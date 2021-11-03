Black Friday 2021: Best early monitor deals

If you're on the hunt for a new monitor for gaming, streaming, or to deck out your home office -- perhaps now more common than ever with many of us adopting remote and hybrid working arrangements -- you can pick up some great deals ahead of the main Black Friday event, set to begin on the week of November 26.

Below, you will find the early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Lenovo C32q-20 31.5-inch monitor for $209.99 $90 off The Lenovo C32q-20 -- as sophisticated as the name sounds -- is an excellent monitor that covers all the essentials. The 31.5-inch IPS monitor can be yours for less than $250 right now on Amazon, a $50 discount from its retail price. At the price, the 1440p monitor is a bargain for students, office workers, and gamers alike. The deal ends at the end of the day so act fast.

Up to 30% off Samsung monitors $Various Over at Amazon, you can take advantage of up to 30% off Samsung monitors with a range of 27- to 32-inch screen sizes. Models can be selected with 4K UHD, WQHD, and LED capabilities.

Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor for $359.99 $70 off An early Black Friday steal for gamers is the Samsung Odyssey. This 32-inch monitor is curved -- often a preference for gamers who want a better field of vision -- and offers a WQHD 2560 x 1440 display resolution.

LG 27-inch IPS 4K UHD monitor for $279.99 $150 off The 27-inch LG IPS 4K UHD monitor is currently on sale at Best Buy. This model offers 4K UHD HDR resolution (400 nits) and is likely to appeal to both gamers and those working from home.