/ZDNET Current price: $900

Original price: $1,200 The Deebot T30S combo is fairly new but lives up to the hype that only a three-in-one robot vacuum could garner. This has become my go-to upstairs robot vacuum and mop because it functions as a cleaning hub, made complete by the self-emptying cordless vacuum that charges right on the robot's charging station. Review: I tested a robot vacuum with a handheld vacuum that empties itself View now at Amazon

Bonus deals still available: Prime Day cordless and handheld vacuums

FAQs

When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 was a two-day annual sales event that started on July 16 and ended at midnight on July 17.

Are there different robot vacuum deals on Prime Day 2?

There can be. This isn't a yes or no answer because some retailers discount their products for two days of Prime Day, but they may briefly discount them further at certain points. As I update this list to add more deals, I check that each deal is still available and have found big price differences between one day or moment in the day and another during and after the Prime Day event.

Sellers can also add lightning deals and limited-time deals, dropping the discounted prices further for a limited time to attract more buyers quickly. In past Prime Day events, Amazon, for example, has dropped its 43-inch Fire TV to $100 on Prime Day 2.

Are robot vacuums really cheaper on Prime Day?

Most robot vacuum discounts around Prime Day are steeper, but not all are. The robot vacuum market is very saturated, and the high competition makes for constant markdowns. Many robot vacuums hit their all-time lowest price during Prime Day and the following days, but you can find deals for these devices year-round.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

As a robot vacuum tester, I've become very familiar with unique features and tested different devices in every price range. This experience has made me realize that the robot vacuum market has a lot of competition. It also helps me discern which robot vacuums are worth their retail price and when a discount is a good deal.

I check robot vacuum deals weekly, always choosing the ones that deliver the most features for the least money. Using our expertise and different tools to track deals, we can determine when a deal is worth it and ensure that we only cover those.

