Black Friday Android phone deals: Samsung, OnePlus, Google, more

It was just months ago when Google announced that Android had hit 3 billion in active users. Whether you're looking to upgrade from your current Android or switching from iOS, that 3 billion number should tell you all you need to know about the variety and numerous offerings that the Google-owned operating system has in store. Like most gadgets that depend on chips, your best bet is to buy early this year. That's why, the team at ZDNet has already begun compiling the best Black Friday deals on Android phones below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Bundle for $1549.99 $400 off ZDNet's Matthew Miller called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 "an innovative engineering marvel" when he first unfolded it back in August. For a limited time, Samsung has its latest foldable on sale for just $1549.99 ($250 off). That's the lowest price that we've seen since its debut back in August. The phone also comes bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger, adding up to $400 in total savings.

OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB for $799.99 $270 off At launch, the OnePlus 9 Pro -- though stocked with flagship features and hardware, was hard to justify buying at $1,069. If you've been on the fence, Best Buy has a deal that may finally get you off of it. For a limited time, the retailer has the OnePlus 9 Pro at just $799.99 ($270 off). The device comes unlocked, 5G-ready, and with 256GB of onboard storage.

Moto G Power (2021) 64GB for $179.99 $70 off Tested numerously, ZDNet's Sandra Vogel has always found the Moto G Power series to be capable of providing excellent endurance and all the bells and whistles of a smartphone. Right now, you can buy the latest iteration of the Android for just $179.99 ($70 off). That makes the Moto G Power one of the most affordable and battery-friendly offerings on the market.

OnePlus 8T + OnePlus Buds Pro for $599.49 $300 off The OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Buds Pro have gotten rave reviews since launch, so you can't go wrong when the duo are bundled for $300 less. For a limited time, OnePlus is offering the 8T and Buds Pro for just $599.49, or $499.99 if you decide to go with the former only. That's quite the deal for a phone that packs a 120hz display, the brand's proprietary Warp Charge 65, and snappy performance.

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB for $199.99 $700 off B&H currently has a sweet Google Pixel 3 XL deal, putting the device at a record-low of $199.99 ($700 off). While the 3-year old handheld no longer competes with the flagships of today, it's more than capable of handling present-day tasks like browsing social media, taking pictures and videos, and streaming your favorite shows on the go. And for less than $200, Pixel 3 XL is still a candidate to receive Google's latest Android 12 software.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB for $946.99 $103 off It was only months ago when Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. ZDNet's Matthew Miller gave the device an excellent rating, complimenting the flip phone for its improved durability and reasonable price, among other things. Today, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for just $946.35 ($103 off), Amazon Prime shipping included. The best part? The discounted price tag is for the 256GB model which is twice the storage of the base.

As always, we will be monitoring all the Android phone deals available over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.