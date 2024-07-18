X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Robotics

The 55+ best Prime Day robot vacuum deals still available: Deals on Roomba, Roborock, and more

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but some of the best robot vacuum deals we've ever seen are still live on brands like Roborock, Roomba, Eufy, Shark, and more.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer
Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop | Save $500
Roborock S7 Max Ultra in its docking station.
Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop
Save $500
View now View at Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum | Save $400
Roomba j7+ vacuuming on tile.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum
Save $400
View now View at Amazon
Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop | Save $300
Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop
Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop
Save $300
View now View at Amazon
Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum | Save $300
Eufy X8 Pro base station
Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum
Save $300
View now View at Amazon
Eureka E10s robot vacuum | Save $400
screenshot-2024-06-17-165602.jpg
Eureka E10s robot vacuum
Save $400
View now View at Amazon

Robot vacuums have become some of the most expensive devices we buy for our homes, but they don't have to be. The power and convenience of automated cleaning can be had without spending a full paycheck on a robot, especially with the many deals available even after Amazon Prime Day and competing sales events at Walmart and Best Buy

See at Amazon

As a robot vacuum tester, I love many of these products, but there are some I wouldn't pay full price for. Luckily, many are often heavily discounted. We test many robot vacuums and robot vacuum and mop combinations at ZDNET, and we've gathered the best Prime Day deals you can still buy to get the most bang for your hard-earned buck. We've found so many great deals that we have included some cordless and handheld vacuums below.

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

Best robot vacuum deals for Prime Day 2024 still available

Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop

Save $500
Roborock S7 Max Ultra in its docking station.
Beth Mauder/ZDNET
  • Current price: $800
  • Original price: $1,300

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is one of the company's flagship robot vacuums from 2023, but it's a fantastic option, especially at its lowest price ever of $800. This all-in-one cleaning station delivers a hands-free experience with a self-emptying dustbin and self-washing and drying mop pads. It's also our pick for the best Roborock vacuum for pet owners.

Review: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review: Most trustworthy robot vacuum and mop ever

View now at Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Save $400
Roomba j7+ vacuuming on tile.
Beth Mauder/ZDNET
  • Current price: $400
  • Original price: $800

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is our pick for the best Roomba vacuum overall, as a self-emptying robot vacuum that is smart enough to detect and avoid obstacles, including pet waste. As it cleans, it empties its dustbin automatically at the base station, and you don't have to worry about it for up to 60 days. 

Review: Roomba j7+ review: A life-changing robot vacuum

View now at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop

Save $300
Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $900
  • Original price: $1,200

The Deebot T30S combo is fairly new but lives up to the hype that only a three-in-one robot vacuum could garner. This has become my go-to upstairs robot vacuum and mop because it functions as a cleaning hub, made complete by the self-emptying cordless vacuum that charges right on the robot's charging station. 

Review: I tested a robot vacuum with a handheld vacuum that empties itself

View now at Amazon

Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum

Save $300
Eufy X8 Pro base station
Beth Mauder/ZDNET
  • Current price: $350
  • Original price: $650

The Eufy X8 Pro twin-turbine robot vacuum is perfect for pet owners. With 4,000Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum includes a self-empty station and smooth navigation to leave beautiful carpet lines behind.

Review: Eufy X8 Pro: A must-have for homes with a lot of carpet

View now at Amazon

Eureka E10s robot vacuum

Save $400
screenshot-2024-06-17-165602.jpg
Chris Bayer/ZDNET
  • Current price: $300
  • Original price: $700

The Eureka E10s features a bagless self-emptying station that holds all the robot's collected debris for up to 45 days. This means that once you're ready to empty it, you simply shake it out into a trash bin and never worry about buying replacement dust bags.

