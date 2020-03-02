Best Raspberry Pi alternatives: March 2020 edition

For many projects, dedicating an entire PC to a project is overkill. This is where Single Board Computers (SBCs) come in handy. The best know SBC is, without a doubt, the Raspberry Pi. But there are a number of alternatives to the Raspberry Pi available that can be used to bring their own uniqueness to a project.

So, what are the top raspberry Pi alternatives that you should be considering for projects?

Let's take a look.

Must read: You're using your favorite iPhone and iPad apps all wrong

Banana Pi M3 A lot of power in a small space. The octa-core processor along with the PowerVR GPU makes the Banana Pi M3 one of the best Raspberry Pi alternatives I've used that doesn't come with an eyewatering price tag. Tech specs: Octo-Core 1.8GHz

PowerVR SGX544MP1

8GB eMMC

2 GB LPDDR3

USB Sata

WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 More information

Odroid XU4 A desktop computer in the palm of your hand. Powerful but yet energy efficient, this would be my choice if I wanted to replace a desktop computer with an SBC. This board can run various flavors of Linux, including the latest Ubuntu 16.04 and Android 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop and 7.1 Nougat. Tech specs: Samsung Exynos 5422 Cortex-A15 2 Ghz and Cortex-A7 Octa core CPUs

Mali-T628 MP6

2 Gbyte LPDDR3 RAM PoP stacked

eMMC5.0 HS400 Flash Storage

2 x USB 3.0 Host, 1 x USB 2.0 Host

Gigabit Ethernet port

HDMI 1.4a for display More information

NanoPi NEO4 Half the size of a Raspberry Pi. If you are looking for a cheap six-core single-board computer, look no further than the NanoPi NEO4, which at $50 is hard to beat. The only downside to this board is that there's only 1GB of RAM, which may introduce a bottleneck for some applications. Tech specs: RK3399 SoC featuring ARM-based dual-core A72 and quad-core A53 processors

Mali T-864 GPU

1GB DDR3-1866 RAM

USB 3.0

Built-in Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet

PCIe x2 interface More information

UDOO BOLT V8 Almost twice as fast as the 13-inch MacBook Pro for VR, AR, and AI projects. There's not much that the UDOO BOLT V8 can't handle, from AAA gams, high-end VR, cryptocurrency mining, AI, IoT, edge computing, and much more. But at $418, this is a very expensive board. Tech specs: AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B quad core/eight thread @ 2.0GHz (3.6GHz boost)

AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics

2x DDR4 Dual-channel 64-bit SO-DIMM sockets with ECC support up to 32gb 2400 Mt/s

32GB eMMC 5.0 High Speed Drive More information

UDOO X86 II ULTRA Run all the software available for the PC world! The UDOO x86 II ULTRA is something special. It is a powerful x86 maker board and an Arduino 101-compatible platform, combined onto the same board. This combination results in a board that's ten times more powerful than a Raspberry Pi 3. But at $270, this is not a cheap "disposable" board (unless your project has deep pockets!). Tech specs: Intel Pentium N3710 2.56 GHZ

Intel HD Graphics 405. Up to 700 MHz



8GB of RAM

1 x HDMI

2 x miniDP++

32GB eMMC storage More information

Nvidia Jetson Nano Developer Kit Comes with support for many popular AI frameworks. The $99 Nvidia Jetson Nano Developer Kit is a single-board computer that allows you to work with multiple neural networks in parallel for applications like image classification, object detection, segmentation, and speech processing. It also comes with support for many popular AI frameworks, like TensorFlow, PyTorch, Caffe, and MXNet. There's also a full desktop Linux environment to make it even easier to work with. More information

ASUS Tinker Board A great kit for hobbyists and enthusiasts. This board has a number of nice touches that makes it great for hobbyists. I particularly like the color-coded GPIO header, which makes it easy to recognize respective pin headers. I also like the detailed silk-screen print on the face of the board that makes it clear where everything goes. Tech specs: Rockchip Quad-Core RK3288 processor

Arm Mali-T764 GPU

2GB Dual Channel DDR3

802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth V4.0 + EDR More information

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ A Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ gutted down for industrial use This is a Raspberry Pi board aimed at industrial applications and businesses. Think of it as a Raspberry Pi 3B+ (it features the same Broadcom BCM2837B0 CPU) but without the USB and HDMI ports. It also features eMMC flash, which replaces the bottleneck that microSD cards create, and comes with support for two cameras, two displays, and extra GPIO pins. Tech specs: Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53 (ARMv8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.2GHz

1GB LPDDR2 SDRAM

8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC Flash memory, or a Lite variant without eMMC Flash memory More information

See also: