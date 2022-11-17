'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday is fast approaching, but this year, US retailers are using the entire month of November to launch tempting deals on high-quality technology. When it comes to photography equipment, Fujifilm GFX50S II mirrorless camera is an excellent device -- and right now, Best Buy has it on sale. You can pick up this camera bundled with a Fujinon GF35-70mm lens for 18% off. While normally set at a retail price of approximately $4500, Best Buy has brought the cost down to $3699, a discount of $800.
The Fujifilm GFX50S II mirrorless camera packs a lot of the power you would expect from a DSLR. The camera is equipped with a 51.4-megapixel CMOS sensor, an ISO range of 100 - 12800, an X-Processor 4 image processor, and a burst speed of three frames per second. As you may expect from a premium camera, this device comes with Autofocus, automatic image stabilization, an OLED color viewfinder, and an LCD touchscreen monitor.
The Fujinon GF35-70mm F4.5-5.6 lens, included in the deal, is a compact and lightweight GFX lens with a focal length of 35-70mm, an aperture of F4.5-5.6, and an angle of view coming in at 76 - 42.7 degrees. Plus, the lens weighs just under 400g.
The deal on this mirrorless camera is just one of many early Black Friday deals. Even though Black Friday is still a week away, you can find excellent savings on many top tech devices today. If you want to investigate other deals on tech we've found, check out our 30+ best Black Friday deals guide.