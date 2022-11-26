'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're not keen on picking up a pair of the AirPods Pro 2, might we suggest another recent release that's on sale for the first time since it's release? The Google Pixel Buds Pro just dropped by $50, and so you can get a pair for only $149.
This is the first time since their release that they have dropped in price, and if you're looking for a great pair of noise-canceling earbuds, these are a great option. You can choose from four colors -- charcoal, coral, fog, and lemongrass -- and they come with a charging case that will give up to 31 hours of playback time. The earbuds themselves can last up to 11 hours, and just five minutes of charging can get you another hour of playback time.
Inside the earbuds, you'll find a pair of 11mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ that provides beautiful audio in your earbuds. It also uses wind-blocking technology to make sure that you not only can hear your music but can also hear and be heard when taking phone calls. They also come with IPX4 water resistance.
You can easily swap between compatible devices, including phones, tablets, computers, and more, and you can use Active Noise Cancelation with Google's signature Silent Seal to make sure that you can focus or just listen to great tunes.
As we said before, this is the first time they've dropped so low in price. Be sure to add them to your cart today to get this great deal.