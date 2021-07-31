Best satellite internet provider 2021: Top 2 options

Even with satellite internet being phased out due to its higher pricing and slower speeds, there are still advantages to installing a satellite internet provider dish outside of your home. When comparing the best satellite internet providers, we compared download speeds, data caps and more to choose the best satellite-based internet providers.

There may only be two major satellite internet providers in the U.S., but internet users should still pay close attention to their options. Based on rural availability, reliability, price, speed and other relevant factors, one provider may be a better option than the other. We dove into the data to see which satellite provider is the best home internet for you if cable, DSL, or fiber-optic are not available in your area.

The two best satellite internet providers of 2021

HughesNet: Best Overall

Viasat: Best for High Speeds



HughesNet Viasat

Best Overall Best for High Speeds Reviews.com Score 3/5 3.25/5 FCC reliability Overperforms Underperforms J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 620/1,000 Not Rated Speed options 25 Mbps 12 Mbps–100 Mbps Data Caps 10 GB–50 GB 40 GB–150 GB

HughesNet Best satellite internet overall Shutterstock WHY WE CHOSE IT The FCC reported that most HughesNet customers experience more than double the advertised speeds. Additionally, more than 80% of HughesNet customers got advertised speeds or faster, compared to around 50% of Viasat's customers. 3Reviews Score

$59.99/mo.Starting Price

25 MbpsDownload Speed PROS Reliable service

Extra GB allowance per month

No hard data caps CONS Slower speed options

Higher equipment costs: $349 to purchase

Low customer service score PLANS & PRICING 10 GB: $59.99/mo.

20 GB: $69.99/mo.

30 GB: $99.99/mo.

50 GB: $149.99/mo. FEATURES No hard data limits; reduces speed to 1–3 Mbps instead

Bonus Zone: 2 a.m.–8 a.m. customers receive 50 GB/month of additional data

$14.99/month equipment lease

$10/month introductory discount for six months

Viasat Best for High Speeds WHY WE CHOSE IT If your household is constantly streaming, gaming from several devices and downloading large files and you don't have access to traditional internet providers, Viasat might be the best satellite internet for you. 3.25Reviews Score

$69.99/mo.Starting Price

100 MbpsDownload Speed PROS Faster download speed than competitors

Higher data options

Higher new customer discounts CONS Fewer plans than competitor

No option to purchase equipment

Not rated by J.D Power PLANS & PRICING If your household is constantly streaming, gaming from several devices and downloading large files and you don't have access to traditional internet providers, Viasat might be the best satellite internet for you. FEATURES $20–$50 intro discount for three months

Viasat Shield protects home from online security threats

$12.99/month equipment lease

How to choose the best satellite internet for your home Determine how much speed you need At 100 Mbps for its highest plan, Viasat currently offers the fastest satellite internet on the market. But do you really need that much speed? On the one hand, 100 Mbps for $200 per month is cheaper per Mbps than 25 Mbps at $49.99 from HughesNet. However, you can accomplish most streaming and browsing with slower speeds. Plus, maximum speeds of 100 Mbps may not be available everywhere. One of the biggest misconceptions in buying satellite internet is that having more Mbps leads to more usability. If you're only using it for online shopping and social media browsing, you don't need a lot of Mbps, no matter what the sales agent tells you. To help you gauge what you can do with different speed thresholds, check our table of estimated usage.

12 Mbps 25 Mbps 100 Mbps Use amount Light Moderate Heavy Web activity* Emailing, web browsing, light SD streaming Emailing, web browsing, SD and some HD streaming, music downloading Multiple devices streaming HD or 4K video simultaneously, large file downloading, real-time gaming, video conferencing. *Activity estimates assume 4-8 connected devices Figure out how much data you use Data is measured in gigabytes (GB) and is used whenever you send something, receive something, download from, or upload to the internet. Satellite internet plans work similarly to your phone plan: Your data is your allotted internet usage. If you go over your data limit, you won't be totally cut off from the internet, you'll just be restricted to slower speeds (typically 1–3 Mbps) until the start of your next billing cycle. This will allow some web browsing, but no video streaming or file downloading — and that web browsing will be slow enough you may resort to the local paper for news and sudoku. To give you some perspective, here is what HughesNet says you can do with 1 GB of data: 2 hours of video streaming

Upload 300

Stream 200 songs

Load 1,024 web pages

Send or receive 2000 emails If you stream video at all, you're more likely to struggle with these data caps. Streaming uses up a huge chunk of data. In fact, Netflix estimates you'll need 1GB of data per hour to stream SD video. That's 66 GB to binge all five seasons of Orange is the New Black — more than the top HughesNet plan of 50 GB/month We suggest being mindful of your internet habits and see what activities you lean more toward – if you're a heavy video streamer, you might want to invest in a heavier data allowance per month. HughesNet and Viasat provide you with ways to check how you're doing on data within a given month.

What is satellite internet? Satellite internet is a type of wireless internet connection in which data is transmitted between three points: a satellite in space; a ground unit called the network operations center (or NOC) at the provider's hub; and a satellite dish located at the customer's home.

How can you work around the limitations of satellite internet? Jameson Zimmer from Broadband Now explained that there are two easy ways to maximize a limited ISP. The first: Avoid streaming video. This eats up data fast. Instead, get TV service from a dedicated TV provider. (And, pro tip: Netflix still offers DVDs by mail.) Second, use an ad blocker in-browser (we like AdBlock) to stop banner ads and unneeded videos from sucking up space. If your options are already limited to satellite internet, your TV provider is probably satellite-based too — DirecTV or Dish Network. But no, you can't use the same satellite dish for both. TV satellite dishes are only capable of receiving signals; internet connections need to both upload and download information.

In what case is satellite internet preferable over other options? If you have the option for cable or DSL, it's typically going to be better than satellite internet: cheaper, faster, and no lag. But satellite might still be the way to go if you're on the fringes of your DSL's range. DSL internet service relies on a customer's proximity to something called a digital subscriber access multiplexer (DSLAM for short), the network device that connects you to the internet. These live in local exchange offices in your area, and the farther away from your DSLAM you are, the slower your DSL internet will be. It's pretty rare, but service on the edge of a DSLAM's range could be painfully slow — we're talking 3 Mbps download and a fraction of 1 Mbps upload. If that's the case for your home, satellite internet is obviously the better choice.

How is satellite internet customer service? Trustpilot reports that HughesNet earns about 2.9 stars out of 5 from consumers. They note potentially slow speeds and expensive cancellation process as "cons" for signing up with the service. While Viasat also got 2.9 stars, with slow speeds and poor customer support as the main complaints. Bottom line: Satellite internet certainly has some catching up to do when it comes to customer satisfaction.