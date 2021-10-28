BJs unveils its Black Friday 2021 deals

Next up with the announcement of its Black Friday plans is BJs Wholesale Club, an East Coast chain of warehouse locations (along with its online store) that will start its Black Friday early, but not as early as some other retailers that have already begun launching their deals. BJs says its Black Friday savings will kick off on November 4, followed with more sales starting on November 16, and finishing up with discounts available between November 25 and 29. Among the myriad items BJs is discounting are a number of PCs, with several of the best laptop, desktop and tablet deals detailed below.

Note that BJs is also promising deals on Apple's latest iPad and iPad Pro, but those savings have yet to be revealed, so check back here closer to Black Friday to learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $279.99 $50 off The Galaxy Chromebook Go is currently unavailable at BJs, though this deal will presumably be available once November rolls around. While Samsung's online store is currently selling a version for $249.99, it's a silver model with only 32GB of storage. Based on its ad BJs, on the other hand, will have a black version with 64GB of storage for $30 more, while also throwing in a free Bluetooth mouse. Unlike the current Samsung Chromebook available through BJs.com, the Galaxy Chromebook Go features a newer Intel Celeron N4500 processor, includes Wi-Fi 6 support, and can go up to 12 hours between charges.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop for $599.99 $140 off Another notebook currently unavailable through BJs.com, this Pavilion x360 2-in-1 will be in stock during Black Friday week at this special price. Its specs are very similar to an HP convertible on the BJs website today -- same processor (11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7), amount of RAM (8GB), storage capacity (256GB), and display (14-inch touchscreen) -- but that model costs $750. If you can hang on until November 25, this Pavilion x360 is a much better deal.

Acer Aspire C24-963-UJ11 All-In-One Desktop for $399.99 $200 off If you're still working remotely and would like a nice roomy all-in-one desktop setup that won't break the bank, then this sale on Acer's Aspire C24-963-UJ11 should appeal to you. At the center is the Aspire's 23.8-inch display with LED backlighting and full HD (1,920x1,080) resolution, with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB solid-state drive placed inside. A wireless keyboard and mouse complete the package, which will cost just $400 during BJs November 16 through November 29 sale period.

Asus VivoBook F513 laptop for $599.99 $130 off With this VivoBook special, you can get your hands on a system with AMD's excellent Ryzen 7 4700U processor for just $600 during the November 16-29 deals period at BJs. In addition to containing a CPU that can go toe-to-toe with some of Intel's higher-end Core chips, the VivoBook comes with a generous amount of RAM (16 gigs) and storage (512GB). A 15.6-inch full HD display and a built-in fingerprint sensor for login security round out the appealing feature set Asus has assembled.

HP 14-fq0057nr laptop for $249.99 $50 off While the Galaxy Chromebook Go mentioned above is a nice budget option for someone who just needs a basic laptop, this HP deal is for those who need a cheap Windows notebook instead. Another Black Friday deal in the store's November 16-29 sales period, the 14-fq0057nr comes with the minimal specs you'd expect a laptop of this stripe to include: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U2a processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB SSD. But the touchscreen capabilities on the 14-inch display are a nice perk, not to mention the free year of Microsoft Office365 Personal that's included -- and that's before BJs slices $50 off the current price.