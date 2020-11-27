Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Black Friday deals: Up to 37% off on Anker chargers, power banks, charging cables and more

There's never been a better time to pick up new chargers, power banks, charging cables, or even a dock .

I've been a fan on Anker hardware for years now. From chargers to cables, everything that Anker makes is built to be tough, reliable, stylish, and great value.

And this Black Friday, Anker is offering up to 37% off on some of its best selling lines. Here are my time-tested favorites from the Black Friday deals.

Prices valid November 25th to November 29th, 2020.

PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W Hub

30% off

PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W Hub

Everything you need: USB-C output cable, 4 USB-A ports (1 for charging and 3 for data transfer), and an HDMI port. I really like the fact that this has a power and USB-C cable attached.

$53 at Amazon

PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim

37% off

PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim

An ultra-slim 45W USB-C charger that's perfect for getting into hidden power outlets that you often come across in hotels and lounges.

$24 at Amazon
PowerPort Atom PD 4

20% off

PowerPort Atom PD 4

A super-powerful USB-C charger that will charge everything from earbuds to a laptop, in a package not much bigger than a passport. 

$80 at Amazon

PowerCore+ 26800 PD 45W with 60W PD Charger - Speed Combo

21% off

PowerCore+ 26800 PD 45W with 60W PD Charger - Speed Combo

A complete charging bundle that comes with everything you need -- charger, power bank, and charge cable.

$110 at Amazon

PowerCore 10000 PD Redux

30% off

PowerCore 10000 PD Redux

A pocketable USB-C power bank with 10,000mAh capacity and 45W USB-C output.

USB-C-to-USB-C cable included.

$28 at Amazon
PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C 2.0 100W Cable (6 ft)

28% off

PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C 2.0 100W Cable (6 ft)

A robust, high-speed 100W USB-C-to-USB-C charging cable.

$13 at Amazon

PowerLine II USB-A with Lightning Connector (10 ft)

32% off

PowerLine II USB-A with Lightning Connector (10 ft)

Lasts 12x longer than other cables, and tested to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.

$13 at Amazon

PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub

20% off

PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub

Transform a single USB-C port into a 4k 30Hz HDMI, SD card slot, USB-A / USB-C ports, and high-velocity pass-through charging with Power Delivery.

$24 at Amazon
PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

20% off

PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.

$200 at Amazon

