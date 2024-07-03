What is the best VPN for the Amazon Fire TV Stick in 2024?

ExpressVPN is our pick for the best VPN to use with the Amazon Fire TV Stick overall, given its consistently strong performance in speed, stability, and streaming service access. However, there are also other great VPNs for the Amazon Fire TV Stick you could consider.

An Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN lets you transform older TV sets into hubs for your favorite streaming services. You can use an Amazon Fire TV Stick to access media at up to 4K, with free movies and television shows, as well as subscription-based content on offer. The Fire TV Stick supports platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+.

I've been testing VPNs for years, during which I've compared at least a dozen VPNs on their speed, security, the usability of their mobile interfaces, and the server networks on offer. I've tested these VPNs thoroughly and frequently to compile a list of the top VPNs for Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The best VPNs for Amazon Fire TV Stick in 2024

Native Fire TV app Cons On the expensive side ExpressVPN Best VPN for Amazon Fire TV Stick overall ExpressVPN is a popular VPN service that consistently provides great speeds, stability, and performance. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries and offers users up to eight simultaneous connections -- or, in other words, you can protect up to eight devices at the same time. When I tested it on a Fire TV Stick, ExpressVPN did not drop, and I didn't notice any noticeable speed loss. In addition to supporting all versions of Fire TV and Fire TV Stick 2nd generation and above, ExpressVPN works with a variety of platforms and browser extensions. Review: ExpressVPN Subscription costs begin at $6.67 monthly if you buy a year of service upfront. As a bonus, ExpressVPN will also give you three months for free, added to the end of the contract term. Other plans are available: $9.99/month on a six-month plan, or one month of access costs $12.95. Customers say they have an overall positive experience with this VPN provider, and customer support is excellent. However, some also report automatic billing issues. ExpressVPN features: Fire TV Stick compatibility: Fire TV: All versions, Fire TV Stick: 2nd generation and above | Simultaneous connections: 8 | Kill switch: Yes | Logging: No browsing logs, some connection logs | Countries: 105 | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Show Expert Take Show less

Fast connection times for the affordable price Cons Average download speeds Price $11 per month, $48 for the first year (or $59.54 for 2yrs) Latest Tests No leaks detected, 17% speed loss in 2023 tests Network 3,200-plus servers in 100 countries Jurisdiction Netherlands Surfshark VPN Best budget Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN Surfshark is the best option if you want a cheap VPN that will disguise your activities when you are using an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Surfshark provides 3,200 servers in 100 countries with unlimited connections. It is compatible with Fire TV products, including the Stick, Cube, and tablets, as long as they are not first-generation products. In my speed testing, I found Surfshark's performance reasonable, especially considering the price point. Review: Surfshark VPN Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPNs on the market. Two-year plans start at $2.19 per month, plus three months of free access. Yearly plans offer the same number of free months, beginning at $2.79 per month. Monthly signups are expensive, with pricing starting at $15.45. Surfshark VPN features: Fire TV Stick compatibility: Fire TV: 2nd generation and above, Fire TV Stick: 2nd generation and above, Fire TV Cube, most Amazon Fire tablets | Simultaneous connections: Unlimited | Kill switch: Yes | Logging: None, except billing data | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Show Expert Take Show less

Free months not always on offer in promotions Price $13 for one month of access, $69 for the first year with an extra 3 months or $100 for the first two years with an extra 3 months (one- and two-year plans renew at $90 per year) Latest tests No leaks detected, 11% speed loss in 2024 tests Network 6,300-plus servers in 111 countries Jurisdiction Panama NordVPN Best Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN for speed NordVPN is one of the best Fire TV Stick VPN options that does not drastically reduce your streaming speed. It's easy to use and set up, and recently, NordVPN increased the number of simultaneous connections under one account from six to 10 devices. The company also expanded its server network to 111 countries. Add-ons are available, including a dedicated IP address, password manager, and data breach scanner. I particularly like this VPN's mobile app, and found the Fire TV Stick app to be attractively laid out, too. This VPN is compatible with all versions of Fire TV and Fire TV Stick products that are second generation and above. Review: NordVPN Prices start from $3.99 per month if you purchase two years of service, $4.99/month for a one-year plan, or a standard month-to-month subscription comes in at $12.99 for basic protection. New users who subscribe to a two-year plan will receive free eSim data. Customers say they like the speed and stability of the VPN and say support is top-notch. NordVPN features: Fire TV Stick compatibility: Fire TV: All versions, Fire TV Stick: 2nd generation and above | Simultaneous connections: 10 | Kill switch: Yes | Logging: None, except billing data | Countries: 111 | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Show Expert Take Show less

