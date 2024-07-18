X
Tech
Home Tech Computing Tablets

The 35+ best tablet deals for Prime Day you can still buy

Even though Amazon Prime Day is over, you can still save on select tablets with these remaining deals.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 | Save $71
samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Save $71
View now View at Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 | Save $651
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Blue
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Save $651
View now View at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation) | Save $101
iPad Pro M4 2024
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation)
Save $101
View now View at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day sale is great for buying tech devices at major discounts. Whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big-ticket item you'll find on sale throughout the two-day event. And even though the event is over, there are still deals to be had on all things tech -- especially tablets.

See at Amazon

We've rounded up the best tablet deals still available on Amazon from brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more.

Best tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day still available

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Save $71
samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-display
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $849
  • Original price: $920

The Tab S9 comes with 8GB or 12GB of memory and starts at 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB thanks to microSD card support. Inside the Tab S9 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. 

The 11-inch LCD screen is compact enough to make the tablet portable. The tablet's high resolution also ensures display clarity, so you'll be happy watching your favorite shows or playing your favorite games. 

Review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

View now at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Save $651
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Blue
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,049
  • Original price: $2,700

With the Surface Pro 9, you're getting a tablet that runs Windows 11 out of the box, instead of a mobile operating system like Android or iPadOS. This means you don't have to worry about finding apps or workarounds for your workflows.

View now at Amazon

Keep in mind, if you want to use the Surface Pro 9 as a laptop replacement, you'll need to buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which is sold separately.

Review: Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th generation)

Save $101
iPad Pro M4 2024
Kerry Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,198
  • Original price: $1,299

Even though it was only recently released (and reviewed), you can already save on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip. This chip consists of a new 10-core GPU, next-generation machine learning accelerators to handle various tasks, and ProMotion technology, enabling variable screen refresh rates ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

View now at Amazon

The iPad Pro also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which has a range of features, including a squeeze gesture for quick tool, color, and other changes.

Review: M4 iPad Pro

Prime Day deals on tablet accessories still available

apple-pencil-2nd-gen
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

More Prime Day tablet deals still available

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
June Wan/ZDNET

FAQs

When was Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. This year, sales were live from Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17.

Are tablets really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Yes. Prime Day is a great time to look for deals on tablets that aren't usually on sale, such as iPads or Kindles.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.

Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

