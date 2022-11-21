'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
Released earlier this year, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers a host of new features that you can use to monitor your health. Some of the largest upgrades include temperature sensor to help women understand their ovulation cycles. Other sensors will give you in-depth information about your sleep cycle.
The most interesting – and even lifesaving – feature comes from the Crash Detection software implemented into this wearable. If you're in a car crash, the Watch can sensor that you've been in one and notify authorities as well as your family members to get you medical help when you most need it. It also features an enhanced Workout app so you can see your most intense moments and see how you can improve your workout routine.
The improved design features a bezel that's flush with the Always On display. It's crack resistant, dust resistant, and waterproof with a WR50 rating. ZDNET health expert Christina Darby tested the Watch at its initial launch and loved the device, saying, "if you want the most comprehensive Apple Watch experience -- other than the Ultra -- then the new Series 8 is the one to get."
This $50 off the Watch Series 8 deal is a part of Walmart's Black Friday sale, featuring thousands of deals ahead of the holiday season, though we also spotted it on sale at Amazon.