BJ's unveils its early Black Friday 2021 deals

Next up with the announcement of its Black Friday plans is BJ's Wholesale Club, an East Coast chain of warehouse locations (along with its online store) that will start its Black Friday today, though not as early as some other retailers that have already begun launching their deals. BJ's says its early Black Friday sales will be followed with more sales starting on November 16, and finishing up with discounts available between November 25 and 29. Among the myriad items BJs is discounting are a number of PCs, with several of the best laptop, desktop and tablet deals detailed below.

Note that BJ's is also promising deals on Apple's latest iPad and iPad Pro, but those savings have yet to be revealed, so check back here closer to Black Friday to learn more.

Deals available right now



Samsung 65'' Q7DA QLED Smart TV for $999.99 $400 off The first deal of the bunch is on the Samsung 65'' Q7DA QLED 4K Smart TV for $999.99. The $400 discount on the latest Samsung TV comes bundled with Target's 3-year warranty and a subscription to your choice of HBO Max (4 months), SHOWTIME (6 months), or Discovery+ (9 months).

LG 65'' UP7000 4K UHD TV for $549.99 $70 off If you're looking for a no-frills TV with all the LG flair, the UP7000 4K UHD Smart TV is currently on sale for just $549.99. What you get is a crisp and color-accurate panel that's 65'' in length -- a large enough size for most living rooms. It's not a thin TV by any means, but if you can get around that, then it's quite the bargain.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Bundle for $79.99 $20 off Whether you're a fitness expert or just getting started, BJ's currently has the Garmin Vivosmart 4 on sale for $79.99 ($20 off). The smart fitness watch comes in a sleek, black design and bundled with a bonus charger. It's also water-resistant, making it the perfect fitness pal in the rain.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen for $129.99 $20 off If the active noise cancellation is not a necessity for you, or the AirPods Pro don't get along with your ears, then the original Apple AirPods may be the safer (and more affordable) choice. It is currently selling for only $129.99 ($20 off) at BJ's.

Pelonis Digital Radiator Heater for $59.99 $20 off Winter season is coming so we hope you have a working heater on standby. If not, the Digital Radiator Heater by Pelonis is on sale now for $59.99 ($20 off). For the price, you get a portable and easy-to-use heater that comes multiple heat settings, digital controls, and an adjustable thermostat.

Deals coming soon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $279.99 $50 off The Galaxy Chromebook Go is currently unavailable at BJ's, though this deal will presumably be available once November rolls around. While Samsung's online store is currently selling a version for $249.99, it's a silver model with only 32GB of storage. Based on its ad BJ's, on the other hand, will have a black version with 64GB of storage for $30 more, while also throwing in a free Bluetooth mouse. Unlike the current Samsung Chromebook available through BJ's.com, the Galaxy Chromebook Go features a newer Intel Celeron N4500 processor, includes Wi-Fi 6 support, and can go up to 12 hours between charges.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop for $599.99 $140 off Another notebook currently unavailable through BJs.com, this Pavilion x360 2-in-1 will be in stock during Black Friday week at this special price. Its specs are very similar to an HP convertible on the BJ's website today -- same processor (11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7), amount of RAM (8GB), storage capacity (256GB), and display (14-inch touchscreen) -- but that model costs $750. If you can hang on until November 25, this Pavilion x360 is a much better deal.

Acer Aspire C24-963-UJ11 All-In-One Desktop for $399.99 $200 off If you're still working remotely and would like a nice roomy all-in-one desktop setup that won't break the bank, then this sale on Acer's Aspire C24-963-UJ11 should appeal to you. At the center is the Aspire's 23.8-inch display with LED backlighting and full HD (1,920x1,080) resolution, with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB solid-state drive placed inside. A wireless keyboard and mouse complete the package, which will cost just $400 during BJ's November 16 through November 29 sale period.

Asus VivoBook F513 laptop for $599.99 $130 off With this VivoBook special, you can get your hands on a system with AMD's excellent Ryzen 7 4700U processor for just $600 during the November 16-29 deals period at BJ's. In addition to containing a CPU that can go toe-to-toe with some of Intel's higher-end Core chips, the VivoBook comes with a generous amount of RAM (16 gigs) and storage (512GB). A 15.6-inch full HD display and a built-in fingerprint sensor for login security round out the appealing feature set Asus has assembled.