Amazon has slashed the price of a high-end Samsung tablet by $161, but don't expect stocks to last that long.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet normally retails for around $529. For now, you can enjoy a 30% discount on the device, bringing the price down to $368.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a large 12.4" Full HD display (2560 x 1600), and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7325 processor. In total, 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD storage have been included, although there is a microSD card slot to expand the tablet's internal storage.
Samsung's tablet runs on Android 11 and comes with both Bixby and Google Assistant.
While the tablet is available in black, green, pink, and silver, this deal only applies to the black model.
Customers can choose between 64GB and 256GB storage -- and if you would prefer the 256GB model, you can expect to pay more. However, there is also a discount of 34% on the model with more storage, bringing the price down from $679 to $449.
Stock is running low and so if this tablet deal vanishes from Amazon, Best Buy is also offering a discount. While not quite as much, the US retailer has cut the price of the Samsung tablet by $100, bringing its price tag down to $399.