No QR code/web link access functionality on Fire Stick IPVanish Best customizable Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN IPVanish is a heavyweight contender in the VPN space. It excels at fast connection speeds and solid transfers. In my testing on the Amazon Fire TV Stick platform, I liked how the settings were clearly displayed. IPVanish features a variety of protocols and server options, and there are extensive options for configuring the app itself, such as switching between VPN protocols (Wireguard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2). It is compatible with second-generation Fire TV products. Overall, IPVanish delivers a solid user experience and VPN service compared to many other options on the market, although I would like to see login options such as QR codes included in future updates. Review: IPVanish If you commit to two years, IPVanish offers a discounted plan for $2.19 per month. This increases to $2.79 per month for a yearly plan and $10.99 for a month-to-month subscription. Three months of free access are added to one and two-year plans. IPVanish VPN features: Fire TV Stick compatibility: Fire TV: 2nd generation and above, Fire TV Stick: 2nd generation and above | Simultaneous connections: Unlimited | Kill switch: Yes | Logging: None, except billing data | Locations: 75 | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Show Expert Take Show less

Amazon Fire TV Stick VPNs, compared VPN Price Simultaneous connections Countries, servers Express VPN $6.67+ 8 105 Surfshark $2.19+ Unlimited 100 Nord VPN $3.99+ 10 111 IPVanish $2.19+ Unlimited 75

What is an Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN service and why should you use one? A VPN service is a virtual private network service that encrypts your internet traffic, hides your IP address, and provides an anonymous and secure connection while using your TV. You can use many of these services with an Amazon Fire TV Stick. With the right VPN, you can browse the internet anonymously, access geo-restricted content, and avoid being tracked by advertisers, hackers, and government surveillance. Bolt this VPN onto your Fire TV Stick, and you enjoy the same privileges, with a focus on disguising your activities from your ISP. This can be especially important if you are on a plan that throttles your traffic when streaming is detected. See also: What is a VPN and why do you need one?

How to set up an Amazon Fire Stick VPN

Once you've chosen the VPN you want to install, head to the native app store in your Fire Stick's dashboard or select the search function to find your VPN app. I will download and install ExpressVPN on a Samsung TV for this example.

After the app is downloaded, you can install it, but you may have to provide the VPN with specific device permissions. Open it and log in to the service with your username, email, and password you created when you subscribed. Alternatively, some VPNs will allow you to log in through a QR code or access code on another device.

Once your VPN has been installed, select a country or choose quick connect, and you're done.

If there is no native Amazon Fire TV Stick app available, you may have to set up a VPN service on your router instead. Most VPN providers have extensive FAQ sections on their sites detailing how to complete a manual setup. It's best to reference those instructions for the specific VPN you're using and to contact support if you have any issues.

How we test VPNs Many providers recommended in this list have been subject to in-depth testing and reviews by members of our ZDNET team. We've been talking about other VPNs for years, spoken with their management and their users, and developed a generally favorable impression. ZDNET tests VPN services from multiple locations, but we can't test from all locations. Every home, community, local ISP, and nation has a different infrastructure. We analyzed the best VPNs for Amazon Fire TV stick below using the following criteria that were most important in helping you make an informed decision: Performance: Our top VPNs must have a minimum level of performance. After all, there's no point in using a VPN while streaming if your connection continually drops or lags, making it intolerable.

Our top VPNs must have a minimum level of performance. After all, there's no point in using a VPN while streaming if your connection continually drops or lags, making it intolerable. Simultaneous connections : Many VPNs limit the number of devices you can connect to a service at the same time. If you have a phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, or smart TV you want to connect to a VPN, you'd need a service that allows at least five or six simultaneous connections.

