Home Tech Computing Tablets

The 25+ best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day

We found the best Amazon Prime Day deals on top tablets like the Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface Pro, and more before the event kicks off tomorrow.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 | Save $69
samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Save $69
Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) | Save $99
iPad Mini with onscreen mini graphic
Apple iPad Mini (6th generation)
Save $99
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 | Save $547
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Touchscreen Display
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Save $547
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation) | Save $101
iPad Pro M4 2024
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation)
Save $101
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle | Save $60
kindle-scribe-81
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle
Save $60
Amazon's Prime Day sale is a great time to buy tech devices at major discounts. Whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big-ticket item that you'll find on major sale during the event. If you know where to look -- on Amazon or elsewhere -- you can find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.

Prime Day officially kicks off Tuesday, July 16, and lasts through Wednesday, July 17, but you can already find deals on all kinds of tech and tablets. We've rounded up the best tablet deals on Amazon from brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more so you can start saving.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Save $69
samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-display
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $851
  • Original price: $920

The Tab S9 comes with 8GB or 12GB of memory and starts at 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB thanks to microSD card support. Inside the Tab S9 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. 

The 11-inch LCD screen is compact enough to make the tablet portable. The tablet's high resolution also ensures display clarity, so you'll be happy watching your favorite shows or playing games on it. 

Review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Apple iPad Mini (6th generation)

Save $99
iPad Mini with onscreen mini graphic
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $400
  • Original price: $499

The iPad Mini is better for reading ebooks, PDFs, documents, news apps, and other digital content than a smartphone. In addition, the iPad Mini's portability and its support for the second-gen Apple Pencil make note-taking a widespread use case.

Of course, you'll also get iPadOS 16 with features like shared tab groups, Stage Manager, and external display support if you ever need to see something on a bigger screen.

Review: Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen.)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Save $547
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Touchscreen Display
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,153
  • Original price: $2,700

With the Surface Pro 9, you're getting a tablet that runs Windows 11 out of the box, instead of a mobile operating system like Android or iPadOS. That means you don't have to worry about finding apps or workarounds for your workflows. 

Just keep in mind if you want to use the Surface Pro 9 as a laptop replacement, you'll need to buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which is sold separately.

Review: Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation)

Save $101
iPad Pro M4 2024
Kerry Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,198
  • Original price: $1,299

Even though it was recently released, you can already save on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip. This chip consists of a new 10-core GPU, next-generation machine learning accelerators to handle various tasks, and ProMotion technology, enabling variable screen refresh rates ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

The iPad Pro also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which has a range of features, including a squeeze gesture for quick tool, color, and other changes.

Review: M4 iPad Pro

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Save $60
kindle-scribe-81
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $470
  • Original price: $530

The Kindle Scribe has the same functions you've come to know and love in a Kindle, like a 300 ppi glare-free screen, weeks of battery life, and adjustable warm light. It also comes with the Amazon Premium Pen, so you can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading. 

Your notes are automatically organized in one place for every book so that you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Review: Amazon Kindle Scribe

More Prime Day 2024 tablet deals

Apple iPad Air being balanced on a corner with one finger on purple background
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. This year, sales are live from Tuesday, July 16, through the end of Wednesday, July 17.

Are tablets really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Prime Day is a great time to look for deals on tablets that wouldn't usually be on sale, such as iPads or Kindles.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.

Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar. With these savings, think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

