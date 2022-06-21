This year's Amazon Prime Day is slated for July 12 and 13, where the e-commerce giant will unveil a barrage of great-value tablet deals. However, you don't have to wait until then to scream "take my wallet".
Some of the best Prime Day deals that we've seen in the past came during the weeks leading up to the main event. In this case, Amazon currently has flagship, mid-range, and entry-level tablets from Samsung, Apple, and more, available for less than retail. These are the best deals that you can reap today.
Samsung's 2022 lineup of tablets is championed by the Tab S8 Series. The 11-inch Tab S8, which is the smallest of this year's trio (and arguably the most comfortable to hold), is currently selling for more than $150 less than retail. That makes it an excellent pickup if you're eyeing a tablet that's just as good for entertainment as it is for work.
With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor built-in, an included S Pen stylus for your doodling needs, and productivity features like DeX mode, the discounted Galaxy tablet is a worthwhile deal that I don't expect to last long.
The latest model of the standard Apple iPad is not as flashy in design as the Pro and Air siblings but is just as reliable for mobile computing. It comes with an aptly-sized 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple's dependable A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that supports Center Stage. The latter makes the iPad desirable for WFH meetings and catch-ups with family and friends.
At $309 (discounted by $20), the latest iPad nears all-time lows and is arguably the best value offering in its price range. Note that the deal only applies to the Silver variant.
For adults or kids, Amazon right now has its Fire HD tablet discounted from $79 to $39. (Non-Prime members are also eligible for the deal, but the price will be $44 instead.) The 32GB tablet sports an 8-inch HD display, up to 12 hours of battery life, and supports popular apps like Netflix, Instagram, and TikTok. It's marked as "Certified Refurbished", which means the tablet has been inspected, sanitized, and repackaged by Amazon itself.
For something that's cheap but just as good, check out the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. It's currently on sale for $149 ($30 off) and packs a well-rounded tablet experience in a 10.3-inch body. There's 32GB of storage for local usage and apps and is powered by Android -- meaning you can access Google's ever-growing suite of apps and services.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is currently $549 ahead of Prime Day 2022. That's $150 from its usual price of $699.
Amazon announced Prime Day will be on July 12 and July 13. It kicks off at 3 am EDT and runs for 48 hours.
There seems to be an unlimited amount of sales during Amazon Prime Day. To find other deals, visit ZDNet's Prime Day 2022 hub. We've also broken out some deals by category, below: