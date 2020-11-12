Black Friday 2020 deals: The best Staples sales

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Unlike many fellow retailers, Staples is displaying some patience when it comes to its Black Friday plans. It's waited longer than many to release its Black Friday ad, and its deal schedule just spans a single week (Nov. 22 through Nov. 29) instead of a month-long spree of discounting. On the other hand, many of the PCs listed in its ad have already seen their prices marked down, so you may not have to exhibit the same patience if you want to grab one of the deals right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop for $229.99 $170 off We've seen the IdeaPad 3 offered as a budget laptop pick a number of times in Black Friday ads this year, and Staples continues the trend with a configuration of its own. Unlike deals on similar IdeaPad 3 notebooks elsewhere, this version includes a terabyte hard drive instead of a lower-capacity SSD for those who require more file storage. It also comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a full HD 15.6-inch display for under $250. View Now at Staples

HP 17-by3065st laptop for $429.99 $120 off While most laptop buyers prefer smaller screen sizes, there still is a segment of users who enjoy displays larger than the 14-inch and 15.6-inch ones on many notebooks. If you're one of them, this HP deal will appeal to you, as it's centered around a massive 17.3-inch screen. It also features a Core i5-1035G1 quad-core processor, 8GB of memory, and generous storage options: Both a 1TB hard drive and a 128GB SSD for quicker boot-ups. View Now at Staples

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 desktop for $469.99 $80 off Staples has already marked down a number of Black Friday deals on desktops, but this Lenovo tower is one of the few that actually sees an additional discount from today's price. It's equipped with a six-core Intel Core i5-10400 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and even a built-in DVD drive for those who still use optical discs. View Now at Staples

Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 $45 off Here's a good deal if you want an Alexa-capable device that's compact but still includes a screen. The 5.5-inch display allows you to make video calls and monitor compatible smart home devices, but the Show 5 also includes a physical shutter to cover the camera for when you need more privacy. If you want a bigger screen, the Echo Show 8 is also nearly half off at $65, which is $64 off the regular price. View Now at Staples

More Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are some other sales Staples is offering: