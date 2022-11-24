'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Looking for a decent pair of earbuds with good noise cancellation for the commute or the gym, but that won't break the bank like the Apple AirPods do? The Skullcandy Indy ANC Bluetooth earbuds offer great audio quality, comfort, fantastic battery life and a great range of features, and they are currently available at an unbelievably low price.
There's a lot to like about the Indy ANC earbuds, and they've become my favorite non-Apple earbuds.
First, the comfort. I tend to wear earbuds for several hours at a time, and this means that if they're uncomfortable, they just don't make the grade. The Indy ANC earbuds come with 3 ear gels and 2 stability ear gels so you can find a comfortable fit that will stay put while you're on the move.
On the sound front, these earbuds deliver top-tier audio, with booming bass and superb treble. Great for music, movies, podcasts, and audiobooks.
Battery life is also unbelievable, with the buds and the case offering a massive 32 hours of runtime (9 hours in the buds and 23 in the case) with noise cancellation off, and 19 hours (5 in the buds and 14 in the case) with noise cancellation on.
Also: The 22 best Black Friday deals for under $30
If you're planning to use the Indy ANC earbuds in the gym, then the IPX4 sweat and water resistance means that you have the confidence that they'll be a long-term workout companion.