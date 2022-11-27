'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Newer GaN (gallium nitride) are so much better than the older chargers build using silicon technology. They're more efficient, run cooler, are smaller and lighter, and can deliver more power.
It's a win-win-win-win situation.
One of the best charger manufacturers out there, Ugreen, is having a deep Black Friday sale on its range of Nexode GaN chargers, from tiny yet powerful 45W dual-USB-C charger, to a massive 200W desktop charger.
The tiny Nexode 45W charger is perfect for those wanting one charger to replace two they are currently using on their nightstand for charging a smartphone and a smartwatch, or for those wanting a small, lightweight charger for travel.
For laptops, the Nexode 100W or Nexode 140W chargers are the perfect choice (the 140W charger is a perfect replacement for the 140W charger that Apple ships with newer MacBooks).
And the Nexode 200W charger is great for those who have lots of devices on a desk that all need charging simultaneously. This can significantly reduce desktop clutter by replacing half a dozen other chargers.
Also: The 15 best Black Friday storage deals on SSDs, flash drives, and more
I've tested (and continue to use) all of these Ugreen Nexode chargers, and they're all fantastic, reliable GaN chargers that deliver the power you need to keep everything charged up.