Most kids these days are giving up their dreams of becoming an astronaut and would rather become digital content creators. Whether that be YouTubing, Twitch streaming, or making TikToks, there's probably a young person in your life who wants to start creating content online. I rounded up a few beginner-friendly products to help your special someone start creating.
To create good content, you don't need all the fancy equipment your favorite streamer has. What you need is a dedication to the craft and a genuine enjoyment of what you're doing. But here are a few of our favorite products to help get you started.
Must read:
Here are the best 12 gifts I found to buy for a beginner streamer.
The Razer Seiren Microphone is perfect for beginners. It's an affordable, compact microphone that delivers high-quality sound. This microphone comes with a heavy-duty base that can tilt in any direction and a compact build, so you can stream in small spaces, too. Plus, you can save $12 if you add it to your Amazon cart right now.
Neewer's Double-Sided Green and Blue Screens are perfect for YouTube and live-stream videos. It's excellent for beginner content creators who need an affordable option for green and blue screens. This green screen has a durable steel spring frame that can snap into position and maintain its shape.
Elgato's Key Light Mini is a great gift for beginner digital content creators looking to enhance their studio lighting. This light is small and compact, perfect for creators who don't have a large space. Plus, the Key Light comes with USB-C connectivity, fast charging, and 4 hours of battery life.
Elgato's Facecam is designed for beginner digital content creators, especially for YouTube and live-stream videos. This camera connects directly to your computer, so you can start recording instantly. The Facecam's Sony Starvis sensor is optimized for indoor video recordings, perfect for people streaming while playing PC video games. If you add Elgato's Facecam to your Amazon cart today, you'll save $30.
Logitech's G915 Wireless Gaming Keyboard is an excellent gift for a streamer looking to upgrade their gaming keyboard. The G915's tenkeyless design allows for additional mouse movement, and its long-lasting battery delivers 40 hours of use and only three hours to recharge. Add this keyboard to your Amazon cart and enjoy $70 off.
Beyerdynamic's DT 990 Pro headphones are fabulous for mixing, mastering, and editing audio. And they're also great for gaming, because their open-back design allows for high-quality soundstage reproduction. These headphones are famous for being the headphones of choice for professional gamer Ninja, but they're highly rated for their audio quality, too.
Redragon's Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse is a great bundle at an even better price. Although wired, it's an all-in-one gaming kit for PC gamers. The backlit keyboard comes with seven different RGB Lightning modes and effects, and the keyboard's backlight is adjustable. It can be used for work and play, as its wrist rest is perfect for extended work days and game sessions.
The keys are quiet and can withstand moderate amounts of liquid spills. This keyboard and mouse are compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, and XP but have limited support for Mac OS. Add this bundle to your Amazon cart for only $43.
Razer's Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair is specifically designed to host someone who will spend hours playing intense games. This chair promotes healthy posture, as it can fully recline and you can adjust its tilt and height. High density foam cushions allow for pressure distribution, and the 2D armrests are fully adjustable to promote natural arm placement. Add this chair to your Amazon cart today for $300.
Here are five deals on streaming equipment I found happening right now.
Before you can start streaming, you'll need streaming software. If you're streaming on a desktop, mobile, or console, consider downloading Streamlabs for desktop. It's free software that offers high-quality video and audio quality. Streamlabs captures input from your webcam, microphone, and game at the same time.
You can use a slew of Streamlabs templates to create slides that will notify your viewers when you're taking a break or ending your stream soon. You can use a limited library of the software's widgets to interact your audience via chat, polls, and interactive games.
Streamlabs also offers a free version of its bot called Cloudbot that will protect your chat from trolls. Streamlabs' Highlighter feature allows you to create and edit highlights from your intense matches, and every feature can be personalized to fit your aesthetic.
For beginner streamers looking for free software to help them deliver professional-looking content, try Streamlabs. Streamlabs supports all major streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and more.
If you're interested in creating premium content, you can subscribe to Streamlabs Ultra. This version of Streamlabs offers premium access to Streamlabs templates and widgets and provides access to eight apps for professional editing, video conversion, and collaboration.
You can purchase Streamlabs Ultra for $20/month.
OBS Studio is a streaming software for desktop streamers. This software is free to download on Windows, Mac, or Linux.
OBS Studio offers real-time audio and video capturing and mixing for high-quality video and audio output. You can create an array of custom scenes to alert your audience that you'll be back soon, starting a stream soon, or just chatting for a while.
You'll have access to an intuitive audio mixer and Streamlined Settings so you have control over every technical aspect of your stream.
OBS Studio supports all streaming platforms, such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and more.
I scoured Amazon for affordable items that are staples at the beginning of a content creator's career. Some things are on sale, but most are under $300 off-sale (except for the GoPro camera).
Although I haven't used these items personally, I only chose items with at least 1,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of four and a half stars or more. Without those two benchmarks, I personally wouldn't purchase an item, so I wouldn't recommend items that don't follow my rule either.
As I mentioned, the key to creating high-quality content doesn't always mean having the newest and most expensive equipment. The key is to enjoy what you do and work hard at it.
If you or someone you know wants to start streaming, it's simple to get started. We know it may seem like a daunting task, but hopefully, some of the products we've recommended can help you feel confident in getting your channel started.
Before you start, figure out your niche, identify your audience, and practice being comfortable and showing your personality on camera. Then, keep going!
Choosing between starting a YouTube or Twitch channel depends on what kind of content you want to create and how you want to interact with your viewers.
If you're interested in creating long-form content, YouTube might be the better option. But if you're looking to do an activity, such as gaming, on camera, and in front of a live digital audience, Twitch is the better choice.
Here's some software you'll need to start streaming on Twitch.
If you decide to start creating content on YouTube, it'll be a good idea to figure out how to use YouTube Analytics. This software will help you understand your video performance.
For beginner streamers, consider asking your friends and family to tune in to your stream and watch your videos. You can also ask them to help you promote your channel on their social media platforms.
But to reach your goals, it's going to take a lot of hard work, dedication, and patience. Hopefully, the beginner-friendly hardware I recommended helps you create your content. Happy streaming!