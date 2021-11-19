Best TV stand 2021: When wall mounts don't work

Most TV screens today are flat and lightweight enough to be mounted on a wall. However, there are times when it's best to place one on a TV stand. You may be in a rental where you can't drill into the walls. Or you have several other components such as amps, gaming consoles or speakers that also need a home near the television.

Also: Best TV wall mounts and how to install them safely

The question is, how do you choose the best TV stand? A quick search can be overwhelming; Amazon alone returns over 50,000 options. We sifted through dozens of the best-selling options available to compare pricing, features, quality, and customer opinions to bring you a shortlist of the best TV stands.

DEVAISE Flat Screen TV Stand Best modular option Amazon Specs: Two L-shaped pieces measuring ‎41.34 x 11.65 x 16.93 inches, 46.42 pounds, top supports up to 110 pounds, holds up to a 75" TV If you'd like a modular TV stand that can be configured in different ways, the two L-shaped pieces of the DEVAISE stand are a good option. Stack and expand the pieces from 55" to 80". The openings can be used to store items including routers, audio and video equipment, gaming consoles, books, speakers, and more. Best of all, the TV stand is only $100 -- you can always add another set for a three-dimensional look or to wrap around a corner. Pros: Affordable

Two modular pieces

Plenty of cubbies for storage

Can hold TVs up to 75" Cons: No covered storage

The minimum width of 55" may be too large for a small space

BELLEZE Norelle Modern Farmhouse Wood TV Stand & Media Entertainment Center Best sophisticated option Amazon Specs: ‎48 x 16 x 29 inches, 85 pounds, holds up to a 55" TV, cord management ports BELLEZE's Norelle TV stand features the hottest design style of the moment -- modern farmhouse. The look is warm and unique enough to fit in a modern or traditional home. The stand has the best storage options of the ones reviewed -- you'll find open spots for components such as DVRs or gaming consoles, as well as open storage in the center and two sections behind doors for hidden storage. The piece looks like an elegant furniture piece that is versatile enough to work as a TV stand, entryway table, or even a dining or kitchen cabinet. Pros: Classic, timeless design

100-day return guarantee

Covered storage

Four wood finish color options Cons: Manufactured wood with paper foil finish is not as durable as real wood

Best for TVs under 55"

Henn&Hart TV Stand Best contemporary option Amazon Photo credit: Amazon Specs: 55 x 16 x 24 inches, 81.8 pounds, can hold up to 75 pounds, up to a 60" TV, steel frame with glass shelves If you'd like a TV stand with enough style to take a room next-level, Henn&Hart's TV stand is a good option. It features steel and glass for a look that works with most televisions and home decor styles. We chose the handcrafted blackened bronze finish, but there's also a fashion-forward gold finish. The stand has plenty of spots for all your TV accessories, with four openings divided over a 6" and 13" high shelf. Pros: Classic, modern look

Glass shelves are great to keep smaller, darker spaces open an airy

Handcrafted blackened bronze steel finish

Luxurious look for the price Cons: Glass shelves limit weight capacity to 75 pounds

Assembly instructions can be confusing

Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby Fireplace TV Stand Comes with integrated faux fireplace Amazon Specs: 58 x 16 x 25 inches, 95 pounds, top supports up to 150 pounds, holds up to a 65" TV, cord management ports If you're looking to complete a room with more than a TV on a cabinet, this model can be a unique option. It includes an electric fireplace that outputs up to 4,600 BTU to heat up a 400 square foot room. The stand is available in 16 colors, including painted black and white, or stains that allow the rustic wood finish to shine through. Besides ample space for the television, two cubbies to the left and right of the fireplace include an adjustable shelf to maximize storage. Pros: Rustic wood design

Adjustable-shelf storage

Integrated electrical fireplace

Fits larger TVs up to 65"

16 color options Cons: No hidden storage

Particle board shelves

Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand Best industrial-style Amazon Specs: 55 x 16 x 24.5 inches, 95 pounds, top supports up to 66 pounds, holds up to a 55" TV, 8" to 9" high shelves Yaheetech's industrial-style stand is low-profile and versatile. You can sit your TV on it or use the stand as a bench, coffee table or low bookcase. The metal frame with X-detail is fairly simple to assemble. The vintage wood surfaces add a low-maintenance and warm, personalized look. The long, open shelves are 8" and 9"; tall enough to fit most components easily. Pros: Clean, minimalist design

