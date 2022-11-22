'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Chromebooks are a great way to work on Google Docs processing or check your favorite internet sites; if you've been looking for a quick deal on a Chromebook, take a look at the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook. Right now, the handy portable device is only $99, or $30 off.
Whether you're going back to school or just staying at home to catch up on the latest family photos on Facebook, the Chromebook packs an 11.6-inch touchscreen with1366 x 768 HD resolution. It's technically a two-in-one, as the hinge can fold back to make it double as a tablet for playing tablet games or just taking notes.
With the MediaTek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM, you can surf the internet or play those funny animal videos that a family member shared with you on Facebook or Tik Tok. You'll also get 64GB of eMMC flash memory to store much-needed documents on the Chromebook before uploading them to your preferred cloud storage.
If you've been looking for a great deal on a Chromebook, be sure to pick this laptop up at $99 sooner rather than later. And, if you'd like to explore more options, we recommend you check out our picks for the best Chromebooks and the best Chromebook deals right now.