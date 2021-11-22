Best headphone Black Friday deals: $100 off Sony WH-1000XM4, $60 off Apple AirPods Pro

Over the Black Friday shopping event, you can expect to find a massive range of deals when it comes to audio equipment including headphones, headsets, and wireless earbuds. It's not just Amazon anymore that jumps in to secure sales during the shopping event -- there are deals to be found at major US retailers on the runup if you're willing to shop around.

Below, you will find the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $248 $102 off Competing against the Bose QuietComfort 45 is the Sony WH-1000XM4. When ZDNet's Matthew Miller reviewed the premium headphones, he praised the device for its stunning audio performance, immersive active noise-cancellation, and extensive battery life -- among other positives. You can snag a pair for yourself for only $248 ($102 off) at Best Buy.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $279 $50 off If you fancy premium over-the-ear style headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is a solid choice. Toss in a $50 discount and the new $279 asking price is one that will surely entice audiophiles and non-audiophiles alike.

Sennheiser Momentum headphones for $249 $150 off Sennheiser's Momentum headphones are of a more traditional, over-the-ear design. Available in black and silver, these premium headphones also come with noise cancelation technologies and both wired or Bluetooth connectivity.

Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones II for $179.99 $120 off Bose is known for its robust noise-canceling technologies and so if you're looking to pick up a pair of headphones with this functionality ahead of Black Friday, Target is offering a discount of $120 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $169.99 $180 off A steal on the run-up to Black Friday can be found at Best Buy, which is offering Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio headphones for $169.99, with a substantial discount. These headphones are wireless, contain active noise-canceling technology, and also come with a microphone and carrying case.

Adidas RPT-01 sports headphones for $99 $70 off For those looking for a pair of headphones over the Black Friday shopping event that is designed for sports, Adidas is offering $70 off the RPT-01 on-ear headphones. These headphones connect via Bluetooth and have been made to combat sweat and water residue.

Deals on earbuds



Samsung Electronics Galaxy Buds Live for $99.99 $70 off If you're looking for a bargain price on a pair of quality earbuds ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering $70 off a pair of Samsung Electronics Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. This model comes with active noise-canceling technology and a wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 $60 off Target is offering a $60 discount ahead of Black Friday on Apple AirPods Pro earbuds. These earbuds include active noise cancelation, a transparency mode to allow environmental noise to filter in, and controls for both streaming and managing calls.

Soundcore by Anker Life Note E earbuds for $19.99 $30 off For a pair of cheap earbuds with a long playback time, Anker's Soundcore Life Note E wireless earbuds are on sale at Target. Anker says that you can expect eight hours of playtime per charge.