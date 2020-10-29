Black Friday 2020 deals: The best BJ's Wholesale Club sales

The trend of retailers moving from Black Friday as a single day of shopping to a month-long state of mind continues as BJ's Wholesale Club announces its deals, which will begin on Nov. 5 and go all the way through Cyber Monday on Nov. 30 (though most discounts will be available between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30). Among the variety of products on sale at the warehouse chain are a number of computing devices to entice members shopping for a new laptop, desktop or tablet.

For those who are members -- or are considering joining BJ's -- here are the PC deals that may make that membership worth the price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Laptop for $599.99 $180 off Starting on Nov. 5, you can save a nice chunk of change off the current price on Lenovo's midrange IdeaPad 5, which features an Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core processor, a hefty 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. Throw in a built-in fingerprint reader and 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen and you have a solid system for under $600. View Now at BJ's

Samsung Tab S7 for $659.99 $100 off If you're looking for a deal on Samsung's latest and greatest Android tablet, BJ's has you covered with this $100 discount on the Tab S7, the first tablet available in the US that supports 5G connectivity. It comes with a 11-inch 2,560x1,600 display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, fingerprint lock key, and Samsung's well-regarded S Pen, and BJ's price includes a bonus keyboard with expanded trackpad. View Now at BJ's

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop for $599.99 $150 off You don't necessarily think "gaming laptop" when you're in a giant warehouse filled with jumbo-sized cereal boxes and bulk quantities of paper towels, but BJ's has managed to squeeze in a nice sale on the Nitro 5 as part of its Black Friday deals. It most importantly features the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to power your gaming, but the Acer gaming notebook also includes a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of memory, a speedy 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD display. View Now at BJ's

HP 14-fq0057nr Touchscreen Notebook for $219.99 $40 off The discount might not seem eye-popping, but when the original price is low to begin with, you wind up saving 15 percent on this budget laptop. For basic computing tasks the HP 14-fq0057nr is a nice Windows 10 alternative to a Chromebook, with an AMD Athlon 3050U processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage, and a 14-inch HD touchscreen. View Now at BJ's

More Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are some other noteworthy BJ's Wholesale Club deals worth checking out: