'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Finding the perfect headphones can be tricky, but finding them at the right price is equally difficult. With the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones, you can get the best of both worlds for only $292 -- that's $57 off the original $349 price tag.
You can get great sound for up to 60 hours without a single charge, and if you run out of battery life, a quick 10-minute charge can boost you another 6 hours. The headphones come with upgraded drivers and listening modes, including a transparency mode and a noise-canceling mode.
They're compatible not only with Alexa, but also Siri and Google Assistant. So no matter what smartphone you use, you can talk to your friends and family with this handy headset.
Aside from noise-canceling features and voice control compatibility, the design itself combines leather ear pads and steel components for a fun, flashy design. They also fold up, so you can pack them in your carry-on luggage -- though they can also rest around your neck when not in use.
Like we said, they're on sale right now for $292, or 17% off their original price. If you want some great audio and decide to get these headphones, we recommend picking them up sooner rather than later. We don't know how long the sale lasts.