'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
We get it, not everyone wants an iPad. For Android devotees, Samsung makes arguably the best Android devices, especially when it comes to tablets.
Samsung tablets range from large and powerful to small and perfect for streaming -- it all depends on how you'll use the tablet. Samsung's newest tablet lineup is the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but the company still sells older models and series, so unlike Apple, you have more than just four tablets to choose from.
We've compared the top Samsung tablets on the market so you can find the best pick for your budget and needs.
More:
Tech specs: Display: 14.6 inches | Resolution: 2,960x1,848 | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, microSD up to 1TB | Memory: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB | Cameras: 13MP and 6MP rear. 12MP and 12MP ultra-wide front camera | Weight: 1.6lb | Dimensions: 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 inches | Connections: USB-C | Battery: 11,200mAh | Refresh rate: 120Hz
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most impressive Samsung tablet on this list. A 14.6-inch display makes it one of the largest tablets on the market. Plus, it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a Super AMOLED display with 2,960x1,848 resolution.
Released just last year, this Samsung tablet runs on the Android 12 operating system and comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus included.
Read the review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review
The base model comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, and a microSD card for adding up to an extra 1TB of storage to the tablet -- which should be enough storage for most users.
Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can be a great laptop alternative because you can use Samsung DeX, making it an Android-powered 2-in-1 device with plenty of space for multitasking.
Tech specs: Display: 11-inch | Resolution: 2560x1600 | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, microSD up to 1TB | Memory: 8GB, 12GB | Cameras: 13MP, 6MP ultra-wide, 12MP ultra-wide front camera | Weight: 1.1lbs | Dimensions: 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches | Connections: USB-C 3.2 | Battery: 8,000mAh | Refresh rate: 120 Hz
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is also a part of the S8 tablet series, and it differs slightly from the larger S8 Ultra. The display resolution is a little lower, and it comes with fewer storage options, but all in all, this Samsung tablet is a close runner-up with excellent value.
The 11-inch LCD display is compact enough to be portable but also high-resolution and clear enough for watching your favorite shows or gaming.
Read the review: Galaxy Tab S8 review: Samsung's new tablet exceeds expectations
It costs about $400 less than the S8 Ultra, but you'll get the same performance and processor, the same included S Pen, as well as Samsung DeX computability.
Tech specs: Display: 12.4-inch | Resolution: 2560x1600 | Processor: Wi-Fi Snapdragon 778G or 5G Snapdragon 750G | Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, microSD up to 1TB | Memory: 4GB, 6GB, 8GB | Cameras: 8MP AF rear, 5MP front camera | Weight: 1.34lb | Dimensions: 7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25 inches | Connections: USB-C 3.2 Gen1 | Battery: 10,090mAh
If you want to spend less on a Samsung tablet, Samsung's FE series of devices are designed with Samsung fans in mind. That is, the company takes the best features of its high-end devices, trims some of them down, and releases a more affordable product.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a large 12.4-inch display, a snappy processor, as well as multiple storage and memory options. The device comes in various colors and has a 5G version available if you want to use it while on the go.
Some standout features include face recognition technology, two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and multi-device connectivity. It also has a great battery life that will last at least 12 hours.
While the display on the S7 FE isn't as nice as the S8 Ultra, it's still more than suitable for streaming or playing games. It also comes with an S Pen, adding even more to its affordability.
Tech specs: Display: 8.7-inch | Resolution: 1340x800 display | Processor: MediaTek MT8768N | Storage: 32GB, 64GB, microSD up to 1TB | Cameras: 2MP front and 8MP AF rear | Weight: 0.81lbs | Dimensions: 8.37 x 4.91 x 0.31 inches | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C | Battery: 5,100mAh
Samsung's tablet lineup spans all aspects of price, capability, and screen size, and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a small tablet that combines affordability and usefulness. The 8.7-inch screen features a 1340x800 display, making it a small tablet worthy of streaming, working, and more.
The lightweight design and small display make it portable enough to take anywhere, especially if you're using it to entertain kids with educational apps. Plus, the Tab A7 Lite has a metal frame for some added ruggedness.
You can expand your storage beyond the 32 or 65GB allotted. The tablet allows up to 1TB of expandable storage, which is twice as much as the previous model.
Tech specs: Display: 10.5 inches | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | Processor: Octa Core Unisoc T618 | Storage: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, microSD up to 1TB | Cameras: 8MP rear, 5MP front camera | Weight: 1.12lbs | Dimensions: 9.72 x 6.37 x 0.27 inches | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 | Battery: 7,040mAh
If you're looking for an entry-level tablet that can hold its own against higher-end models, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a solid option. While it won't blow you away with overall performance, it can run your favorite apps, handle light gaming, and stream movies and shows.
It has a 5,100mAh battery, 32GB of included storage, microSD support of up to 512GB, and a quad-core processor.
Again, you will not be overly impressed with this model, but it's more than capable of entertaining your kids and acting as a e-reader. Plus, you can check your email and stream your favorite Netflix series on the display.
Our pick for the best Samsung tablet is the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra since its large and stunning display is extremely capable and impressive, allowing it to act as a laptop replacement.
Samsung tablet
Price
Display
Storage
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
$1,099
14.6 inches
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, microSD up to 1TB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
$630
11 inches
128GB, 256GB, microSD up to 1TB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
$450
12.4 inches
64GB, 128GB, 256GB, microSD up to 1TB
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
$160
8.7 inches
32GB, 64GB, microSD up to 1TB
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
$180
10.5 inches
32GB, 64GB, 128GB, microSD up to 1TB
IT really depends on what size tablet you're looking for, what features are most important to you, and how much money you're willing to spend. Below, we've broken down the best Samsung tablets to help make your decision easier.
Choose this Samsung tablet...
If you want...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
The best overall option
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
A Samsung tablet with excellent value for performance and price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
An affordable Samsung tablet with a 12.4-inch display
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
A small, lightweight Samsung tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
A Samsung tablet that anyone can use
We know there are many Samsung tablets to choose from, so we used our own experiences paired with research to find the top choices.
ZDNET combed through reviews (both good and bad) and noted the top-rated tablets for different categories and needs. We considered things like price, display, battery life, and special tablet features when making our final picks.
The Galaxy Tab S series is ideal for users who need power, such as creators or professionals. The tablets in this series have larger screens and more processing power.
In comparison, the Galaxy Tab A series comes at a lower price point with smaller screens for those who need a simple tablet for everyday tasks and entertainment.
It depends on what you plan to use your device for. For example, digital artists usually prefer tablets over laptops since they're easier to draw on with a stylus. Tablets are also great for photo editing and streaming movies.
However, if you want to create spreadsheets, type in a word processing program, or do intensive 3D animation or modeling, a laptop is better suited than a tablet.
Samsung currently has 34 tablets on its website, so there are plenty of other options if our top five don't meet your needs. Here are a few alternative Samsung tablets also worth a glance: