Black Friday 2019: Lenovo ad leaks with $99 laptop, $210 desktop PC deals

Dell is usually the first tech company from whom we see a Black Friday ad each year, but this year a rival has had its deals leak first. Lenovo's 30-page ad has hit the Black Friday aggregation sites with scores of sales on its laptops and desktops, including the inevitable $99 notebook special.

That laptop is the IdeaPad 130s, an 11.6-inch portable with an Intel Celeron N4000 laptop, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage. Lenovo has added a bit of a wrinkle to the deal by carving out three separate chances for you to snatch it as the sub-$100 price point (compared to the current price of $199.99). Not only will it be available at midnight on Black Friday (November 29), but you can also grab it at midnight on Thanksgiving or this coming Monday (November 4) at 9 a.m. The catch for early birds is that only 500 units will be available on the 4th and 1,000 on the 28th.

If you'd prefer a bit more power, the value line of Lenovo's ThinkPad notebooks will see an impressive doorbuster price of its own: The ThinkPad E495 (AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, 14-inch display) is currently priced at $580, but at 9 a.m. on Black Friday it will drop to just $299. That's a far better deal than the Chromebook C330 doorbuster at 8 a.m. Black Friday -- Lenovo claims that it's a $80 price reduction to $199.99, but you can purchase one right now on the company's website for $229.99.

The C330 "deal" is the type we warn about each Black Friday shopping season: the original list price suggesting a big discount, but the current online price already reflecting a big cut. That 50 percent off advertised might only be a 10 percent reduction from today's price. That's why it's fair to be a bit suspicious when you see "lowest price ever" as Lenovo touts a few times in its ad. Thankfully, the $969.99 midnight Thanksgiving doorbuster price for the 2-in-1 Yoga C930 (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, 13.9-inch screen) is a healthy $155 lower than the current price for that configuration, even if the Black Friday ad suggests the price being discounted is $1,499.

Likewise, the 9 a.m. Black Friday doorbuster of a ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch display) for $999 is more than $450 off today's price (compared to the $2,199 original price listed in the ad), whereas the $599 1 p.m. Thanksgiving doorbuster ThinkPad E490 (Core i5-8265U , 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch screen) is just $75 less than the current price (not the $1,509 listed original price). Gamers can get $250 off the current price for the 17.3-inch version of the Legion Y740 (Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 356GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics ), which will be available for $1,279.99 at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

Lenovo isn't going as low as $99 for a desktop PC, but $209.99 (compared to $280 current price) gets you the IdeaCentre 310s, which features an AMD A6-9225 processor, 4GB of RAM, and terabyte hard drive. Other desktop deals include the gaming friendly IdeaCentre T540 (Core i5-9400F, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics) for $699.99, or $150 off the current price. You can even get $80 off Lenovo's answer to the Amazon Echo Show, the Smart Tab M10, which comes with a 10.1-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and support for Amazon Alexa voice commands for $169.99 starting Thanksgiving at 9 a.m.

These are just the highlights of Lenovo's Black Friday deals. You should check out the link above to the full ad -- but just make sure to open Lenovo's online store in another browser tab to see how much you'll really be saving.