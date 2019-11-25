Black Friday 2019: Best storage, SSD, and flash drive deals

Getting short of storage on your PC or other devices? Pick up a deal this Black Friday and give yourself some extra space.

Laptop with flash drive, external hard drive"n on brown paper background. Studio shot, top view.

 (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Black Friday

If you are running low on storage space, then this Black Friday might be a good time to pick up some extra gigabytes and terabytes for your PC or other devices. 

Best storage, SSD, and flash drive deals

Lexar Professional 633x 128GB SDXC UHS-I Card

Lexar Professional 633x 128GB SDXC UHS-I Card for $17

Lexar cards have been my storage cards of choice for my cameras for many years, and they have performed flawlessly. Pick up a 128GB card for 22% less.

WD Blue 6TB PC Hard Drive

WD Blue 6TB PC Hard Drive for $140

Pick up a 6TB drive designed for everyday usage for 10% less. A solid drive with a two-year warranty that's perfect for upgrading a desktop PC or using in an external enclosure.

WD Blue SN500 500GB NVMe Internal SSD

WD Blue SN500 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD for $75

A good high-speed storage solution that's a great way to upgrade a PC with a motherboard that supports M.2 NVMe drives. This is the perfect size for a boot drive.

WD Black 1TB Performance Desktop Hard Disk

WD Black 1TB Performance Desktop Hard Disk for $59

A high-performance 1TB drive that's ideally suited for upgrading the storage on PCs used for gaming or media editing. It comes with a reassuring five-year warranty.

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD for $229

Get an amazing 43% off this amazing Samsung 860 EVO SSD. This is a highly recommended SSD with impressive read and write speeds --  550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe for $399

One of my all-time favorite M.2 NVMe drives, you can pick up a 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD for 20 percent off, which makes it a good deal for upgrading performance PCs.

