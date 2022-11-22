'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday sales are in full swing on necessities like laptops and tablets. If you decide that a tablet is the best option for your needs and you want one of the best tablets on the market, the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch tablet currently has been reduced by $300, so it's only $599.
The Surface Pro X features a specialized PixelSense touchscreen on the 13-inch tablet with a 2880x1920 resolution so you can read textbooks, build art projects, and more with clear picture. It also features a 4K connection so you can connect it to a monitor in the library or stream your favorite shows. You'll also get 128GB of storage to download your shows and save your school assignments to it.
It's only 1.7 pounds, making it super lightweight to carry around and across campus. If you need to snap a friend's notes, you can use the 10MP camera on the back or even the 5MP camera on the front.
With the tablet's up to 15 hours of runtime on a single charge, you can leave early in the morning for class and work through your entire day. If you're using it for word processing, you'll need to invest in the accompanying Microsoft Surface keyboard, but it's a great option if you need to design while you're writing papers.
At $300 off, this is a great deal on one of Microsoft's signature tablets. We recommend that you pick it up sooner rather than later; While it's not a Best Buy daily deal, we don't know how long it will stay $599.