: Many VPNs limit the number of devices you can connect to a service at the same time. If you have a phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, or smart TV you want to connect to a VPN, you'd need a service that allows at least five or six simultaneous connections. Security : There's no point in using a VPN unless its security protocols and encryption levels are up to scratch. We also ensured the development team behind each recommended VPN cared about making security improvements over time and patching reported bugs.

: There's no point in using a VPN unless its security protocols and encryption levels are up to scratch. We also ensured the development team behind each recommended VPN cared about making security improvements over time and patching reported bugs. Kill switch : A kill switch prevents you from having an unprotected connection. It is an important feature for a VPN, as it protects by preventing a return to a default Wi-Fi connection should your internet connection unexpectedly drop.

: A kill switch prevents you from having an unprotected connection. It is an important feature for a VPN, as it protects by preventing a return to a default Wi-Fi connection should your internet connection unexpectedly drop. Geoblocks and streaming : VPNs can be key to accessing local content and services while you're away from home. We ensured that our top recommendations performed well in these factors and are unlikely to slow down your connection while streaming.

: VPNs can be key to accessing local content and services while you're away from home. We ensured that our top recommendations performed well in these factors and are unlikely to slow down your connection while streaming. Platforms : What systems and devices can you run the VPN on? Our Amazon Fire TV VPN recommendations, naturally, have to offer easy-to-use and intuitive apps suitable for this hardware.

: What systems and devices can you run the VPN on? Our Amazon Fire TV VPN recommendations, naturally, have to offer easy-to-use and intuitive apps suitable for this hardware. Countries & servers : In how many different countries does the VPN have servers? This can include physical and virtual servers and whether or not there are enough -- at least 50 or so -- to provide variety.

: In how many different countries does the VPN have servers? This can include physical and virtual servers and whether or not there are enough -- at least 50 or so -- to provide variety. Trial length & price: Each VPN we recommend has a solid money-back guarantee. For a more extensive breakdown, check out our comprehensive VPN testing methodology page.

Choosing the right Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN Choose this Amazon Fire Stick VPN... If you want... ExpressVPN The best choice overall. ExpressVPN provides you with a user-friendly, simple app and interface, alongside stable connectivity, speeds, and an expansive server network. Surfshark To pay less. Surfshark is an affordable VPN option that provides a range of useful features, including unlimited simultaneous connections, as well as reasonable speeds that won't impact your streaming too much. NordVPN A do-it-all secure VPN. NordVPN is a versatile and reliable VPN service that offers high-speed connections and advanced security features. It's now even better with an increased simultaneous connection allowance and improved server network. IPVanish A configurable VPN service. IPVanish is designed to be easy to set up and use, with unlimited connections and fast connection speeds for streaming and downloading -- and it's incredibly easy to tweak settings such as the VPN protocol in use.

What are the factors to consider when choosing an Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN? When you are selecting your new Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN, you need to consider the following factors: Cost : You need to consider the overall cost of your new VPN plan. Try to take advantage of promotions, but ignore countdown timers -- they typically are just marketing tools. While top-notch VPNs can cost upwards of $10/month, many are available for only a few dollars. Many VPN providers will also give users free, limited mobile app trials. We recommend that free VPNs be avoided -- with a few exceptions -- as they may sell your data or bombard you with adverts.

: You need to consider the overall cost of your new VPN plan. Try to take advantage of promotions, but ignore countdown timers -- they typically are just marketing tools. While top-notch VPNs can cost upwards of $10/month, many are available for only a few dollars. Many VPN providers will also give users free, limited mobile app trials. We recommend that free VPNs be avoided -- with a few exceptions -- as they may sell your data or bombard you with adverts. Simultaneous connections : If you're paying for a VPN suitable for your Amazon Fire TV Stick, you might still want to use it across multiple devices, such as a desktop PC, laptop, or mobile app. We recommend you sign up for a plan supporting at least six devices. Thankfully, many paid VPN plans will now offer unlimited connections.