Also: I compared a $90 robot vacuum to a $700 one. Here's my buying advice for budget shoppers

View now at Amazon

Prime Day Roomba deals still available

Prime Day Roborock deals still available

Prime Day Shark deals still available

Prime Day Eufy deals still available

  • Eufy G30 robot vacuum for $160 (save $140): For $160, you can buy a robot vacuum with reliable navigation, letting you check one more task off your cleaning to-do list.
  • Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop for $600 (save $200): This Eufy is self-emptying, self-washing, and self-drying with AI Obstacle Avoidance.
  • Eufy L60 robot vacuum for $280 (save $120): This highly-rated Eufy robot vacuum comes with a self-emptying station that holds up to 60 days' worth of dust and debris.
  • Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum for $120 (save $130): An entry-level robot vacuum, the RoboVac 25C is great for mostly hard floors and apartments or small areas.
  • Eufy L50 robot vacuum for $139 (save $61): With 4,000Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum easily handles hard floors and carpets.
  • Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum for $350 (save $300): This powerful, twin-turbine robot vacuum expertly navigates carpets and suctions pet hair and dust like a dream.
  • Eufy BoostIQ 11S Max robot vacuum for $130 (save $120): This inexpensive robot vacuum is a perfect affordable option for pet owners, with BoostIQ technology to boost suction when a carpet is detected.

More Prime Day 2024 robot vacuum deals still live

robot vacuum deals
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum and mop for $800 (save $400): The SwitchBot S10 is one of the few robot vacuums and mops with a roller mop that cleans with fresh water. It also has a self-refilling and draining station connected to your home's plumbing.
  • Dreame D10 Plus robot vacuum and mop for $260 (save $140): Dreame makes some of the most highly-rated robot vacuums, and the D10 Plus is no exception. A 35% Prime Day discount brings this self-emptying robot vacuum down to just $260.
  • Yeedi Cube robot vacuum and mop for $399 (save $300 with coupon): The Yeedi Cube occupies a smaller real estate area in your home than other self-cleaning robot vacuums and mops. The water tank is built into the robot, which also features a handle to carry it from one story to another.
  • Airrobo robot vacuum and mop for $350 (save $250): At $250 off, getting a self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is an outstanding deal.
  • Tikom G8000 robot vacuum and mop for $120 (save $30): In addition to app controls, this robot vacuum and mop features a remote control for running and voice control support with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
  • Yeedi C12 Plus robot vacuum and mop for $329 (save $150): This new Yeedi C12 Plus features a bagless dust storage system, so you don't have to worry about buying extra dust bags every few months.
  • Dreame L10s Pro robot vacuum and mop for $735 (save $565 with coupon): The Dreame L10s Pro is excellent for hard floors, especially for pet hair, with 7,000Pa of suction power and hot water mop self-cleaning.
  • SwitchBot Mini K10+ robot vacuum for $320 (save $80): This tiny robot vacuum features a self-emptying feature that stores up to 70 days' worth of dust and debris.

Bonus deals still available: Prime Day cordless and handheld vacuums

Homeika cordless vacuum
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

FAQs

When was Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 was a two-day annual sales event that started on July 16 and ended at midnight on July 17.

Are there different robot vacuum deals on Prime Day 2?

There can be. This isn't a yes or no answer because some retailers discount their products for two days of Prime Day, but they may briefly discount them further at certain points. As I update this list to add more deals, I check that each deal is still available and have found big price differences between one day or moment in the day and another during and after the Prime Day event.

Sellers can also add lightning deals and limited-time deals, dropping the discounted prices further for a limited time to attract more buyers quickly. In past Prime Day events, Amazon, for example, has dropped its 43-inch Fire TV to $100 on Prime Day 2. 

Are robot vacuums really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Most robot vacuum discounts around Prime Day are steeper, but not all are. The robot vacuum market is very saturated, and the high competition makes for constant markdowns. Many robot vacuums hit their all-time lowest price during Prime Day and the following days, but you can find deals for these devices year-round.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

As a robot vacuum tester, I've become very familiar with unique features and tested different devices in every price range. This experience has made me realize that the robot vacuum market has a lot of competition. It also helps me discern which robot vacuums are worth their retail price and when a discount is a good deal.

I check robot vacuum deals weekly, always choosing the ones that deliver the most features for the least money. Using our expertise and different tools to track deals, we can determine when a deal is worth it and ensure that we only cover those.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts searched Prime Day sales for the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Roborock S7 Max Ultra

This flagship Roborock robot vacuum mop is at its lowest price ever this Prime Day

GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

Roomba's flagship robot vacuum handled my house of children and pets and it's 43% off on Prime Day

Robot vacuums and mops

The best robot vacuums you can buy in 2024: Expert tested