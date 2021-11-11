Early iPhone Black Friday deals: $800 off iPhone 13 models, 50% off iPhone 12

ZDNet

You don't have to wait until Black Friday in order to get a good deal on an iPhone. Wireless carriers have been running promotions that can net you a "free" iPhone, most of the time requiring some sort of trade-in, a specific price plan, or a combination of the two.

We fully expect most of the deals listed below to change as Nov. 26 approaches, but if you want to get an early start on your holiday shopping right now, we can't blame you. After all, chip shortages and supply-chain constraints are still affecting the timely delivery of many consumer products, including that of Apple.

Below you'll find all of the current promotions across various carriers and retailers for Apple's iPhone.

iPhone 13 deals from Apple Up to $900 off Apple is taking a different approach when it comes to promoting the iPhone 13. Instead of leaving the promotions only to the carriers, the iPhone maker is allowing carriers to offer deals for phones bought directly from Apple. AT&T via Apple: New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $800 worth of credits towards any iPhone 13 model after signing up for an unlimited plan and with an eligible trade-in. That makes either phone free for AT&T customers. Verizon via Apple: Customers can get up to $440 worth of a credit applied towards any iPhone 13 model with an eligible trade-in and by signing up for an eligible unlimited plan. T-Mobile via Apple: Customers can get up anywhere from $400-$900 in total credits by trading in a phone to Apple when combined with T-Mobile's credit. Here's how it breaks down. You'll get the current trade-in value for your phone from Apple, plus an additional $200 credit on your T-Mobile bill if you trade in an iPhone X or newer.



AT&T iPhone 13 deals Up to $800 off Jason Cipriani/ZDNet AT&T's holiday website currently lists all of the same promotions the carrier is offering for the entire iPhone 13 lineup. That means you can get up to $800 off each model, making the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini free with an eligible trade-in and signing up for an unlimited plan. Credits are spread out over 36 months.

T-Mobile iPhone 13 deals A free iPhone 13 on T-Mobile Jason Cipriani/ZDNet The amount of credit you'll get from T-Mobile depends on a few different things. First, there's the phone you're trading in. Next is the price plan you sign up for. If you play your cards right, you can get up to $1,000 worth of credits -- making the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini free. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will still cost you, but the base model shouldn't be more than $200 total (before taxes). The catch? You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and trade in an iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you don't want to sign up for the Magenta Max plan, you'll get up to $500 worth of credits for trading in the same phones.

Verizon iPhone 13 deals Up to $2,000 in credits if you switch carriers Jason Cipriani/ZDNet Verizon has an enticing promotion running for the new customers who buy an iPhone 13. It's a lucrative deal that can net you up to $2,000 in credits, depending on which phone you buy, plan you sign up for and what you trade-in. You'll need to port your number from a different carrier into Verizon in order to qualify. The sum of the credits actually combines two different credits. First, there's up to $1,000 towards the purchase of an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, and that's accompanied by up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard to help cover the cost of leaving your current carrier. Buying an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini? You're eligible for up to an $800 with a trade-in, and up to $1,000 towards your final bill at your old carrier. Existing customers don't get the same treatment. You'll get up to $440 off any iPhone 13 model with a trade-in of your old phone, even if it's damaged. This promotion ends on Nov. 17, so we expect to see Verizon's real Black Friday deals around that time.

Visible iPhone 13 deals Get a $200 gift card Jason Cipriani/ZDNet The prepaid carrier Visible is offering a pretty sweet deal for new customers. If you buy an iPhone 13 and transfer your number to the carrier, you'll get a $200 virtual gift card after your third month of service.

The best deals on iPhone 12 A more-than-capable iPhone for less.

AT&T iPhone 12 deals $15 a month for an iPhone 12 AT&T's iPhone 12 deals no longer require a trade-in. Instead, you'll need to sign up for a device payment plan and any unlimited service plan. Once you do that, you'll the iPhone 12 for $15 per month, instead of $20.28 per month. The same promotion will net you 50% off the iPhone 12 Mini.

Verizon Wireless iPhone 12 deals Up to $1,700 in credits Verizon's current deals for the iPhone 12 lineup include $700 in credits with a new line of service on an unlimited plan when you trade in your current phone, even if it's damaged, along with a $1,000 prepaid MasterCard to help cover your costs of switching carriers. You can get an iPhone 12 Mini for free when you sign up for service on an unlimited plan.

T-Mobile iPhone 12 deals Sign up for Magenta Max, get a free iPhone 12 T-Mobile is expanding its Magenta Max offer from the iPhone 13 line to the iPhone 12 line. Only, this time, all four iPhone 12 models are included. That means you can trade-in an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max to get up to $1,000 worth of credits -- making any model of iPhone 12 free. You can upgrade or add a new line to qualify for the promotion. If you don't want to sign up for Magenta Max, you can trade your current phone in and get up to $500 towards a new iPhone.

Visible iPhone 12 deal Get up to $100 via a gift card Visible, a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's wireless network, will give you a $100 gift card to a retailer of your choice after you sign up for service and port your number to the carrier. After three months of service, you'll receive a promotional code you can redeem for a gift card of your choosing.

The best deals on iPhone 11 Timeless design with all the iOS fix-ins.

T-Mobile iPhone 11 deals Up to $250 off You can get up to $250 worth of credits to apply towards the purchase of an iPhone 11 when you sign up for a new line of service, no trade-in required.

Visible iPhone 11 Deals $100 gift card Jason Cipriani/ZDNet Visible is giving new customers who port in a number to the carrier a $100 virtual gift card of their choosing after completing three months of service when you buy an iPhone 11.

The best deals on iPhone XR Come for the color options, stay for the battery life.

Verizon Wireless iPhone XR Deals Free iPhone XR Verizon Wireless is offering a free iPhone XR with 64GB of storage to a new line of service. You can pick between spreading out the device credits over 30 months or 24 months.

The best deals on iPhone SE Pocket-friendly iPhone with a familiar design.

Verizon Wireless iPhone SE deals Get a free iPhone SE Add a new line of service and pick an unlimited plan and Verizon Wireless will give you a 64GB iPhone SE for free. The cost of the phone will be split up into 24 monthly payments with matching credits on your bill each month until the phone is paid off.

T-Mobile iPhone SE deals 50% off an iPhone SE T-Mobile will take 50% off the iPhone SE -- which costs $399 -- when you activate a new service line. That drops the price of the iPhone SE by $200, with the remainder split up in credits over 24 months.

Cricket Wireless iPhone SE deals $0 for an iPhone SE You can get an iPhone SE for free when you sign up for Cricket's $60 a month unlimited plan and port your number in from another carrier. If you want the iPhone SE and plan on getting a new number, you can get the SE for $350.



