Black Friday 2021: Best early robot vacuum deals

Robot vacuums are slowly gaining in popularity as another way to take some of the legwork out of maintaining your home, but due to their expense, they may not be on everyone's shopping list this holiday season.

However, with the Black Friday shopping event fast approaching, some retailers are already offering substantial discounts on brands including Neato, Roomba, Evovacs, and more.

Below, you will find the early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum for $249.99 $130 off The Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum is currently on sale over at Amazon. This robot vacuum, marketed especially toward those dealing with pet hair, is compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant, making it controllable via either voice commands or a mobile application.

Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum for $699.99 $100 off The Neato brand is well-known in the robot vacuum market, and while an expensive investment, the D10 model is currently on sale. This robot vacuum comes with voice assistant compatibility, a HEPA filter to capture allergens, and up to 250 minutes runtime on a single charge.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $174.99 $75 off If you're looking for a bargain on a Roomba ahead of the Black Friday event, Target is offering a discount of $75 on the iRobot Roomba 675. This Wi-Fi-connected model has a three-stage cleaning system and is suitable for hardwood floors and carpets.

Bissell SpinWave wet and dry robotic vacuum for $299.99 $100 off Robot vacuums on the market today can also include mop features and the Bissell model SpinWave model is one of them. This product is able to vacuum your floors and carpets as well as scrub and mop floors. A sensor ensures that carpets are not touched in mopping mode.