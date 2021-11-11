Why you can trust ZDNet
Early iPhone Black Friday deals: $800 off iPhone 13 models, 50% off iPhone 12

We're ever-so-close to holiday shopping season officially starting, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals on Apple's iPhone lineup to be found right now.

blackfridayiphones.png

 ZDNet

You don't have to wait until Black Friday in order to get a good deal on an iPhone. Wireless carriers have been running promotions that can net you a "free" iPhone, most of the time requiring some sort of trade-in, a specific price plan, or a combination of the two. 

We fully expect most of the deals listed below to change as Nov. 26 approaches, but if you want to get an early start on your holiday shopping right now, we can't blame you. After all, chip shortages and supply-chain constraints are still affecting the timely delivery of many consumer products, including that of Apple.

Below you'll find all of the current promotions across various carriers and retailers for Apple's iPhone.

The best iPhone 13 deals

holiday-gifts-from-apple-iphone13

Where to find early Black Friday promotions on Apple's latest smartphone.

iPhone 13 deals from Apple

Up to $900 off

Apple is taking a different approach when it comes to promoting the iPhone 13. Instead of leaving the promotions only to the carriers, the iPhone maker is allowing carriers to offer deals for phones bought directly from Apple.

  • AT&T via Apple: New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $800 worth of credits towards any iPhone 13 model after signing up for an unlimited plan and with an eligible trade-in. That makes either phone free for AT&T customers. 
  • Verizon via Apple: Customers can get up to $440 worth of a credit applied towards any iPhone 13 model with an eligible trade-in and by signing up for an eligible unlimited plan. 
  • T-Mobile via Apple: Customers can get up anywhere from $400-$900 in total credits by trading in a phone to Apple when combined with T-Mobile's credit. Here's how it breaks down. You'll get the current trade-in value for your phone from Apple, plus an additional $200 credit on your T-Mobile bill if you trade in an iPhone X or newer.
View now at Apple

AT&T iPhone 13 deals

Up to $800 off

iphone-13-cnet-review-2021-1091.jpg
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

AT&T's holiday website currently lists all of the same promotions the carrier is offering for the entire iPhone 13 lineup. That means you can get up to $800 off each model, making the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini free with an eligible trade-in and signing up for an unlimited plan. Credits are spread out over 36 months.

View now at AT&T

T-Mobile iPhone 13 deals

A free iPhone 13 on T-Mobile

iphone-13-1.jpg
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

The amount of credit you'll get from T-Mobile depends on a few different things. First, there's the phone you're trading in. Next is the price plan you sign up for. If you play your cards right, you can get up to $1,000 worth of credits -- making the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini free. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will still cost you, but the base model shouldn't be more than $200 total (before taxes).

The catch? You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and trade in an iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. 

If you don't want to sign up for the Magenta Max plan, you'll get up to $500 worth of credits for trading in the same phones. 

View now at T-Mobile

Verizon iPhone 13 deals

Up to $2,000 in credits if you switch carriers

iphone-13-pro-max.jpg
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Verizon has an enticing promotion running for the new customers who buy an iPhone 13. It's a lucrative deal that can net you up to $2,000 in credits, depending on which phone you buy, plan you sign up for and what you trade-in. You'll need to port your number from a different carrier into Verizon in order to qualify. The sum of the credits actually combines two different credits. 

First, there's up to $1,000 towards the purchase of an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, and that's accompanied by up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard to help cover the cost of leaving your current carrier. Buying an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini? You're eligible for up to an $800 with a trade-in, and up to $1,000 towards your final bill at your old carrier.  

Existing customers don't get the same treatment. You'll get up to $440 off any iPhone 13 model with a trade-in of your old phone, even if it's damaged. 

This promotion ends on Nov. 17, so we expect to see Verizon's real Black Friday deals around that time. 

View now at Verizon

Visible iPhone 13 deals

Get a $200 gift card

iphone-13-3.jpg
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

The prepaid carrier Visible is offering a pretty sweet deal for new customers. If you buy an iPhone 13 and transfer your number to the carrier, you'll get a $200 virtual gift card after your third month of service.  

View now at Visible

The best deals on iPhone 12

apple-iphone12-holiday

A more-than-capable iPhone for less.

AT&T iPhone 12 deals

$15 a month for an iPhone 12

AT&T's iPhone 12 deals no longer require a trade-in. Instead, you'll need to sign up for a device payment plan and any unlimited service plan. Once you do that, you'll the iPhone 12 for $15 per month, instead of $20.28 per month. The same promotion will net you 50% off the iPhone 12 Mini.  

View now at AT&T

Verizon Wireless iPhone 12 deals

Up to $1,700 in credits

apple-iphone-12-mini-unsplash.jpg

Verizon's current deals for the iPhone 12 lineup include $700 in credits with a new line of service on an unlimited plan when you trade in your current phone, even if it's damaged, along with a $1,000 prepaid MasterCard to help cover your costs of switching carriers. 

You can get an iPhone 12 Mini for free when you sign up for service on an unlimited plan. 

View now at Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile iPhone 12 deals

Sign up for Magenta Max, get a free iPhone 12

iphone-12-event-90.png

T-Mobile is expanding its Magenta Max offer from the iPhone 13 line to the iPhone 12 line. Only, this time, all four iPhone 12 models are included. That means you can trade-in an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max to get up to $1,000 worth of credits -- making any model of iPhone 12 free. 

You can upgrade or add a new line to qualify for the promotion. If you don't want to sign up for Magenta Max, you can trade your current phone in and get up to $500 towards a new iPhone. 

View now at T-Mobile

Visible iPhone 12 deal

Get up to $100 via a gift card

iphone-12-cnet.jpg

Visible, a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's wireless network, will give you a $100 gift card to a retailer of your choice after you sign up for service and port your number to the carrier. After three months of service, you'll receive a promotional code you can redeem for a gift card of your choosing. 

View now at Visible

The best deals on iPhone 11

iphone-11-1580277195.jpg

Timeless design with all the iOS fix-ins.

T-Mobile iPhone 11 deals

Up to $250 off

You can get up to $250 worth of credits to apply towards the purchase of an iPhone 11 when you sign up for a new line of service, no trade-in required.

View now at T-Mobile

Visible iPhone 11 Deals

$100 gift card

iphone-11.jpg
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Visible is giving new customers who port in a number to the carrier a $100 virtual gift card of their choosing after completing three months of service when you buy an iPhone 11.  

View now at Visible

The best deals on iPhone XR

#5: Colors, colors, and more colors!

Come for the color options, stay for the battery life.

Verizon Wireless iPhone XR Deals

Free iPhone XR

Verizon Wireless is offering a free iPhone XR with 64GB of storage to a new line of service. You can pick between spreading out the device credits over 30 months or 24 months.

View now at Verizon Wireless

Cricket Wireless iPhone XR deals

Get a steep discount for porting in your number

apple-event-091218-iphone-xr-0476.jpg

Sign up for Cricket's service and bring your number from a different carrier, and you can get the iPhone XR for $199. Don't want to keep your number? It'll cost you $399. 

View now at Cricket Wireless

The best deals on iPhone SE

apple-iphone-se-2020-colors

Pocket-friendly iPhone with a familiar design.

Verizon Wireless iPhone SE deals

Get a free iPhone SE

Add a new line of service and pick an unlimited plan and Verizon Wireless will give you a 64GB iPhone SE for free. The cost of the phone will be split up into 24 monthly payments with matching credits on your bill each month until the phone is paid off. 

View now at Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile iPhone SE deals

50% off an iPhone SE

apple-iphone-se-2020-review-zdnet.jpg

T-Mobile will take 50% off the iPhone SE -- which costs $399 -- when you activate a new service line. That drops the price of the iPhone SE by $200, with the remainder split up in credits over 24 months.  

View now at T-Mobile

Cricket Wireless iPhone SE deals

$0 for an iPhone SE

iphone-se-cnet.jpg

You can get an iPhone SE for free when you sign up for Cricket's $60 a month unlimited plan and port your number in from another carrier. If you want the iPhone SE and plan on getting a new number, you can get the SE for $350. 

View now at Cricket Wireless