: If you're paying for a VPN suitable for your Amazon Fire TV Stick, you might still want to use it across multiple devices, such as a desktop PC, laptop, or mobile app. We recommend you sign up for a plan supporting at least six devices. Thankfully, many paid VPN plans will now offer unlimited connections. Contract length : You must also decide how long you want a VPN. If you opt for a two-year term, you tend to secure the best prices, but other options are available. After you've made a selection, you typically have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

: You must also decide how long you want a VPN. If you opt for a two-year term, you tend to secure the best prices, but other options are available. After you've made a selection, you typically have a 30-day money-back guarantee. Apps: When selecting a VPN, try it first to ensure you like its accompanying Amazon Fire TV Stick app. Some VPNs, for example, have great desktop software but lack in the smart TV app department, which may not be as intuitive or easy to use.

FAQs

Does Amazon ban VPN use? While VPN usage is legal, not every VPN provider offers a dedicated Amazon Fire TV Stick app. Amazon doesn't outright ban VPNs, but if you're using these services to bypass geoblocked content, your VPN's IP address might be blocked. Your best bet is a reputable VPN that can handle the demands of streaming services.

Why does my VPN keep disconnecting on my Amazon Fire TV Stick? If you are having connectivity issues with your VPN and your Amazon Fire TV Stick, there are several issues that you can tackle. One of the most common problems is that your TV stick might be too old, as many VPNs won't be fully compatible with older models. It may also be possible that your internet connection is not stable or quick enough to handle the demands of a VPN. Sometimes, a simple settings change can be enough to improve your connection. Try switching protocols, such as opting for Wireguard, TCP/UDP, or selecting a different country server and see if the problem resolves itself.

Is it worth getting a VPN just for my Amazon Fire TV Stick? Probably not. Unless you're playing cat-and-mouse and want a VPN to access geolocked content libraries, paying for a VPN service just for your Amazon Fire TV Stick might not be worth your money. However, if you're going to use a VPN across other devices -- such as a laptop or smartphone -- alongside your TV, it's well worth it.

Do I have to pay for an Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN? While there are free VPNs and free VPN plans, the majority will come with heavy restrictions on speed and server choice, and some providers might display adverts or sell your information. Considering that you will likely want to access content such as TV shows or films, you will need a VPN without speed limits -- and these tend only to be available with paid subscriptions.

How do I tell if my VPN is safe? To check if your VPN is safe and working properly, first of all, choose a reputable vendor known to have a strong security background. The easiest way to check that your VPN is working properly is to compare your IP address before and after enabling a VPN connection. You can find this under your device's settings (typically under Wi-Fi) or by visiting whatismyipaddress.com. If they both display the same IP, your VPN may not be working properly. You can also visit dnsleaktest.com to see if any DNS leaks have been detected while you are using a VPN, which could be a sign that your information is being leaked. Finally, be careful with free VPNs being offered by unknown or shady companies, especially if they are outside of official app repositories. This could open your device up to surveillance or malware.

What's the difference between antivirus software and VPN software? While these technologies are intended to protect you and your device, they provide different layers of protection. VPNs protect data in motion, sent to and from the internet. VPN protection is generally provided by encryption, so hackers can't spy on the data while it moves. However, some organizations will also bolt on malware scanners, data breach monitors, and more. Antivirus software protects against malicious software executing on your device. Those apps scan data, monitor running software processes and downloads, and may intercept suspicious activities or downloads. They may also include checking permissions and ensuring apps don't have more control over your device than they need. A VPN is not a one-size-fits-all security solution but is an important part of overall security hygiene and data protection.

Are Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN services legal? Yes, Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN services are legal in the US, but the legality of using VPNs varies from country to country. It is important to check the laws of your location before using a VPN. Some countries ban their use outright, such as North Korea, Belarus, and Iraq, whereas other countries frown upon using any non-state-controlled VPN, including Russia and China. For a list of countries where VPN usage is illegal, check out NordVPN's guide.

Are there alternative Amazon Fire TV Stick VPNs to consider? There are other Amazon Fire TV Stick-enabled VPNs you can consider outside this list. While it isn't possible to highlight every worthy offering on the market, here are a few more of our favorites:

