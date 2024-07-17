X
Tech
Home Tech Computing Tablets

The 40+ best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day

Looking to snag a deal on a tablet for Prime Day? We found the best tablet deals for the Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface Pro, and more.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 | Save $300
samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Save $300
View now
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet | Save $90
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet
Save $90
View now
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 | Save $598
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Blue
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Save $598
View now
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation) | Save $101
iPad Pro M4 2024
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation)
Save $101
View now
Kindle Scribe | Save $105
kindle-scribe-81
Kindle Scribe
Save $105
View now

Amazon's Prime Day sale is great for buying tech devices at major discounts. Whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big-ticket item you'll find on sale throughout the two-day event. If you know where to look -- on Amazon or elsewhere -- you can find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.

See at Amazon

Today is the final day of Prime Day, which means it's the last day you can save big on tablets. We've rounded up the best tablet deals on Amazon from brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more so you can save big whether you need a tablet for entertainment, work, or note-taking. 

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Save $300
samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-display
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $620
  • Original price: $920

The Tab S9 comes with 8GB or 12GB of memory and starts at 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB thanks to microSD card support. Inside the Tab S9 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. 

The 11-inch LCD screen is compact enough to make the tablet portable. The tablet's high resolution also ensures display clarity, so you'll be happy watching your favorite shows or playing your favorite games. 

Review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet

Save $90
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $110
  • Original price: $190

Looking for a tablet for your child? This Amazon kids tablet comes with a protective case, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that has kid-friendly and parent-approved content for kids ages six to 12. 

Review: This new tablet is redefining what a kids tablet can do

View now at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Save $598
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Blue
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,102
  • Original price: $2,700

With the Surface Pro 9, you're getting a tablet that runs Windows 11 out of the box, instead of a mobile operating system like Android or iPadOS. This means you don't have to worry about finding apps or workarounds for your workflows.

View now at Amazon

Just keep in mind if you want to use the Surface Pro 9 as a laptop replacement, you'll need to buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which is sold separately.

Review: Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation)

Save $101
iPad Pro M4 2024
Kerry Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,198
  • Original price: $1,299

Even though it was only recently released (and reviewed), you can already save on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip. This chip consists of a new 10-core GPU, next-generation machine learning accelerators to handle various tasks, and ProMotion technology, enabling variable screen refresh rates ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

View now at Amazon

The iPad Pro also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which has a range of features, including a squeeze gesture for quick tool, color, and other changes.

Review: M4 iPad Pro

Kindle Scribe

Save $105
kindle-scribe-81
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $235
  • Original price: $340

The Kindle Scribe has the same functions you've come to know and love in a Kindle, like a 300 ppi glare-free screen, weeks of battery life, and adjustable warm light. It also comes with the Amazon Premium Pen, so you can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading. 

Your notes are automatically organized in one place for every book so that you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Review: Amazon Kindle Scribe

View now at Amazon

Prime Day 2024 deals on tablet accessories

apple-pencil-2nd-gen
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

More Prime Day 2024 tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
June Wan/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. This year, sales are live from Tuesday, July 16, through the end of Wednesday, July 17.

Are tablets really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Yes. Prime Day is a great time to look for deals on tablets that aren't usually on sale, such as iPads or Kindles.

Are there different tablet deals on Prime Day 2?

Amazon Prime Day deals come and go throughout the two days of Prime Day. As a result, if you see something on sale with a Prime Day tag, we'd recommend buying it now before the deals end or the products sell out. You can also look out for ZDNET advice, as we try to be as informative as possible by adding helpful information such as "this is the lowest price we have seen" to help you decide.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.

Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar. 

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

