Your best 5 TV streaming device choices for 2020

I stream. You stream. We all stream. By March 2019, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) reported streaming video subscriptions passed cable television customers for the first time.

But how do you get to all that content? After more than 10 years of streaming, I know a thing or two about streaming devices. Here's my pick of the best.

I also know streaming services. I recently reviewed both the best free streaming services and best subscription-based live TV streaming services. You'll also soon be seeing my pick of the best Video-on-Demand (VoD) services. In short, I know my way around streaming.

You may be thinking, "Why bother with a streaming device? Can't I get all the streaming services I want from a smart TV? Actually, no, no you can't.

I wish you could, but today smart TVs are still a poor choice. That's because, generally speaking, TV manufacturers do a poor job of supporting streaming services. For example, last year, older smart TVs from Samsung and Vizio stopped supporting Netflix. If they can do that to Netflix, the most popular of all subscription-based video streaming services, you know they'll neglect other services as well.

Some smart TVs also don't support newer channels. For example, if your kids are demanding Frozen 2 on Disney+ and you have a non-supported Vizio Smartcast TV, you'll have to explain to your five-year-old that they can't watch Anna, Else, and Olaf after all. Good luck with that.

A related problem is that smart TVs don't tend to support the more obscure channels. For example, I like the sport cricket, so I subscribe to Willow TV. If there's a smart TV out there, which supports it, I haven't found it yet.

Eventually. true streaming devices may become obsolete. We're not there yet.

Besides, it's a lot cheaper to buy a new streaming gadget than it to buy a new TV. So, before you buy any of these, if you like a particular, non-mainstream streaming service, make sure your device supports it. Only Roku supports pretty much everything and anything. And, even then, thanks to business fights, some services may not be supported. For example, until recently, you couldn't get HBO Max or Peacock on a Roku.

So, with all that in mind, let's dig into today's best streamers.

Chromecast with Google TV A full-powered TV streaming device I've been a fan of the Google Chromecast since day one back in 2013. All it could do was mirror my Android smartphone and tablet's screens and my Chrome web browser's display to my TV. That was it. Screencasting, as it's been come to be known, is actually pretty powerful. But, this fall, Google decided to make the Chromecast, under the name Chromecast with Google TV, a full-fledged streaming device. This next-generation Chromecast now comes with a remote. Earlier versions required you to use your Android device to control it. This remote also supports TV power and volume controls. It also lets you change your TV inputs making it something of a simple universal remote. Although if you want a true high-powered universal remote, you'll still want to buy a Logitech $70 Harmony 665 or $250 Harmony 950. Like the Roku Ultra, it supports 4K UHD streaming with HDR and Dolby Vision video support for video and no holds barred Dolby Atmos for outstanding sound. It also comes with the Google TV interface. Behind that, you'll find the Android operating system with over 6,500 Android TV apps. It's best feature, however, is that while other streaming devices make you hop from service to service to find your show. (Example: Is The Queen's Gambit on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Netflix.) On Google, all your favorite shows, across all your streaming services, are shown on one screen. It's a killer feature. Last, but never least, it has a list price of $49.99. With all that, you may wonder why I still prefer the Roku models. Frankly, the only reason at this point is that Roku has a long track history, while this radical new Chromecast is only a few months old. All other things being equal, by this time next year, Chromecast with Google TV may well be my first choice. $50 at Walmart $50 at Best Buy $50 at Adorama