Whether you are a professional photographer or just want to have a high-level camera for personal use, Sony Alpha 7 II is a perfect camera for you. This camera body is highlighted by a 24.3 MP resolution and 5-axis in-body image stabilization. The sensor inside the camera has ISO capabilities from 100-25,600 and 5 fps shooting -- perfect if you like to shoot high-speed action shots.
If photography isn't really your thing but you're interested in video, this camera also has features designed for videographers. The 3" LCD screen is able to rotate upwards and downwards so you can make sure you're able to get the perfect shot even if you aren't using the viewfinder.
When shooting video, or high-speed action through photos, autofocus is incredibly important. Thankfully, Sony took that into consideration when designing this camera. The hybrid autofocus in this camera uses 117 phase-detection points as well as 25-contrast detection points which works 30% faster than the prior version of this camera.
Although this Sony Alpha 7 ii camera sees a deal at this price quite often, Black Friday is the perfect time to save money on both the camera body and lenses with Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video cutting many of their prices on camera lenses throughout the holiday season.
This camera doesn't include a lens with the purchase but some of the most popular lenses include: the 35mm f/1.8 lens, the 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 lens, and the 24-70mm f/4 lens. But, as we get closer to the holidays and through Black Friday, stay on the lookout for lens and accessories alike to make the most out of this phenomenal camera.