The 25+ best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day sale is a great time to buy tech devices at major discounts. Whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big-ticket item that you'll find on major sale during the event. If you know where to look -- on Amazon or elsewhere -- you can find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.
Prime Day officially kicks off Tuesday, July 16, and lasts through Wednesday, July 17, but you can already find deals on all kinds of tech and tablets. We've rounded up the best tablet deals on Amazon from brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more so you can start saving.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $851 (save $69): Listed as one of our top picks for the best Android tablets, this Samsung tablet is a well-rounded Android device that lets you take advantage of Samsung's DeX platform.
- Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) for $400 (save $99): The iPad Mini is one of the best small tablets you can buy. Its portable size and A15 Bionic chip make it a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $2,153 (save $547): This is one of the best large tablets for those who also want a real laptop, thanks to its 2-in-1 detachable design.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch M4 (7th generation) for $1,198 (save $101): Apple's newest iPad Pro is faster than ever, thanks to the new M4 chip that can handle a diverse range of tasks, making it one of our top picks for the best tablets.
- Apple iPad (10th generation) for $324 (save $25): Apple's base-level iPad is the best iPad for FaceTime and Zoom purposes, as well as a good option for those new to Apple as well as those looking for something easy to use for kids or older adults.
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for $470 (save $60): As one of the best reading tablets you can buy, this Kindle bundle comes with the Amazon Premium Pen and a leather folio cover so you can start annotating your books right away.
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $160 (save $120): This Amazon device has a solid battery life of 14 hours and a large 11-inch screen.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $170 (save $50): The Tab A9+ has multi-active windows, so you can use multiple apps on one screen.
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (6th generation) for $738 (save $61): Apple's newest iPad Air comes in two sizes, gets up to 50% better performance than in the previous model, and has a landscape-oriented webcam.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet + backpack for $87 (save $118): With this bundle, you'll get the Fire 8 Kids tablet -- listed as a top pick in our best kids tablets list -- with 64GB of storage plus a blue backpack to match the tablet.
- Google Pixel Tablet for $450 (save $50): This Android tablet doubles as a smart home hub when it's not in use, thanks to the included Charging Speaker Dock.
- Current price: $851
- Original price: $920
The Tab S9 comes with 8GB or 12GB of memory and starts at 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB thanks to microSD card support. Inside the Tab S9 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
The 11-inch LCD screen is compact enough to make the tablet portable. The tablet's high resolution also ensures display clarity, so you'll be happy watching your favorite shows or playing games on it.
Review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $499
The iPad Mini is better for reading ebooks, PDFs, documents, news apps, and other digital content than a smartphone. In addition, the iPad Mini's portability and its support for the second-gen Apple Pencil make note-taking a widespread use case.
Of course, you'll also get iPadOS 16 with features like shared tab groups, Stage Manager, and external display support if you ever need to see something on a bigger screen.
Review: Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen.)
- Current price: $2,153
- Original price: $2,700
With the Surface Pro 9, you're getting a tablet that runs Windows 11 out of the box, instead of a mobile operating system like Android or iPadOS. That means you don't have to worry about finding apps or workarounds for your workflows.
Just keep in mind if you want to use the Surface Pro 9 as a laptop replacement, you'll need to buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which is sold separately.
Review: Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Current price: $1,198
- Original price: $1,299
Even though it was recently released, you can already save on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip. This chip consists of a new 10-core GPU, next-generation machine learning accelerators to handle various tasks, and ProMotion technology, enabling variable screen refresh rates ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.
The iPad Pro also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which has a range of features, including a squeeze gesture for quick tool, color, and other changes.
Review: M4 iPad Pro
- Current price: $470
- Original price: $530
The Kindle Scribe has the same functions you've come to know and love in a Kindle, like a 300 ppi glare-free screen, weeks of battery life, and adjustable warm light. It also comes with the Amazon Premium Pen, so you can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading.
Your notes are automatically organized in one place for every book so that you can browse, review, and export them via email.
Review: Amazon Kindle Scribe
More Prime Day 2024 tablet deals
- Wacom Intuos Pro for $349 (save $31): This drawing tablet feels like putting pen to paper, and artists can customize everything from the tablet's ExpressKeys to the Pro Pen 2's buttons, depending on your favorite shortcuts.
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for $167 (save $63): For a cheap tablet, you can still expect a large, 10.6-inch screen, 32GB of storage, and up to 12 hours of streaming with this Lenovo option.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 (save $75): This affordable, large Amazon tablet has expandable storage of up to 1TB and Amazon Alexa built right in.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $250 (save $80): The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an Android tablet equipped with a 10.4-inch LCD 2000 x 1200 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor, 4GB of RAM, and AKG dual speakers.
- Apple iPad (9th generation) for $379 (save $100): This older iPad model offers 64GB, or you can opt for 256GB of storage if you need the space.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet + Standing Case for $90 (save $75): With this bundle, you'll get the Fire HD 8 tablet with 64GB of storage and a denim standing case built for hands-free reading and viewing.
- Wacom One HD Creative Pen Display for $235 (save $165): This high-definition creative pen display is designed for creative hobbyists, visual thinkers, and anyone needing a second screen or a bigger digital canvas for art.
- OnePlus Pad for $400 (save $80): This Android-powered tablet is quick and snappy for daily tasks like checking your email, playing games, or browsing the web, all on a display that looks fantastic.
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 for $369 (save $141): This Microsoft tablet has a display of just 10.5 inches, but it runs the full Windows operating system that you can customize.
- reMarkable 2 (renewed) for $426 (save $23): This large-screen tablet has a low-latency e-ink writing experience that makes you feel like you're writing on paper rather than on a tablet screen.
- Oukitel RT3 for $170 (save $20): Built with ruggedness in mind, this tablet can be submerged in water depths above 1.5m for 30 minutes and can be dropped from 1.2m -- without damaging or breaking.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. This year, sales are live from Tuesday, July 16, through the end of Wednesday, July 17.
Are tablets really cheaper on Prime Day?
Prime Day is a great time to look for deals on tablets that wouldn't usually be on sale, such as iPads or Kindles.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar. With these savings, think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
