The 47 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Lenovo, Macs, and 2-in-1s

ZDNET has rounded up its top picks for laptop deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from retailers and manufacturers. We've included Windows laptops like Dell and HP, as well as MacBooks, 2-in-1s and Chromebooks.
Written by Charles McLellan, Senior Editor on
Black Friday deals and discounts are still available on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself was on Nov. 25, but the sales engine remains up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.

ZDNET has rounded up its top picks for Black Friday laptop deals, from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and laptop vendors.

Latest Black Friday laptop deals


The last time this page received an update, these were the latest laptop deals worth checking out:

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Below are the best laptop deals we found. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting laptop deals we spotted at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

Dell XPS 15

Save $700
dell-xps-15
Image: Dell
  • Current price: $2199
  • Original price: $2899

When ZDNET reviewed Dell's XPS 15 in 2020, we described it as setting 'a new high bar' for 15.6-inch laptops', while the 2021 model was dubbed 'the standard against which other laptops are measured'. Clearly, it still carries a premium price tag, even with $700 shaved off the list price, but you're getting a top-notch configuration that will suit a wide range of demanding professionals.

Key specs: Intel Core i9-12900HK processor | 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touch screen | 32GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU (4GB)

Read review: Dell XPS 15 9510: It's good to be king

View now at Dell

Apple MacBook Air (13.6-inch, M2)

Save $200
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Image: Cliff Joseph / ZDNET
  • Current price: $1299
  • Original price: $4199

Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air offers a bigger, brighter screen than its M1 predecessor, in a sleek redesign that includes a MagSafe power connector and a 1080p webcam. With excellent performance and two-day battery life, it's "one of the lightest and most elegant ultraportable laptops we've seen," according to ZDNET's reviewer.

Key specs: Apple M2 processor | 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina (IPS) display | 8GB RAM | 512GB storage | Apple M2 8-core GPU (integrated)

Read review: Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review: Sleeker, faster - and more expensive

View now at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 + Surface Pen

Save $604
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch laptop
Amazon

Current price: $1415
Original price: $2019

The Surface Laptop 4 is a premium clamshell device offering an excellent combination of performance and battery life in a very portable design. This Intel-based bundle, which includes a Surface Pen stylus and Microsoft's 3-year Complete Protection Plan, gives you a stylish Alcantara fabric surround to the keyboard and touchpad, and is well worth a look.

Key specs: Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor | 13.5-inch 2256x1504 PixelSense touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)

Read review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, AMD) review: Sleek, stylish, speedy and sensible

View now at Microsoft

HP Envy 17

Save $450
HP Envy 17
HP
  • Current price: $850
  • Original price: $1300

With a large 17.3-inch IPS touch screen and a very capable 12th-generation Core i7 processor, this Windows 11 laptop is an all-rounder suitable for students and remote or office-based knowledge workers. It's not the most portable laptop at 2.5kg (5.5lbs), but it is good value at $850.

Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P processor | 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)

View now at HP

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Save $400
Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop
Dell
  • Current price: $1599
  • Original price: $1999

Dell's redesign of its popular 13-inch XPS laptop features a haptic touchpad embedded in the wrist rest and an edge-to-edge keyboard with touch-sensitive Fn keys. Slim, light and distinctive, and available with a powerful 12th-generation Core i7 processor, this is a laptop deal that style-conscious mobile pros will want to check out.

Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P processor | 13.4-inch 3840x2400 IPS touch screen | 16GB RAM | 1TB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)

View now at Dell

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ & Surface Pro Type Cover

Save $430
microsoft-surface-pro-7-2.jpg
Image: Microsoft
  • Current price: $1100
  • Original price: $1530

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ differs from the standard 7 model by supporting a removable/upgradable SSD and offering up to 15 hours of battery life compared to 10.5h. Mobile broadband (4G LTE) is also an option on the 7+ model, although that's not present on this tablet-plus-keyboard cover offer, which comes in at 28% under Microsoft's list price.

Key specs: Intel 11th-generation Core 5 processor | 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 PixelSense touch screen | 16GB RAM | 256GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)

Also: The best Surface PC: Every Surface device is Windows 11-ready

Also: Surface Pro 7+ for Business: Here's what makes it different

View now at Microsoft

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Save $1298
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10)
Images: Lenovo
  • Current price: $1101
  • Original price: $2399

Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the standard-setter for business laptops and the latest model brings 12th-generation Intel Core processors, touch screens and a 1080p webcam. This is a high-quality laptop, and Lenovo is offering some attractive deals that are well worth exploring.

Key specs: Intel Core i5-1240P processor | 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS screen | 8GB RAM | 256GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)

Read review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) review: The best business laptop?

View now at Lenovo

Razer Blade 14

Save $600
A young woman using a Razer Blade 14 outside at night
Image: Amazon
  • Current price: $2000
  • Original price: $2600

The Razer Blade 14 delivers a 'perfect balance of power and portability', according to ZDNET's roundup of the best gaming laptops. With a powerful AMD processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, along with a 165Hz screen, it packs a lot into a 1.78kg chassis. Quality specs mean a hefty price tag, but it's available here at 23% off.

Key specs:  AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor | 14-inch 2560 x 1440, 165Hz screen | 16GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU

Also: The best gaming laptops: Top rigs for on-the-go gaming

View now at Best Buy

Asus VivoBook S15

Save $130
asus-vivobook-s15-keyboard.jpg
Image: Asus
  • Current price: $600
  • Original price: $730

If you're looking for a good-value all rounder, the 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook S15 is well worth considering. This stylish Core i5-based laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage was good value at its list price of $730; at $600 (17.8% off) it's even better.

Key specs: Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen | 8GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics (integrated)

View now at Asus

Acer Aspire 5

Save $200
Acer Aspire 5
Amazon

Current price: $500
Original price: $700

Coming in at $500 (29% off), the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 is a reasonably portable 3.88lb Windows 11 laptop whose quality belies its modest price. There's plenty of connectivity, including four USB ports, an RJ-45 Ethernet port and an HDMI connector. With battery life quoted at 10 hours, it's an excellent affordable mid-range choice.

Key specs: Intel Core i5-1235U processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)

View now at Acer

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals

Devices that can handle both tablet and laptop mode can cover a variety of use cases. Here are some top Black Friday deals happening right now:

Lenovo Black Friday laptop deals

Here are some top Black Friday deals from Lenovo, the number-one PC manufacturer worldwide in Q3 2022, happening right now:

17-inch laptop Black Friday deals

Sometimes you need a laptop with the biggest possible screen. That means a 17-inch device. Here are some top Black Friday deals happening right now:

How did we choose these Black Friday laptop deals?

We searched for Black Friday laptop deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, and also at the websites of leading manufacturers like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and Asus. We also used various price trackers to ensure that a claimed deal wasn't spurious.

We have concentrated on quality products from leading vendors, as discounts on these laptops are likely to be most sought-after by potential buyers.

When was Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 was on Nov. 25, 2022, but deals aren't limited to that day. We will continue to track the best deals beyond Black Friday itself.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday -- that is, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals this year:

Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

Black Friday deals by retailer

Black Friday deals by brand

Black Friday deals by category


Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:

Cyber Monday deals live blog

Finally, if you'd like to see the newest early Cyber Monday deals as they drop:

