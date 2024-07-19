'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 35+ best tablet deals for Prime Day you can still buy
Amazon's Prime Day sale is great for buying tech devices at major discounts. Whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big-ticket item you'll find on sale throughout the two-day event. And even though the event is over, there are still some select deals to be had on all things tech -- especially tablets.
We've rounded up the best tablet deals still available on Amazon from brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more.
Best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day still available
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $851 (save $69): Listed as one of our top picks for the best Android tablet, this Samsung tablet is a well-rounded Android device that lets you take advantage of Samsung's DeX platform.
- Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) for $380 (save $119, save an extra $20 with coupon): The iPad Mini is one of the best small tablets you can buy. Its portable size and A15 Bionic chip make it a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $2,049 (save $651): This is one of the best large tablets for those who also want a real laptop, thanks to its 2-in-1 detachable design.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch M4 (7th generation) for $1,198 (save $101): Apple's newest iPad Pro is faster than ever, thanks to the new M4 chip that can handle a diverse range of tasks, making it one of our top picks for the best tablet.
- Apple iPad (10th generation) for $300 (save $49): Apple's base-level iPad is the best iPad for FaceTime and Zoom purposes and a good option for those new to Apple as well as those looking for something easy for kids or older adults to use.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $198 (save $22): The Tab A9+ has multi-active windows, so you can use multiple apps on one screen.
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (6th generation) for $738 (save $61): Apple's newest iPad Air comes in two sizes, gets up to 50% better performance than the previous model, and has a landscape-oriented webcam.
- Google Pixel Tablet for $379 (save $121): This Android tablet doubles as a smart home hub when it's not in use, thanks to the included Charging Speaker Dock.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (refurbished) for $726 (save $524): Like the newer S9 Ultra, this older generation still has a big, 14.6-inch screen and comes with the S Pen.
- Current price: $851
- Original price: $920
The Tab S9 comes with 8GB or 12GB of memory and starts at 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB thanks to microSD card support. Inside the Tab S9 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
The 11-inch LCD screen is compact enough to make the tablet portable. The tablet's high resolution also ensures display clarity, so you'll be happy watching your favorite shows or playing your favorite games.
Review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
- Current price: $2,049
- Original price: $2,700
With the Surface Pro 9, you're getting a tablet that runs Windows 11 out of the box, instead of a mobile operating system like Android or iPadOS. This means you don't have to worry about finding apps or workarounds for your workflows.
Keep in mind, if you want to use the Surface Pro 9 as a laptop replacement, you'll need to buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which is sold separately.
Review: Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Current price: $1,198
- Original price: $1,299
Even though it was only recently released (and reviewed), you can already save on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip. This chip consists of a new 10-core GPU, next-generation machine learning accelerators to handle various tasks, and ProMotion technology, enabling variable screen refresh rates ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.
The iPad Pro also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which has a range of features, including a squeeze gesture for quick tool, color, and other changes.
Review: M4 iPad Pro
Prime Day deals on tablet accessories still available
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for $79 (save $50): ZDNET ranked the second-generation Apple Pencil as the best iPad stylus you can buy, thanks to its intuitive touch surface that supports double-tapping and pressure sensitivity.
- MoKo Fire HD 10 Tablet Case for $15 (save $25): This case fits the 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 and 10 Plus tablets and comes in more than 20 colors and patterns.
- M Pen for $47 (save $4): This stylus is compatible with Microsoft Surface models, Lenovo tablets, HP, Acer Spin, and more. Plus, it has tilt support and palm-rejection technology.
- ZAGG InvisibleShield Screen Protector for $50 (save $10): This screen protector is compatible with the base iPad model to provide scratch resistance and blue-light filtration and protect against dings and scratches.
- Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus Kids Tablet Case for $10 (save $11): This tablet case is built with kids in mind. It has a handle in different colors and is made of durable, shock-absorbing material with a thick foam covering.
- Apple Pencil Pro for $110 (save $19): Apple's newest stylus has advanced features like squeeze gestures and barrel rolls and is compatible with the Apple Find My network.
- Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard for $150 (save $80): This case is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th- and 6th-gen) and has backlit keys and a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys for one-tap access.
- Tablet Pillow Stand for $12 (save $8): Easily view your tablet in bed or while sitting on the couch with this plush tablet stand that provides an angled view and is compatible with tablets of all sizes.
- Logitech Crayon for $50 (save $20): Compatible with all iPad models, this stylus has palm-rejection technology and 7.5 hours of battery life, with a quick charge feature.
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for iPad Mini for $58 (save $12): This rugged case will protect your iPad Mini from drops, debris, dust, and dirt.
More Prime Day tablet deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $600 (save $100): The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has an 8,000mAh battery, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and support for a microSD card up to 1TB.
- Wacom Intuos Pro for $349 (save $31): This drawing tablet feels like putting pen to paper, and artists can customize everything from the tablet's ExpressKeys to the Pro Pen 2's buttons.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 for $576 (save $83): This rugged tablet features a replaceable battery, 5G connectivity, defense-grade security, and an IP68-compliant S Pen.
- Kobo Elipsa 2E for $350 (save $50): This e-ink tablet allows you to write directly in your ebooks or documents, making it a great note-taking tablet option.
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for $167 (save $63): For a cheap tablet, you can still expect a large, 10.6-inch screen, 32GB of storage, and up to 12 hours of streaming with this Lenovo option.
- Apple iPad (9th generation) for $379 (save $100): This older iPad model offers 64GB, or you can opt for 256GB of storage if you need the space.
- Lenovo Tab M8 for $90 (save $17): This small tablet has an 8-inch screen, along with a 1280 x 800 display for crisp and bright images and streaming movies.
- Wacom One HD Creative Pen Display for $235 (save $165): This high-definition creative pen display is designed for creative hobbyists, visual thinkers, and anyone needing a second screen or a bigger digital canvas for art.
- OnePlus Pad for $400 (save $80): This Android-powered tablet is quick and snappy for daily tasks like checking your email, playing games, or browsing the web, all on a display that looks fantastic.
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 (refurbished) for $398 (save $153): This Microsoft tablet has a display of just 10.5 inches, but it runs the full Windows operating system.
- reMarkable 2 (renewed) for $426 (save $23): This large-screen tablet has a low-latency e-ink writing experience that makes you feel like you're writing on paper rather than on a tablet screen.
- Oukitel RT3 for $161 (save $29): Built with ruggedness in mind, this tablet can be submerged in water depths above 1.5m for 30 minutes and can be dropped from 1.2m -- without damaging or breaking.
- Contixo Kids K102 Tablet for $70 (save $10): This kids' tablet is built for ages 3-12 and includes 50 Disney E-books and 30 Disney videos.
- Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablet for $270 (save $80): This tablet is tested against MIL-STD-810G standards and is resistant to drops from up to 4 feet high as well as moisture, dirt, shocks, and extreme temperatures.
FAQs
When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. This year, sales were live from Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17.
Are tablets really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes. Prime Day is a great time to look for deals on tablets that aren't usually on sale, such as iPads or Kindles.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying. Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar.
