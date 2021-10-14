Best Wells Fargo credit cards in 2021

Established in 1852, Wells Fargo is one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. Its storied history began with founders Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, who founded the company to fund train and stagecoach transportation. Today, Wells Fargo continues in that vein, securing both personal and corporate futures with reliable funding and lines of credit.

Wells Fargo offers several credit card options, but they differ significantly, making it confusing for some consumers to understand which one to choose. With things like APRs and rewards fluctuating from card to card, we break down the details of Wells Fargo's best credit cards to help you find the right fit for your family or business.

Product Best for Intro Offer Regular APR Rewards Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card Best for road warriors 2 reward nights after $1,000 in purchases within first 3 months 14.99% to 22.99% variable 1 stamp for every $500 spent; 10 stamps equal one hotel reward night Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Best for unlimited cashback 0% intro APR for 15 months $200 cash rewards bonus with $1,000 in purchases within first 3 months 14.99%, 19.99% or 24.99% variable Unlimited 2% cash rewards Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card Best for large companies $500 cash back bonus or 50,000 bonus points after $15,000 in purchases within first 3 months Prime + 3.99% 1.5% cash back for every dollar spent OR 1 point per dollar spent and 5,000 bonus points per billing cycle with $10,000 in qualifying purchases Wells Fargo Business Platinum Card Best for balance transfers $300 cash back bonus or 30,000 bonus points with $3,000 in purchases within first 3 months 0% intro APR for first 9 months Prime + 7.99% to Prime + 17.99% 1.5% unlimited cashback 1 point per dollar spent 1,000 bonus points per billing cycle for $1,000 in qualifying purchases Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card Best for bad credit N/A Prime + 11.90% 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases 1 point per dollar spent 1,000 bonus points per billing cycle for $1,000 in qualifying purchases Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card Best intro APR 0% intro APR for 18-21 months 12.99% to 24.99% variable N/A

Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card Best for road warriors Wells Fargo At a glance With all its travel bonuses, the Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card is one of our picks for the best travel rewards business credit cards. Its introductory offer includes two rewards nights when you spend at least $1,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months. Certain limits apply, like a maximum of $125 nightly reimbursement for each reward night. After the introductory period, cardholders receive regular rewards. For every $500 you spend, you receive one stamp. When you receive 10 stamps, you can redeem them for one reward night worth $110. You will also receive an additional stamp for every night you stay at a property after booking it. There are no black-out dates, and rewards are redeemable at more than 500,000 hotel and vacation properties. Fees According to the Wells Fargo fee schedule, the Hotels.com card has no annual fee or foreign conversion fee. Type of Fee Cost Annual Fee $0 APR - Purchases 14.99% to 22.99% variable APR - Balance Transfers 14.99% to 22.99% variable APR - Cash Advances 24.74% variable Cash Advance Fee $10 or 5% of transaction, whichever is greater Foreign Currency Conversion Fee $0 Pros & cons Pros Cons No annual fee

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Best for unlimited cash back Wells Fargo At a glance The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card makes an attractive offer by embracing welcome rewards for its new customers. There is a 0% introductory APR that lasts for 15 months, plus an additional $200 cash bonus when you spend $1,000 in purchases during your first three months of having the card. If you have credit to consolidate, the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card offers an introductory rate on balance transfers for the first 120 days. After the introductory period, you receive unlimited 2% cash rewards on your purchases with no category or quarterly requirements. You can use your Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card to shop at popular stores like Costco and Walmart. For its purchase APR, Wells Fargo offers a tiered system for variable APRs: you will receive a 14.99%, 19.99%, or 24.99% rate. Plus, you get access to extra perks like travel bonuses. The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card also includes extra Visa Signature® services, a complimentary concierge service to simplify your life. Fees The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card skips the annual fees and offers introductory rates in its fee schedule. Type of Fee Cost Annual Fee $0 APR - Purchases 0% introductory 14.99%, 19.99%, or 24.99% variable APR - Balance Transfers 0% introductory 14.99%, 19.99%, or 24.99% variable APR - Cash Advances 25.99% Cash Advance Fee $10 or 5% of advance, whichever is greater Foreign Currency Conversion Fee 3% Pros & cons Pros Cons Unlimited rewards without category restrictions

Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card Best for large companies Wells Fargo At a glance The Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card is not available to just any business. To qualify, your business must have a minimum of $1 million in annual sales. After that, the rewards are generous. The introductory offer is almost as good as the regular rewards. New customers receive their choice of either a one-time $500 cashback reward or 50,000 rewards points after spending $15,000 within the first three months of having the card. The choices do not end there. With the Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card, you again have your choice of reward structure. You can either earn 1.5% cash back for every dollar spent, or you can choose to receive 1 point for every dollar spent, plus 5,000 bonus points for every billing period with $10,000 or more in purchases. Either way, the card comes with up to a $100 annual credit toward your travel incidental fee reimbursement. Fees The Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card's fee schedule includes no annual fee for your first year with a $125 annual charge thereafter. Type of Fee Cost Annual Fee $0 first year $125 thereafter APR - Purchases Prime + 3.99% APR - Balance Transfers Varies APR - Cash Advances Prime + 20.74% Cash Advance Fee 4% or $10, whichever is greater Foreign Transaction Fee None Pros & cons Pros Cons Introductory bonus rewards

Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card Best for balance transfers Wells Fargo At a glance Similar to the Business Elite Signature Card, the Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card puts you in the driver's seat for your rewards. When you first open your account, the rewards begin immediately with your choice of a one-time $300 cashback bonus or 30,000 bonus points. To qualify, you must choose a Business Card Rewards program and spend $3,000 or more within the first three months of having the card. Otherwise, the Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card receives a regular 1.5% cash back rate. For every dollar you spend, you also receive 1,000 bonus points for a minimum of $1,000 in eligible purchases. The Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card offers a 0% introductory APR for the first nine months. To qualify, your business must have annual sales of $2 million or lower. Fees The Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card fee schedule allows for no annual or foreign transaction fees with a fluctuating APR. Type of Fee Cost Annual Fee $0 APR - Purchases Prime + 7.99% to Prime + 17.99% APR - Cash Advances Prime + 20.74% Cash Advance Fee 4%, minimum $10, maximum $175 Foreign Transaction Fee $0 Late Charge $25, $39, or $50 Overlimit Fee $39 Pros & cons Pros Cons No annual fee

Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card Best for bad credit Wells Fargo At a glance The Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card is also one of our picks for 2021's best secured credit cards. Because it is a secured card, you first need to pay a deposit for the total line of credit. Wells Fargo allows you to load your card with anywhere from $500 to $25,000 credit line. Cashback rewards include 1.5% cash back on qualifying purchases. Plus, there are no annual or transaction fees to cut into your rewards. If you are looking for introductory rewards, however, you may want to look elsewhere. This card focuses on a recurring rewards structure. Overall, the Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card is a great pick when you want a business credit card for bad credit. To apply, you will need to call or go online, as paper applications are not accepted in Wells Fargo branches. Fees The Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card has an attractive fee schedule with no annual fee. Type of Fee Cost Annual Fee $0 APR - Purchases Prime + 11.90% APR - Balance Transfers Not specified APR - Cash Advances Prime + 20.74% Cash Advance Fee 4%, minimum $10, maximum $175 Foreign Transaction Fee $0 Pros & cons Pros Cons Cashback rewards

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card Best for intro APR Wells Fargo At a glance With a 0% intro APR for 18 months, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card made a splash with its release. The 18-month introductory period is among the longest today, but it doesn't end there. Wells Fargo offers additional rewards when you first open your account. It will extend the introductory period for an additional three months when you make on-time payments throughout. After the introductory period, the APR reverts to a 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR. Fees The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card has a fee schedule similar to several other Wells Fargo credit cards. Type of Fee Cost Annual Fee $0 APR - Purchases 0% intro APR 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR - Balance Transfers 0% intro APR 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR - Cash Advances 25.99% Cash Advance Fee $10 or 5% of the amount of advance, whichever is greater Foreign Currency Conversion Fee 3% Pros & cons Pros Cons Extended introductory APR period

How did we choose these products?

To help you choose a business credit card or a personal credit card, we consider several critical factors:

APR , both introductory and regular

Fees, such as an annual and transaction fee

Rewards and benefits, like points, travel, and concierge services

Accessibility, service areas and customer service

Welcome rewards, like intro APRs and cashback bonuses

Extra protections, like credit tools, lost luggage, travel, and car rental protections

FAQ

What is the difference between a debit card and a credit card? The main difference between a debit card and a credit card comes down to your funds. Your debit card instantly deducts money from your bank account. Payment for your credit card purchases, however, uses a line of credit, so funds are not due until you receive the bill.

How many credit cards does Wells Fargo offer? As of October 2021, Wells Fargo offers six credit cards. There are three business credit cards and three personal credit cards.