Amazon Fire kids tablets are up to 36% off right now ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Amazon is offering some limited-time deals on its Fire Kids Tablets, decidedly my kids' favorite device to use at home. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is down to $100, while the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is down to $150. If you're looking for a smaller option for the youngest kiddos, you can get an Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for just $70 right now.

These Fire tablets are my favorite option for kids under the age of 10, as they're built to last: An aluminosilicate glass screen ensures it holds up to the rowdiest kids, and it if does break within two years of purchasing, Amazon will replace it -- no questions asked. They also come cloaked in a chunky rubber case for extra protection.

My kids have had a couple of generations of Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet and a Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet and have never had an issue with a broken screen, or any other issue with them for that matter. Our oldest Fire Kids tablets are four years old now, and considering my oldest of three is a first-grader, they've been through the wringer and come out unscathed.

The 8-inch and 10-inch tablets both feature an HD screen, 32GB of storage that is expandable with a microSD card, one year of Amazon Kids+, and up to 13 hours of battery life. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is perfect for kids 3-7 years old, while the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is built for older kids ages 6-12 who may be transitioning to a more grown-up device but may not be quite ready to protect an expensive tablet from bumps and falls.