Industrial styling featuring a metal frame and rustic wood surfaces

Can be used for other purposes such as a bench or coffee table

Shelves can hold up to 55 pounds each Cons: Best for lighter-weight TVs

No covered storage means shelf items will likely collect dust

Wampat Norway Mid Century Modern TV Stand Best Mid Century Modern design Amazon Specs: 45.52 x 15.6 x 20.9 inches, 48.4 pounds, holds up to a 50" TV, cord management ports, adjustable shelves There are several small details that add extra quality to the Norway TV stand. The sleek door doesn't have a knob. Instead, pushing on the door will pop it open. All shelves are adjustable. The two-tone design includes a vintage walnut finish for most of the cabinet, with a matte black door and legs. The cabinet is best for smaller TVs and smaller spaces. It measures less than four feet in width to fit in space-challenged rooms. In addition, the turned legs raise the cabinet off the ground which opens up a smaller space, creating flow instead of heavily anchoring your TV zone in the room. Pros: Sleek, Mid Century Modern style

Ideal for smaller spaces

Two-tone black and walnut wood design

Lightweight Cons: Opening behind push door does not fit records

Best for smaller televisions

Unikito Corner TV Stand Best corner option Amazon Specs: 55 x 15.5 x 18.6 inches, 38 pounds, holds up to a 60" TV, adjustable legs, two built-in USB ports and four standard plug outlets Corners are often-overlooked spots in a home that end up collecting dust. If you have limited space, placing a television in a corner could be a good solution. The Unikito corner TV stand makes the most of a room's corner by taking advantage of the wasted space. The metal frame is light enough to move, yet sturdy enough to hold a television as large as 60". Plus, you have plenty of shelving for other components beneath the television. Cable management is easy -- the stand comes with a strip holding two USB ports and four power outlets so you don't have to worry about reaching to the back of the corner to access power. Pros: Fits well into a corner

Lightweight metal construction with waterproof wood surfaces

Back panel with four holes to organize cables

Includes two USB ports and four power outlets Cons: No hidden storage

Triangular stand shape only fits in a corner

How did we choose these products?

If you've done any research on TV stands, you're aware of how many are available. The stands that made our list passed the following tests:

Versatility: Each stand's style and features were evaluated to ensure the furniture piece can work in a variety of rooms and can hold the most popular TV sizes. TV stands that could be expanded with other pieces won points.

Pricing: Value was a high priority. Finding the best TV stands that are affordable but made of quality materials to withstand use over time was essential.

Construction: Only TV stands built to withstand the weight of a larger television and components were selected.

Design: Unique features such as extra storage, integrated lighting or special design touches stood out.

Assembly ease: Avoiding cabinets that require lots of effort to build was a big consideration. In addition, prefab cabinets tend to be sturdier since they eliminate the possibility of human error when putting a tv stand together.

Customer reviews: Although detailed specs and photographs are helpful, they sometimes fall short. Customer reviews can be helpful in determining a manufacturer's accuracy when it comes to describing the product.

Which is the right one for you?

There are many factors to take into consideration when choosing from the best TV stands available. Start with the practical decisions. Make sure the size of the TV stand is large enough to hold the television. Television specs can be deceiving -- the size most manufacturers and websites mention refers to the diagonal measurement of the screen. A 48" screen can measure 42" wide overall.

Besides size, it's a good idea to ask yourself what type of budget you have and how long you plan on keeping the TV stand. If you're in a temporary situation you may not want to invest too much into a TV stand. And if you're on a strict budget, you may have to go for a more affordable style. A veneer or metal TV stand may be the cheapest option. If you plan on keeping the stand for years, it may be worth investing in a higher-quality style made of solid wood or featuring stones such as marble or metal including brushed bronze or stainless steel.

Consider your accessories and peripherals. You may need more than a basic TV stand and could benefit from one with storage such as drawers, shelves, and doors. Lastly, a stand's style can make or break a room. Determine what style and color will work in the area. You may decide you'd like a sleek and modern style, or an industrial one that blends contemporary with rustic or decide on a classic furniture look featuring wood and trim.

FAQ

What size TV stand do I need? When choosing the best TV stand, make sure to refer to your television model's specs. A 60" television refers to the screen size, which is measured diagonally. The actual TV dimensions are typically smaller than the screen size.

What's the difference between a TV stand and an entertainment center? A TV stand is typically a low, simple cabinet for your television to sit on. A TV entertainment center usually has the look of a tall, built-in wall cabinet and includes additional shelving and storage, with the television as the centerpiece of the unit.