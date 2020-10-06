Best VR and AR headsets in 2020: Oculus Quest 2, HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, Raptor, and more

Always on the doorstep of adoption, never quite there.
That's pretty much described the consumer virtual reality and augmented reality landscape over the last half-decade. But consumer mixed reality is now officially worth a look thanks to increasing competition and new headsets from a variety of legacy and first-time players. As the business case for AR/VR technologies outpaces consumer adoption, pressure from the enterprise, which widely employs consumer mixed reality hardware, has helped move the technology in the right direction across the board.
What follows are our picks for the best VR and AR headsets available.
All-in-one VR experience
Oculus Quest 2
From the company that pioneered wireless VR, Oculus Quest 2 is an evolution of the popular Quest headset. With Quest 2, Oculus makes a multi-generational leap in processing power with the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform offering higher AI capability and 6GB of RAM. The new display features 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye -- the company's highest resolution display yet. With 50% more pixels than the original Quest, everything from multiplayer games and productivity apps to 360-degree videos look better than ever.$399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Adorama
PC-powered gaming in stunning virtual reality
Oculus Rift S
If you have a high-powered gaming PC, the Rift S is the best value to level up to VR. It features in-room tracking and high-quality controllers for an impressive overall experience. There's an impressive catalog of games available, as well. It's a bit bulky, but other than that, this headset is hard to beat.$399 at Amazon
High-res with room tracking
HTC Vive Cosmos Elite
If you want to level up your experience to 2880 x 1700 combined Pixel resolution, and if you want full-room playability with best-in-class room tracking, the Vive Cosmos is worth a look. It's an upgrade to the original Cosmos, and because the system is designed with interoperability in mind, you can create your own VR gaming experience with other HTC components.$900 at Best Buy $879 at Adorama $899 at Walmart
Windows-based VR on a budget
HTC Vive Cosmos
For those who don't need external tracking and don't mind the lower resolution, the HTC Vive Cosmos will save you a couple hundred bucks and represents a pretty solid piece of kit. It's part of the same modular HTC universe, too, which means you can customize your VR experience and upgrade as you see fit.$700 at Best Buy $699 at Adorama $700 at Walmart
VR for PS4 fans
Sony PlayStation VR
This is for PlayStation users, upgrading them to an exceptional VR gaming and cinema experience. If you own a PS4, this upgrade is well worth it.$350 at Best Buy $329 at Adorama $350 at Walmart
Budget standalone headset
Oculus Go
If you want an inexpensive standalone headset that's wireless, the Oculus Go is a great deal. The Go defined what was possible in wireless headsets, and it's still a great piece of hardware, doubly so thanks to the large library of games and apps available in Oculus's ever-growing library.$270 at Amazon
Light and comfortable
Epson Moverio BT-300
Highly transparent glasses with a groundbreaking Si-OLED display. Superior transparency, plus a high-resolution camera, ensures seamless integration of digital content with the outside world. The BT-300 features a binocular display, making it ideal for side-by-side 3D content for work or play.$699 at Amazon
For cyclists
Raptor
Raptor is a combination of a cycling computer and an AR system. The display projects an unobtrusive AR layer of information out in front of the cyclist's eyes, displaying information on performance, body posture, and accomplishments in a way that enables eyes to stay on the road.$599 at Everysight
Education and work
Vuzix Blade
Although most commonly used for enterprise applications, the Vuzix headset is top of line and can be deployed for home use. One very good use case is education, where the headset can help children (particularly those currently adjusting to distance learning) connect and engage with the material.$899 at Vuzix
For athletes
Solos
It's like an always-on coach. Solos is an AR display designed with athletes in mind. The displays work equally well for runners and cyclists, feeding back crucial data to improve performance without inhibiting view.$499 at Solos
Join Discussion