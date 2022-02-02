Best streaming device deals for Super Bowl LVI: Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV

Streaming devices may seem redundant in an era where smart TVs are king of home entertainment. But they can breathe new life into older, "dumb" TVs and even older smart TVs that no longer support newer versions of your favorite apps. They're incredibly easy to use: just plug them into a free HDMI port, connect to your home's Wi-Fi, and sign into your apps, and many work with virtual assistants like Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri for hands-free controls and integration into your smart home network.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, you can take advantage of some great markdown deals and device bundles from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, so you don't miss a second of the action (and commercials). These devices are also great if you want to plunk the kids in another room to watch Encanto for the 11th time while you try to figure out exactly where Cincinnati is and why their fans yell "Who Dey" (hint from an Ohioan: I don't know either. I'm a Browns fan, so my cheer is "Next year, maybe….hopefully").

Also: Best streaming devices 2022: Your top media player options

Roku device deals Roku is one of the most, if not the most, popular names in streaming devices. Their stripped-down and simplified hardware and menus make it easy to find and download thousands of apps like Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix and browse for movies, shows, and music. The latest iterations of Roku devices have integrated voice controls that work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri; you can also download the Roku app on your mobile device to turn your smartphone or tablet into a voice-enabled remote. Roku also makes some of the most affordable streaming devices available, with the cheapest ones retailing for about $30 which puts streaming entertainment within reach of almost everyone.

Roku Ultra for $69 ($30 off plus 30 days free fuboTV Pro) 4K, voice remote, Dolby Vision Best Buy At Best Buy, you can get $30 off plus 30 days of fuboTV Pro free when you buy a Roku Ultra streaming stick. This is an updated version of Roku's basic streaming device, allowing you to stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR support as well as Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio. The remote is voice-enabled to work with Siri, Alexa, or Hey Google for hands-free controls, and features a "find my remote" function so you don't lose it between the couch cushions. The remote even has a headphone jack for private listening.

Roku Streambar Pro for $149 ($30 off) 4K, voice remote, Dolby Digital audio Best Buy This may look like an ordinary soundbar, but it also allows you to stream your favorite apps in 4K; and right now at Best Buy, you can get one for $30 off. The soundbar has a dialogue boost so you never miss a line of your favorite movies as well as a function to automatically lower the volume of commercials so your ears aren't blasted out while binging Only Murders in the Building. The remote is voice-enabled for hands-free controls, and it has a "find my remote" function so you don't lose it.

More: Amazon Fire Stick vs Roku Streaming Stick

Fire TV Stick deals Amazon feels like the King of Everything, having dominated online shopping and launched their Prime Video service. Now you can get Amazon Fire TV branded streaming devices that seem poised to challenge Roku for the top spot. Not only are they budget-friendly, they can do things that other streaming devices can't; you can download Alexa Skills to your Fire TV stick or actual Fire TV to turn your home theater into the ultimate entertainment hub. Each Fire TV stick is voice-enabled to work with Alexa for hands-free searching and browsing, and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 for buffer-free streaming.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39 ($15 off plus an extra 20% off with eligible trade-in) Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, Picture-in-Picture Amazon This is a mid-tier option for streaming in the Fire TV Stick family, sitting comfortably between the heavy duty Fire TV Cube and budget-friendly Fire TV Stick Lite. It allows for streaming in 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support as well as Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio quality. Wi-Fi 6 compatibility gives you ultra-fast wireless internet speeds for virtually buffer-free streaming, and the Alexa-enabled remote gives you hands-free controls. A picture-in-picture feature lets you watch several video sources at once, which is perfect for keeping up with news headlines while watching the Super Bowl.

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot for $89 (plus $50 Amazon gift card with Amazon Rewards Visa approval) Streaming device and smart speaker bundle Amazon This bundle gives you a standard Fire TV Stick streaming device and 2nd gen Echo Dot smart speaker. The standard Fire TV Stick streams in 1080p at 60fps for smoother playback, and it supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital+ audio, and HDR10+ for virtual surround sound and enhanced detailing. And while the remote is voice-enabled, you can connect it to the included Echo Dot speaker for truly hands-free controls; you can also use the Echo Dot as an accessory speaker for your TV to produce cinema-quality 3D audio.

More: How to use Amazon Fire Stick

Apple TV deals The Apple TV first hit the scene way back in 2007, when streaming was in its infancy. And true to form, that first device caused quite a stir; though in recent years, new iterations have consistently fallen behind other brands like the Fire TV Stick and Roku in sales and popularity. But die-hard Apple fans can still get their hands on one of these devices, with offerings of larger storage space for apps and music and native 4K content.

Apple TV 4K 32GB for $169 ($10 off plus an extra $50 off with approval of Amazon Rewards Visa) Dolby Atmos, Siri remote, Homekit enabled Amazon While the discount might not be all that much to write home about, it's par for the course when it comes to Apple products and sales. But if you're looking for a dedicated streaming device ahead of the Super Bowl, or just for everyday entertainment, you can save a bit of cash and use that money for snacks. The 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K comes with either 32 or 64GB of storage for apps, music, videos, and photos. It supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced detailing and up to Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound audio for a more cinematic experience. You can connect two pairs of AirPods for private listening, share media from your iOS or macOS devices via AirPlay, and even get live feeds from your HomeKit cameras. The Siri-enabled remote also gives you hands-free controls for browsing and launching apps.

2020 Apple TV 4K 32GB for $159 (plus Price Match Guarantee and 6 months free Apple Music, AppleTV+, and fuboTV) Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus audio, voice remote Best Buy If you don't mind having a slightly older model of the Apple TV 4K, you can get one at Best Buy for $159; plus, Best Buy has a price match guarantee where if you find it at a lower price, either in-store or online, they'll match that price. You'll also get 6 months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and fuboTV for free, which is great news if you're looking to ditch Spotify and also jumpstart your streaming library. This unit sports 32GB of storage for apps, music, photos, and videos as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Plus audio. The voice-enabled remote allows you to use Siri, Alexa, or Hey Google for hands-free browsing.

More: Apple TV 4K (2021) review: A welcome upgrade, all around

Chromecast deals You may be more familiar with Chromecast as a built-in app or feature in your smart TV, which allows you to mirror your Android device or Windows laptop screen on your TV for easier sharing of videos and photos as well as music streaming. The Chromecast adapter device works in much the same way, enabling TVs and even audio systems that don't have the feature baked-in to mirror your device. The adapter gives you a bit more flexibility than the built-in app by letting you turn a tablet into a high-tech remote or turn your TV into a second computer screen for multitasking in G Suite apps as you work from home.

Chromecast 4K for $49 (plus 3 months YouTube Premium, fuboTV, and AppleTV+ and 6 months Peacock Premium free) HDR, Google Assistant, AirPlay Walmart This updated version of the Chromecast adapter lets you stream in 4K either from the pre-loaded apps or from your mobile devices. It had HDR support for enhanced detailing as well as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus for virtual surround sound. You can set up a dedicated profile for your kids so that they can only access age-appropriate content, plus you can set screen time limits and a bedtime so that content can't be accessed when they should be sleeping. You can also add what Google calls Bonus Time to screen time limits so kids can finish already in-progress episodes or movies before bedtime.

Chromecast HD and Nest Mini for $80 Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, voice controls Best Buy This bundle from Best Buy gives you a Chromecast HD adapter as well as a 2nd generation Nest Mini smart speaker. The Chromecast adapter works with over 2,000 apps like HBO Max, YouTube TV, and Pandora to create the ultimate entertainment hub as well as the SmartThings hub from Samsung to turn your house into a sophisticated smart home network. The Nest Mini speaker comes in four different colors to show off your personal style or blend into your home decor. The speaker also lets you control your TV and other devices via voice-controls for hands-free browsing and multitasking.

More: Which streaming stick? Chromecast and Fire Stick compared, as Apple casts a long shadow

onn. deals If you've never heard of onn., don't worry, you're not alone. The Chinese-made electronics brand is owned by Walmart, and is primarily known for its budget-friendly TVs, but they also make streaming devices. These streaming sticks work with Google TV much like Chromecast with Google TV adapters, letting you stream movies, music, and shows from loaded apps or mobile devices. While the exceptionally low prices may make you think that onn. branded electronics are bottom-of-the-barrel quality, they're actually fairly solid choices. Especially if you don't care about brand loyalty and just want an affordable way to stream Netflix and Apple Music.

More: Best VPN for streaming: Fire Stick, Netflix, and more

onn. FHD Stream Stick for $14 ($10 off) Chromecast, Dolby Audio, Google Assistant Walmart The onn. FHD streaming stick is just $14 at Walmart, making streaming entertainment affordable for just about everyone. It works with Google TV, giving you access to hundreds of thousands of apps, as well as Chromecast for sharing content from your mobile devices. It streams in 1080p HD and supports Dolby Digital audio for clean sound so you never miss a line of dialogue or single beat of your favorite songs.