Black Friday deals: Up to 37% off on Anker chargers, power banks, charging cables and more

I've been a fan on Anker hardware for years now. From chargers to cables, everything that Anker makes is built to be tough, reliable, stylish, and great value.
And this Black Friday, Anker is offering up to 37% off on some of its best selling lines. Here are my time-tested favorites from the Black Friday deals.
Prices valid November 25th to November 29th, 2020.
Must read: Apple Silicon M1 is everything Apple promised -- so what's next?
PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W Hub
30% off
Everything you need: USB-C output cable, 4 USB-A ports (1 for charging and 3 for data transfer), and an HDMI port. I really like the fact that this has a power and USB-C cable attached.$53 at Amazon
PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim
37% off
An ultra-slim 45W USB-C charger that's perfect for getting into hidden power outlets that you often come across in hotels and lounges.$24 at Amazon
PowerPort Atom PD 4
20% off
A super-powerful USB-C charger that will charge everything from earbuds to a laptop, in a package not much bigger than a passport.$80 at Amazon
PowerCore+ 26800 PD 45W with 60W PD Charger - Speed Combo
21% off
A complete charging bundle that comes with everything you need -- charger, power bank, and charge cable.$110 at Amazon
PowerCore 10000 PD Redux
30% off
A pocketable USB-C power bank with 10,000mAh capacity and 45W USB-C output.
USB-C-to-USB-C cable included.$28 at Amazon
PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C 2.0 100W Cable (6 ft)
28% off
A robust, high-speed 100W USB-C-to-USB-C charging cable.$13 at Amazon
PowerLine USB-A with Lightning Connector (3 ft, 2-Pack)
17% off
Aramid-reinforced charging cables built for abuse.$19 at Amazon
PowerLine II USB-A with Lightning Connector (10 ft)
32% off
Lasts 12x longer than other cables, and tested to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.$13 at Amazon
PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub
20% off
Transform a single USB-C port into a 4k 30Hz HDMI, SD card slot, USB-A / USB-C ports, and high-velocity pass-through charging with Power Delivery.$24 at Amazon
PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock
20% off
Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.$200 at Amazon
Join Discussion