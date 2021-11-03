Black Friday 2021: Best early robot vacuum deals

If you're in the market for a bargain on a robot vacuum, check out what we've found ahead of Black Friday.

blackfridayrobotvacuum.png

Robot vacuums are slowly gaining in popularity as another way to take some of the legwork out of maintaining your home, but due to their expense, they may not be on everyone's shopping list this holiday season.

However, with the Black Friday shopping event fast approaching, some retailers are already offering substantial discounts on brands including Neato, Roomba, Evovacs, and more.

Below, you will find the early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum for $249.99

$130 off

The Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum is currently on sale over at Amazon. This robot vacuum, marketed especially toward those dealing with pet hair, is compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant, making it controllable via either voice commands or a mobile application. 

View now at Amazon

Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum for $699.99

$100 off

The Neato brand is well-known in the robot vacuum market, and while an expensive investment, the D10 model is currently on sale. This robot vacuum comes with voice assistant compatibility, a HEPA filter to capture allergens, and up to 250 minutes runtime on a single charge. 

View now at Amazon

iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $174.99

$75 off

If you're looking for a bargain on a Roomba ahead of the Black Friday event, Target is offering a discount of $75 on the iRobot Roomba 675. This Wi-Fi-connected model has a three-stage cleaning system and is suitable for hardwood floors and carpets. 

View now at Target

Bissell SpinWave wet and dry robotic vacuum for $299.99

$100 off

Robot vacuums on the market today can also include mop features and the Bissell model SpinWave model is one of them. This product is able to vacuum your floors and carpets as well as scrub and mop floors. A sensor ensures that carpets are not touched in mopping mode.

View now at Target

iRobot Roomba i3+ for $549.99

$50 off

Another early Black Friday option is the iRobot Roomba i3+. While one of the pricier options on the market today, this bagless model is able to empty itself -- saving you the hassle -- and is able to tackle different floors, pet hair, and even includes smart 'suggestions' for a cleaning schedule. 

View now at Target

Other deals of note

More Black Friday Deals

PCs | Servers | Storage | Networking | Data Centers

Related